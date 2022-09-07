Raging Seas codes in Roblox: Free Boost, Cash, and more (September 2022)

Roblox Raging Seas is a game inspired by the never-ending anime, One Piece. In this title, players will join pirates and strive to become the strongest among them. To reach that goal, they have to create a crew, navigate the ocean, and consume devil fruits to gain superhuman abilities.

By taking out formidable foes dispersed across numerous islands, players can acquire legendary weapons and accessories. They can also receive different Stat Resets and 2x XP prizes by entering free codes in Raging Seas. This way, gamers are in the lead right from the get-go. Robux can be used to purchase in-game items, but with the active codes for this month, they can be obtained for free.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Raging Seas

Active codes in Roblox Raging Seas

The active codes for this Roblox game are as follows:

BUDDHA - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2x XP Boost

DARKDARK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Reset

DIABLE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 2x XP

FIVEKLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Reset

FREEMONEY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one million Beli

GHOSTFRUIT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Point Reset

Goro - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of Double XP

HereYouGO - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250K Beli

HUNDREDKVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 75K Cash

LIGHTLIGHT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 2x XP

LOLWRONGBONUS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

ONEANDAHALFK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Point Reset

ONEMILVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Reset

PawAndWado - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Point Reset

RAIDED - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Point Reset

SHISUI - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50K Beli

TENKFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 2x XP

TENKLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one hour of 2x XP

THANKSFOR500K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Point Reset

THANKSSIXKLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an XP Boost

THREEHUNDREDLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 2x XP

THREEKLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Point Reset

THREESWORDS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 105K Cash

TKxtraONTOP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 2x XP

TWOHUNNIDKVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 minutes of Double XP

UPDATEONE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 65K Cash

A couple of steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned later in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Raging Seas

There are only four codes that do not work in the game anymore:

SorryForBugs - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Stat Reset

RELEASED - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 minutes of 2x XP

FreeSPRESET - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

FreeDOUBLE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Raging Seas

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

On your favorite device, launch the Roblox application. It can be a laptop or a mobile device running iOS or Android.

Next, enter your username and password to get into your Roblox account.

Subsequently, look for Raging Seas on the platform's home page. Once you've found it, run the title and wait for it to load.

Once the game has loaded and the main page is visible, tap the More button on the screen.

Clicking or tapping More will open a new window. There will be a few options here, and you must choose Codes.

You will now see the box where you can enter active codes.

A working code should be copied from the list provided in this article and pasted into the input code bar.

Now, select Redeem. The rewards tied to the code will be given right away.

It's possible that the game will display an error message if players enter an active Roblox code incorrectly. This is why it's always better to ensure the code used is as it has been presented in this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh