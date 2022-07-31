Reaper 2 codes in Roblox: Free cash, resets, and more (August 2022)

Roblox Reaper 2 is an action-adventure game that emphasizes grinding. It enables them to explore the world of the well-known anime Bleach from the perspective of a Roblox character from that show. As they navigate this perilous planet, players must acquire strong defensive abilities.
Players can enter a free Roblox Reaper 2 code to reset their character's stats if they want to restart the game from the beginning. Iconic Anime Productions frequently offers special gifts or advantageous boosts to assist gamers in getting to the next level quickly.
Use free codes in Roblox Reaper 2 to get rid of all the tortured spirits
Active codes in Roblox Reaper 2
The following is the active codes in the Roblox game:
- 100KLIKESPATCH – Skin + 10k cash
- ACTUALSKILLPOINTSRESET – Reset Skill Points/Soul Nodes
- AIZENPART1 – race + stat reset
- AizenReset – Reset Points
- BCASH11 – 5k Cash
- BIGPLANSHUGEPLANS – 10k Cash
- CashDAY – 10k Cash
- DxLikesMen – Secondary Reroll
- DxWasHere – Race Reroll
- Follow@ZenokeiRBLXOnTwitter – 10k Cash
- HoguMoney1 – 15k Cash
- HoguMoney2 – 10k Cash
- HoguMoney3 – 10k Cash
- JUSTCASH – 10k cash
- JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU – Reset Skill Points/Soul Nodes
- PARTOFTHEPLAN – race + stat reset
- PRAYFORZENOKEI – 5k Cash
- prestigeAdjuchacar – Redeem for rewards (Must have Prestiged Vasto before, recommended to only use on private servers)
- prestigeVasto – Redeem for rewards (Must have prestiged Adjuchacar before, recommended to only use on private servers)
- PrideMonthYass – Secondary Reroll
- Reaper2Roll – Race Reroll
- ReaperRoll – Race Reroll
- RESETPOINTS1 – Reset Points
- RESETPOINTS2 – Reset Points
- RESETPOINTS3 – Reset Points
- SecondayRoll1 – a Secondary Reroll
- SecondayRoll2 – a Secondary Reroll
- Secondroll – Secondary Reroll
- Secondroll2 – Secondary Reroll
- SHEESHGOTHACKED – 5k Cash
- SPRESETFORFIXES – Skill Points/Nodes Reset (NEW)
- SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube – 10k Cash
- SUNDAYFUNDAY – free rewards
- SupaSupriseNight – 25k Cash
- SUPRISECASH20K – 20k Cash
- THANKYOUFORPLAYING – race + stat reset
- THANKYOUFORSTAYING – 20k Cash
- UPDTBALANCE1 – free rewards
- WEAPOLOGIZE – Secondary Reroll
- Zen1 – a Race Reroll
- Zen2 – a Race Reroll
- ZenokeiWasHere – Race Reroll
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Reaper 2
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 100kMembers – Redeem code to reroll your Shikai or Resurrection
- 5kEZ – Redeem code for Free Cash
- APOLOGIES – Redeem code for 10k Cash & Secondary Reroll
- APOLOGIES2 – Redeem code for 5k Cash
- AsPromised – Redeem code for 4,000 Cash
- BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL – Redeem code to reroll your race
- BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL2 – Redeem code to reroll your race
- BANKYAI – Redeem code to Reset Soul Nodes & Skill Points
- BIGBOOMERBALANCE – Redeem code for 5k Cash
- COOLRACEREROLL – Redeem code to reroll your race
- COOLSECONDARYREROLL – Redeem code to reroll your race
- DANGAI4FREE – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of Dangai
- DAVIDBAZOOKA – Redeem code for a free reward
- DELAY1 – Redeem code for a free reward
- DROPSWHEN – Redeem code for a Zanpakuto Reroll
- EASTERHAPPY – Redeem code for 5k Cash
- FollowZenokei – Redeem code for a Secondary Reroll
- freeDANGAI22 – Redeem code to reroll your race
- freerealDANGAI – Redeem code for Dangai minutes
- freeRealDANGAI2 – Redeem code for Dangai minutes
- IWILLHMPH – Redeem code for 10k cash
- MaskReset – Redeem code for a Reset Points
- MONEYMONEYMONEY – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash
- NEWBANKAI – Redeem code for 5k Cash
- NEWBANKAI2 – Redeem code for 2.5k Cash
- newRACEREROLL – Redeem code to reroll your race
- newSecondary?? – Redeem code to reroll your Shikai or Resurrection
- NEWSWORDS – Redeem code for a Zanpakuto Reroll
- NEWVOL – Redeem code for 5k Cash
- NozaCash – Redeem code for 15k Money
- NozaCrazy – Redeem code for 10k Money
- NozaReset – Redeem code for Reset Points
- OPTIMUMPRIDE – Redeem code for 5k Cash
- PapaJovahn – Redeem code for 1,500 Cash
- PREPAREFORPART2 – Redeem code for 10k cash
- R2DRIP – Redeem code for a Clothes Reroll for Arrancar/Quincy
- raceREROLL – Redeem code to reroll your race
- Racereroll1 – Redeem code to reset your race and data
- Racereroll2 – Redeem code to reset your race and data
- Racereroll3 – Redeem code to reset your race and data
- Sorry1 – Redeem code for 15k Cash
- Sorry2 – Redeem code for 15k Cash
- SORRYFORDELAY – Redeem code for 5k Cash
- SubZenokei – Redeem code for a Secondary Reroll
- THANKYOU – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash
- THISWASNTHEREB4 – Redeem code for 15,000 Cash
- VizardCash – Redeem code for 15k Cash
- VizardReqFix – Redeem code for a Secondary Reroll
- VizardTimes – Redeem code for 10k Cash
- VizarReaction – Redeem code for a Race Reroll
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Reaper 2
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game, and then in the bottom right corner of the screen, click the Menu button (M).
- From the drop-down option, choose the Codes symbol that resembles a Twitter bird.
- Choose a code from the list above, then copy it or type it into the browser.
- Take it immediately by tapping the Submit button.
Copying and pasting the codes is the best approach to use them without making any mistakes.