Raging Seas codes in Roblox: Free cash, beli, and more (November 2022)

There are multiple games on Roblox that have been inspired by the Japanese animated series One Piece. Shoaku Games was added to this list after creating Roblox Raging Seas on August 15, 2021. The title has become widely popular in the last year with 1.3 million visits and 6,572 likes.

Like the series, players have to form a crew and set out on a journey to become the pirate king. Swords and fighting styles are available for purchase from sellers moving across the maps. One can acquire legendary weapons and accessories by defeating bosses found on different islands.

Players can use Robux to grow stronger or redeem free codes that the developers have published to get a little boost.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Raging Seas

Active codes in Roblox Raging Seas

Here are the active codes in the game:

BUDDHA - Redeem this code to receive a 2x XP boost

DARKDARK - Redeem this code to receive a stat reset

DIABLE - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of 2x XP

FIVEKLIKES - Redeem this code to receive a stat reset

freeMONEY - Redeem this code to receive 1 million beli

GHOSTFRUIT - Redeem this code to receive a stat point reset

Goro - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of double XP

HereYouGO - Redeem this code to receive 250k beli

HUNDREDKVISITS - Redeem this code to receive 75k cash

LIGHTLIGHT - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of 2x XP

LOLWRONGBONUS - Redeem this code to receive free rewards

ONEANDAHALFK - Redeem this code to receive a stat point reset

ONEMILVISITS - Redeem this code to receive a stat reset

PawAndWado - Redeem this code to receive a stat point reset

RAIDED - Redeem this code to receive a stat point reset

SHISUI - Redeem this code to receive 50k beli

TENKFAVS - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of 2x XP

TENKLIKES - Redeem this code to receive 1 hour of 2x XP

THANKSFOR500K - Redeem this code to receive a stat point reset

THANKSSIXKLIKES - Redeem this code to receive an XP boost

THREEHUNDREDLIKES - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of 2x XP

THREEKLIKES - Redeem this code to receive a stat point reset

THREESWORDS - Redeem this code to receive 105k cash

TKxtraONTOP - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of 2x XP

TWOHUNNIDKVISITS - Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of double XP

UPDATEONE - Redeem this code to receive 65k cash

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Raging Seas

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

FreeDOUBLE - Redeem this code to receive free rewards

FreeSPRESET - Redeem this code to receive free rewards

RELEASED - Redeem this code to receive 15 minutes of 2x XP

SorryForBugs - Redeem this code to receive Stat Reset

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Raging Seas

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

You need to launch the Roblox platform and log in using the secret username and password.

You can now search for the game and launch it.

The game takes a few seconds to load.

Now that the game is fully loaded, you should be able to see the Twitter logo on the side of the screen.

Click on it and a pop-window will appear with the text box.

Carefully copy and paste the active code into the space.

Make sure to leave no space, as that will result in an error.

Hit Confirm and right away the rewards will be added to your account.

These rewards will not disappear even if the codes expire in the future.

Sometimes, the active code may not go through. In that case, players should reboot the game and follow the steps again. Notably, rebooting the game changes the server, which is helpful.

