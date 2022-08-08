Project Avatar codes in Roblox: Free family, ranks, and more (August 2022)

Roblox Project Avatar codes allow users to earn free Yen (in-game currency) and other useful rewards. Yen is a crucial component which can normally be earned by accomplishing missions and destroying enemies. The codes also help with elemental rerolls if the hero dies and is revived with a random element.

To defeat opponents and climb the scoreboard in Roblox Project Avatar, players must master the components. Their character will be restored using a new elemental after each death.

One should become proficient in these abilities and level up each aspect in order to compete against other players and establish their dominance in Project Avatar.

Players can use free Roblox Project Avatar codes to quickly master every element

Active codes in Roblox Project Avatar

Here are the active codes for the game:

!CASHHKARTI- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Element

!CODESONTWITTER- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Family

!FAMILYNFRIENDS- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Family

!GOODDAYLION- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Family

!LIKENFAVGAME2- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Family

!MOBILESUPPORT- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Family

!ONEKAYFOLLOWERS- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Element

!SORRYSHUTDOWN2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Yen and 10 Ranks

!SORRYSHUTDOWN - Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Yen and 5 Ranks

!Sub2BigBeefy- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Family

!SYNTEURO - Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Yen

!UPD153- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Family (New)

!UPDATE1SOON- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Element

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Project Avatar

The following codes do not work in the game anymore:

!9994LIFE - Redeem this code in the game to get Skin Color Reroll.

!AVATARPROJECT - Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll.

!BALANCED - Redeem this code in the game to get Random Talent Reroll.

!BDAYWEEK - Redeem this code in the game to get Talent Roll

!BOBRUFUS - Redeem this code in the game to get Family Reroll.

!CHEFTACKO - Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll.

!CONTENTUPDATES - Redeem this code in the game to get Talent Reroll.

!DAWEEKEND - Redeem this code in the game to get Family Roll

!FOLLOWONTWITTER - Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll.

!FREETRAIT - Redeem this code in the game to get Trait Reroll.

!GGLION - Redeem this code in the game to get Skin Roll

!GOATSTATUS - Redeem this code in the game to get Skin Reroll.

!HAIRWORKING - Redeem this code in the game to get Hair Roll (New)

!HAIRWORKING2 - Redeem this code in the game to get Hair Roll (New)

!HAPPYBDAYLION - Redeem this code in the game to get 3.5k Yen

!JULIANHAK06 - Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll.

!JULYFOURTH - Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Yen (New)

!LAZGOCRAZY - Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll.

!LIKENFAV - Redeem this code in the game to get Trait Roll

!MADHOUSE - Redeem this code in the game to get Trait Reroll.

!MULLAHHH - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Yen

!NEWHAIRSTYLE - Redeem this code in the game to get Hair Roll

!ONEKFAVS - Redeem this code in the game to get Skin Roll

!RELEASED - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Yen.

!RETSUNOTETSU2 - Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll.

!SEVENKMEMBERS - Redeem this code in the game to getn Element Roll

!THUMBSUPPLS - Redeem this code in the game to get Trait Roll

!THXLION - Redeem this code in the game to get Talent Roll

!TWOKFAVS - Redeem this code in the game to getn Element Roll

!WELUVLION - Redeem this code in the game to get Family Roll

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Avatar

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Enter the Roblox platform using the randomly generated username and password.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Once you have located it, start the game.

Let the game load completely. Players must exercise patience because it takes a little longer than all the other Roblox games.

Once the game has fully loaded, click the chat box in the top-left corner of the screen.

The subsequent process must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. Copy a code from the list, then paste it.

The promised rewards will be applied to the players' accounts once they have entered the code.

There is no expiration date on the codes. The creators have not provided any information on the same.

Players must act quickly to redeem the active codes as the codes may expire at any time. The rewards and goodies will not disappear even if the codes do, so users do not need to worry about using them immediately.

