Project Avatar codes in Roblox: Free yen, element and more (July 2022)

Using Roblox Project Avatar codes, players can obtain free yen and other rewards. They will also earn Yen, a vital component, by completing tasks and defeating foes. With that being said, they can now reroll and claim a different power with these codes if they die and resurrect with a different element.

Players in Roblox Project Avatar must master the elements to beat rivals and advance to the leaderboard. After each death, their character will be revived with a different elemental. To compete against any other player in the game and establish their authority as the Avatar, one should master these powers and level up each element.

Free codes in Roblox Project Avatar to easily master all the elements

Active codes in Roblox Project Avatar

The validity of the code is unknown, as the creators haven't provided any information yet.

This is a feature shared by all Roblox codes, so users must move quickly and use the live ones as soon as they can. Rewards and gifts will be kept in their account even if the codes expire.

!CASHHKARTI- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Element

!CODESONTWITTER- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Family

!FAMILYNFRIENDS- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Family

!GOODDAYLION- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Family

!LIKENFAVGAME2- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Family

!ONEKAYFOLLOWERS- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Element

!SORRYSHUTDOWN- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Yen and 5 Ranks (New)

!SORRYSHUTDOWN2- Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Yen and 10 Ranks (New)

!Sub2BigBeefy- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Family

!SYNTEURO- Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Yen

!UPDATE1SOON- Redeem this code in the game to roll a new Element

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Project Avatar

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

!9994LIFE- Redeem this code in the game to get Skin Color Reroll.

!AVATARPROJECT- Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll.

!BALANCED- Redeem this code in the game to get Random Talent Reroll.

!BDAYWEEK- Redeem this code in the game to get a Talent Roll

!BOBRUFUS- Redeem this code in the game to get Family Reroll.

!CHEFTACKO- Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll.

!CONTENTUPDATES- Redeem this code in the game to get Talent Reroll.

!DAWEEKEND- Redeem this code in the game to get a Family Roll

!FOLLOWONTWITTER- Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll.

!FREETRAIT- Redeem this code in the game to get Trait Reroll.

!GGLION- Redeem this code in the game to get a Skin Roll

!GOATSTATUS- Redeem this code in the game to get Skin Reroll.

!HAIRWORKING- Redeem this code in the game to get a Hair Roll (New)

!HAIRWORKING2- Redeem this code in the game to get a Hair Roll (New)

!HAPPYBDAYLION- Redeem this code in the game to get 3.5k Yen

!JULIANHAK06- Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll.

!JULYFOURTH- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Yen (New)

!LAZGOCRAZY- Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll.

!LIKENFAV- Redeem this code in the game to get a Trait Roll

!MADHOUSE- Redeem this code in the game to get Trait Reroll.

!MULLAHHH- Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Yen

!NEWHAIRSTYLE- Redeem this code in the game to get a Hair Roll

!ONEKFAVS- Redeem this code in the game to get a Skin Roll

!RELEASED- Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Yen.

!RETSUNOTETSU2- Redeem this code in the game to get Element Reroll.

!SEVENKMEMBERS- Redeem this code in the game to get an Element Roll

!THUMBSUPPLS- Redeem this code in the game to get a Trait Roll

!THXLION- Redeem this code in the game to get a Talent Roll

!TWOKFAVS- Redeem this code in the game to get an Element Roll

!WELUVLION- Redeem this code in the game to get a Family Roll

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Avatar

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Use the generated username and password to get into the Roblox platform.

Enter the game's name into the search field to find it on the homepage. Please start the Roblox Anime adventures once you find it.

Let the game finish loading. Like with all the other Roblox games, it takes a little longer, so players must have patience.

Click on the chat box in the top-left corner of the screen once the game has fully launched.

To redeem the codes, the subsequent procedure must be flawless. From the list copy and paste an active code.

Once the gamers have entered the code, the promised benefits will be credited to their account.

Players should copy and paste the code rather than typing it because doing so will prevent any errors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far