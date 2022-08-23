Project Satire codes in Roblox: Free Pokémon (August 2022)

In Roblox Project Satire, players can revisit all of their favorite Pokémon experiences. This game has something for every Pokémon fan, from the enduring turn-based combat system to the legendary designs of all the dragon-type Pokémon.

With that being said, players can utilize free Project Satire codes to obtain uncommon, shiny, and legendary Pokémon. However, they must be strong and vigilant to prevent villains from capturing their companions.

Coupled with that, one must pack extra potions since Gary and Team Rocket are constantly hoping to capture their Pokémon.

Pokémon fans will love this Roblox game

Active codes in Roblox Project Satire

Players are advised to copy and paste the code as opposed to typing it, as that will help prevent any mistakes. Here are the active codes in the game:

2kMembers - Redeem this code in the game to get Pokémon

ARSENAL - Redeem this code in the game to get PvP Cinderace

finallyFix - Redeem this code in the game to get Pokémon

FluffyUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to get Christmas Pichu

HALAMADRID - Redeem this code in the game to get Pokémon

LongReuploadBruv - Redeem this code in the game to get PvP Magcargo

NitroForMe - Redeem this code in the game to get Nitro Metagross

ProjectLegendsREAL - Redeem this code in the game to get Pokémon

SpeedrunReupload - Redeem this code in the game to get PvP Sceptile

t20 Moment - Redeem this code in the game to get Dusknoir

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Project Satire

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

$4KFCWings - Redeem this code in the game to get PvP Blaziken

1500Members - Redeem this code in the game to get Event Farfetch'd

24k Magic - Redeem this code in the game to get PvP Noivern

AprilFirstEen - Redeem this code in the game to get PvP Mewtwo

AprilFirstTwee - Redeem this code in the game to get PvP Mewtwo

Christmas2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get PvP Glalie

HerValentine - Redeem this code in the game to get Event HolyGardevoir

HisWhiteDay3 - Redeem this code in the game to get Event HolyGallade

Late1stAnni - Redeem this code in the game to get Gift Charizard

NewYear2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Event Victini

OU Tournament - Redeem this code in the game to get Event Mew

Purified - Redeem this code in the game to get Event Lugia

PWC Ray Rizzo - Redeem this code in the game to get PWC PvP Metagross

RETURN1 - Redeem this code in the game to get Shiny Pikachu

Scroadman - Redeem this code in the game to get PvP Scrafty

StayAloneLOL - Redeem this code in the game to get Luvdisc

TournamentA - Redeem this code in the game to get PvP Volcanion

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Project Satire

Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your username and password.

On the platform's home page, look for the game.

Finish the Professor Oak task once the game has loaded and the main page is displayed.

Visit Viridian City and take on Brock, the gym leader.

The codes will be accessible once you have earned your first badge.

On the screen, click the "More" button.

A new window will open once you do that.

The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. In the "insert code here" box, copy and paste an active one.

Erroneous input will lead to failure, players can try manual input if they prefer.

You may now click "Enter" to complete the action and receive your Pokemon rewards.

More codes in Roblox Project Satire

To learn more about the new additions, including codes and features, players only need to follow the game's official Twitter account. New arrivals tend to drop in during special events, updates and milestones.

Players can also sign up for Roblox Project Satire's dedicated Discord server, where new codes are constantly uploaded. Fellow fans and moderators encourage creative expression and sporadic discourse on the channel. By keeping an eye on this Discord server, one can stay in touch with the game's community.

