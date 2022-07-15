Raging Seas codes in Roblox: Free Boost, XP and more (July 2022)

A brand new One Piece-themed Roblox game called Raging Seas has devil fruits and other sword techniques for players to relish. There are islands to discover, and the experience constantly appears to be getting better thanks to regular updates.

To quickly become the finest pirate in Roblox Raging Seas, players can purchase beli to buy devil fruits, stat boosts and other items. Those who do well enough may even advance to the position of King of Pirates.

Gain more powers and sail the seas using free codes in Roblox Raging Seas

Active codes in Roblox Raging Seas

There is no expiration date on these codes, with creators not providing any information either.

Players must act quickly and redeem the active ones as soon as possible. The awards and sweets won't disappear even if the codes do, so there's nothing to worry about on that front.

BUDDHA- Redeem this code in the game to get a 2x XP Boost

DARKDARK- Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset (New)

DIABLE- Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP

FIVEKLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset

FREEMONEY- Redeem this code in the game to get 1 million Beli

GHOSTFRUIT- Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Point Reset

Goro- Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of Double XP

HereYouGO- Redeem this code in the game to get 250k Beli

HUNDREDKVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get 75k Cash

LIGHTLIGHT- Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP (New)

LOLWRONGBONUS- Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

ONEANDAHALFK- Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Point Reset

ONEMILVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset

PawAndWado- Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Point Reset

RAIDED- Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Point Reset

SHISUI- Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Beli

TENKFAVS- Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP

TENKLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP

THANKSFOR500K- Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Point Reset

THANKSSIXKLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost (New)

THREEHUNDREDLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP

THREEKLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Point Reset

THREESWORDS- Redeem this code in the game to get 105k Cash

TKxtraONTOP- Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP

TWOHUNNIDKVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get 20 minutes of Double XP

UPDATEONE- Redeem this code in the game to get 65k Cash

Expired codes in Roblox Raging Seas

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

FreeDOUBLE- Redeem this code in the game to get Free rewards

FreeSPRESET- Redeem this code in the game to get Free rewards

RELEASED- Redeem this code in the game to get 15 minutes of 2x XP

SorryForBugs- Redeem this code in the game to get Stat Reset

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Raging Seas

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Players need to use the created username and password to access Roblox.

Search for the game on the homepage and launch it.

Like all the other games on Roblox, give it some time to load.

Search for the Twitter button on the side of the screen when the game has fully launched.

To redeem the codes, the subsequent procedure must be flawless. An active code from the list in the "Code here" tab should be copied and pasted.

After submitting the code, the promised incentives will be added to the player's accounts.

Players are advised to copy and paste the code rather than typing it, as to avoid any mistakes.

More codes in Roblox Raging Seas

The game needs more publicity to build a faithful playerbase. Furthermore, developers are constantly trying to innovate and implement new levels whilst providing free elements to reward the players.

For consistent updates on the most recent codes and game updates, one can follow the devs' official Twitter account or join the discord server. The connections are accessible from the game's home page.

