Racooni Jandelini Steal a Brainrot: How to get, rarity, and income rate

Steal a Brainrot boasts a long roster of brainrot-inspired characters categorized into eight rarities. Racooni Jandelini belongs to the Common category, which is the lowest in the rarity hierarchy. Yet, this Brainrot is among the most sought-after units in this experience because it is based on the avatar of Jandel, the developer of Grow a Garden.

Ad

This guide explains the different ways to obtain a Raccooni Jandelini in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

How to get Racooni Jandelini in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Racooni Jandelini in the game (Image via Roblox)

Racooni Jandelini made its Steal a Brainrot debut during the Admin Abuse War that occurred on August 23, 2025. This character was created to troll Jandel and make fun of the rarity of the Racoon Pet in Grow a Garden. Its design features a raccoon with a monkey head, wearing a red tophat and a golden crown.

Ad

Trending

Despite being a part of the Brainrot Index, the Racooni Jandelini is currently unobtainable from the conveyor belt or any Lucky Blocks. It made its sole appearance during the Admin Abuse War and has since never been spawned by developer Sammy.

At the moment, there are two ways to obtain a Racooni Jandelini: stealing and trading. You can steal the Brainrot from other players while they are distracted, trapped, or AFK. Alternatively, you can obtain the unit with a negotiated trade-off, where you let the other player steal one of your characters in exchange.

Ad

Given that Racooni Jandelini is extremely rare, you may need to part with a Brainrot God or Secret unit to obtain it via a trade.

Check our complete list of Secret Brainrots to be informed about their cost and earnings in Steal a Brainrot.

Cost and income rate of Racooni Jandelini

Earnings of Racooni Jandelini (Image via Roblox)

As a Common Brainrot, the Racooni Jandelini has a low earnings rate. It generates 12 Cash per second, an amount which is only higher than the ones produced by Noobini Pizzanini, Lirili Larila, Tim Cheese, Fluriflura, Talpa Di Fero, and Svinina Bombardino.

Ad

The Racooni Jandelini has a cost of 1300 Cash. This makes it fairly easy to obtain for new players, but only if it appears on the conveyor belt. Given that Sammy hasn't spawned this character since the Admin Abuse War, your only options to acquire this unit are theft or trade.

Also check: All Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the income rate of Racooni Jandelini?

Ad

In its base form, the Racooni Jandelini earns 12 Cash per second.

When was Racooni Jandelini spawned in the game?

This Brainrot was spawned by the developer on August 23, 2025, during the Admin Abuse War.

What is the selling price of a Racooni Jandelini?

A Racooni Jandelini can be sold for 650 Cash, which is half its purchase cost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025