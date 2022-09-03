Project Avatar codes in Roblox: Free yen, rerolls and more (September 2022)

Roblox has hit a jackpot with this game inspired by the Avatar cartoon. Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, Air Nomads, and Northern and Southern Water Tribes are the four elemental kingdoms that make up the planet. The equilibrium between the countries is maintained by the Avatar, but when the Fire Nation arrived, everyone transformed.

Madhouse Productions has created this brand new adventure game. Players will have to work hard to develop their character in this game, trying to make them formidable fighters. They can use free codes to obtain rewards that will help them rise to the top of the game.

Active codes in Roblox Project Avatar

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

!12000MEMBERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an Element Reroll (New)

!1500FOLLOWERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Family Reroll (New)

!BIGLIONISBACK - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Yen (New)

!CASHHKARTI - This code can be redeemed in the game to roll a new Element

!CODESONTWITTER - This code can be redeemed in the game to roll a new Family

!COMEBACKSOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Skin Reroll (New)

!FAMILYNFRIENDS - This code can be redeemed in the game to roll a new Family

!GOODDAYLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to roll a new Family

!LIKENFAVGAME2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to roll a new Family

!MOBILESUPPORT - This code can be redeemed in the game to roll a new Family

!ONEKAYFOLLOWERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to roll a new Element

!SORRYSHUTDOWN - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5k Yen and 5 Ranks

!SORRYSHUTDOWN2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 15k Yen and 10 Ranks

!Sub2BigBeefy - This code can be redeemed in the game to roll a new Family

!SYNTEURO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 15k Yen

!UPD153 - This code can be redeemed in the game to roll a new Family (New)

!UPDATE1SOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to roll a new Element

Expired codes in Roblox Project Avatar

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

!9994LIFE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Skin Color Reroll.

!AVATARPROJECT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Element Reroll.

!BALANCED - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Random Talent Reroll.

!BDAYWEEK - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Talent Roll

!BOBRUFUS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Family Reroll.

!CHEFTACKO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Element Reroll.

!CONTENTUPDATES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Talent Reroll.

!DAWEEKEND - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Family Roll

!FOLLOWONTWITTER - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Element Reroll.

!FREETRAIT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Trait Reroll.

!GGLIONROBLOX - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Skin Roll

!GOATSTATUS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Skin Reroll.

!HAIRWORKING - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Hair Roll (New)

!HAIRWORKING2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Hair Roll (New)

!HAPPYBDAYLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 3.5k Yen

!JULIANHAK06 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Element Reroll.

!JULYFOURTH - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5k Yen (New)

!LAZGOCRAZY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Element Reroll.

!LIKENFAV - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Trait Roll

!MADHOUSE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Trait Reroll.

!MULLAHHH - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Yen

!NEWHAIRSTYLE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Hair Roll

!ONEKFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Skin Roll

!RELEASED - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Yen.

!RETSUNOTETSU2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Element Reroll.

!SEVENKMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an Element Roll

!THUMBSUPPLS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Trait Roll

!THXLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Talent Roll

!TWOKFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an Element Roll

!WELUVLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Family Roll

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Avatar

Begin by launching the Roblox game. Players need to copy and paste the code into the message board. Finally, hit enter to get the promised rewards.

