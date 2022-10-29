Raging Seas codes in Roblox: Free cash, beli, and more (November 2022)

There are multiple games on Roblox that have been inspired by the Japanese animated series One Piece. Shoaku Games was added to this list after creating Roblox Raging Seas on August 15, 2021. The title has become widely popular in the last year with 1.3 million visits and 6,572 likes.
Like the series, players have to form a crew and set out on a journey to become the pirate king. Swords and fighting styles are available for purchase from sellers moving across the maps. One can acquire legendary weapons and accessories by defeating bosses found on different islands.
Players can use Robux to grow stronger or redeem free codes that the developers have published to get a little boost.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Raging Seas
Active codes in Roblox Raging Seas
Here are the active codes in the game:
- BUDDHA - Redeem this code to receive a 2x XP boost
- DARKDARK - Redeem this code to receive a stat reset
- DIABLE - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of 2x XP
- FIVEKLIKES - Redeem this code to receive a stat reset
- freeMONEY - Redeem this code to receive 1 million beli
- GHOSTFRUIT - Redeem this code to receive a stat point reset
- Goro - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of double XP
- HereYouGO - Redeem this code to receive 250k beli
- HUNDREDKVISITS - Redeem this code to receive 75k cash
- LIGHTLIGHT - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of 2x XP
- LOLWRONGBONUS - Redeem this code to receive free rewards
- ONEANDAHALFK - Redeem this code to receive a stat point reset
- ONEMILVISITS - Redeem this code to receive a stat reset
- PawAndWado - Redeem this code to receive a stat point reset
- RAIDED - Redeem this code to receive a stat point reset
- SHISUI - Redeem this code to receive 50k beli
- TENKFAVS - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of 2x XP
- TENKLIKES - Redeem this code to receive 1 hour of 2x XP
- THANKSFOR500K - Redeem this code to receive a stat point reset
- THANKSSIXKLIKES - Redeem this code to receive an XP boost
- THREEHUNDREDLIKES - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of 2x XP
- THREEKLIKES - Redeem this code to receive a stat point reset
- THREESWORDS - Redeem this code to receive 105k cash
- TKxtraONTOP - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of 2x XP
- TWOHUNNIDKVISITS - Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of double XP
- UPDATEONE - Redeem this code to receive 65k cash
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Raging Seas
These codes don't work in the game anymore:
- FreeDOUBLE - Redeem this code to receive free rewards
- FreeSPRESET - Redeem this code to receive free rewards
- RELEASED - Redeem this code to receive 15 minutes of 2x XP
- SorryForBugs - Redeem this code to receive Stat Reset
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Raging Seas
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- You need to launch the Roblox platform and log in using the secret username and password.
- You can now search for the game and launch it.
- The game takes a few seconds to load.
- Now that the game is fully loaded, you should be able to see the Twitter logo on the side of the screen.
- Click on it and a pop-window will appear with the text box.
- Carefully copy and paste the active code into the space.
- Make sure to leave no space, as that will result in an error.
- Hit Confirm and right away the rewards will be added to your account.
- These rewards will not disappear even if the codes expire in the future.
Sometimes, the active code may not go through. In that case, players should reboot the game and follow the steps again. Notably, rebooting the game changes the server, which is helpful.