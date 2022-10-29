Pro Piece Pro Max codes in Roblox: Free Drops, Exp, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Pro Piece PRO MAX was released on July 15, 2022. The game was inspired by One Piece, and its gameplay is based on the anime as well. It revolves around a hero who has to explore islands and take out bosses to become the pirate king. In this journey to the top, players can use free codes to get rewards that will help them get more powerful.
The developers are called "Cool group for big cool people," and they offer these codes from time to time. Here are the ones for the month of November.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Pro Piece Pro Max
Active codes in Roblox Pro Piece Pro Max
Here is the only two active codes in Pro Piece Pro Max:
- BIGPRO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 60-minute 2x Drops, 20-minute 2x Exp, and 80-minute Df Notifier
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Pro Piece Pro Max
These Roblox codes do not work in Pro Piece Pro Max anymore:
- 10KLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100 gems
- 14KFAVS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems
- 3MVISIT - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stats refund
- 5MVISIT - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems
- 6KLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stats refund
- 7MVISITS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a stat reset
- 8KLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems
- 8MVISITS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 75 gems
- ALMOST6M - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems
- BUSOEFFECTS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems
- FRUITBAGOMG - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 61 min Df notifier
- FullReleaseXD - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 70 mins Df notifier and 25 minutes of x2 Exp
- H4LL0WEEN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive rewards
- M3RRYXMAS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100 gems
- NEWLVCAPOMG - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 30 gems
- OwnerIsSus - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems
- PROPIECEREALLYHAVEALLY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems
- S0RR94LATE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Rewards
- SEABEASTISHERE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems
- SORRYFORFROOTBUG - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 60-minute 2x drop and 80-minute Df Notifier
- SORRYFORLATE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Quest Reward
- Sub2Ghosting9 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 gems
- Sub2NotMystery - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 gems
- Sub2SB_TV - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 gems
- Update12 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems
- UPDATE13OMG - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems
- Update8 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Pro Piece Pro Max
Roblox gamers can heed the simple instructions provided below to redeem any active code in the game:
- Launch the Roblox platform and start the game.
- Press the M key to get the Menu to appear.
- Select the Settings button.
- Enter an active code in the text box that appears.
- Hit Enter to complete the process.
Players will get the rewards immediately. Also, if a used code expires, the benefits it offered will remain in the account.