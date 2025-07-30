Prospecting Forceful Enchant guide

Forceful Enchant is among the many unique boosts you can apply to your pan in Prospecting. The game is all about acquiring rare Minerals to sell them for a high price. Your most important allies in this endeavor will be a pan and a shovel. The latter is an instrument that you'll use to sift through sand and discover the gems. Additionally, you can apply unique Enchants to your pan to increase a particular stat.

Ad

This article provides a guide to the Forceful Enchant in the game.

A guide to Forceful Enchant in Prospecting

The Archaeologist's altar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The Forceful Enchant increases your pan's Shake Strength by +2. The stat controls how fast you can move the utensil to sift through the sand and find gems. Thus, acquiring this Enchant will help speed up a part of your moment-to-moment gameplay loop.

Ad

Trending

That said, obtaining the boost isn't easy. Forceful has a total 20% chance of appearing out of all the other Enchants. There isn't any way to guarantee getting the boost. Thus, you can only repeat the process of Enchanting until you get your desired boost.

Also read: All Minerals in Prospecting

How do you Enchant your pan?

Enchanting will spend one unit of Aurorite or Aetherite, an Epic and Legendary tier gem, respectively. Finding these minerals isn't easy due to their rarity. However, you can increase the probability of coming across them when using Luck Totems/Potions or digging during a Meteor Shower.

Ad

Once you have the required Mineral, follow the steps below:

Visit the Archaeologist's altar in Rubble Creek Deposits. Look for four large pillars with unique signs on them.

Head to the table found in the middle of the circle while holding the Aurorite/Aetherite in your hand.

Hold "E" to interact with it.

to interact with it. Select the " Use this to enchant my pan" option.

option. Click "Yes."

If you're Enchanting for the first time, interact with the Archaeologist before starting the process. This will provide you with some rewards after you complete the procedure.

Ad

Also read — How to complete Tired Prospector quests in Prospecting

FAQs regarding Forceful Enchant

What does Forceful Enchant do?

This Enchant increases your pan's Shake Strength by +2.

How do you get Forceful Enchant?

The boost has a 20% chance of appearing when you follow the process of Enchanting your pan on the table inside the altar in Rubble Creek Deposits.

Is there a guaranteed way to find Aurorite/Aetherite?

Ad

No, there is no guaranteed way to find Aurorite or Aetherite, but you can increase their chances of appearing by using Luck Totems/Potions or digging during the Meteor Shower event.

Also read — Prospecting: A beginner's guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025