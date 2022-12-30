Roblox A Hero's Destiny codes (January 2023): Free Spins, Boost, and more

The popular Roblox game A Hero's Destiny is based on the famous One-Punch Man superhero manga franchise. Players are tasked with becoming elite fighters by defeating other players on the server, as well as the game's strongest NPCs.
To achieve such a difficult objective, Roblox players must train hard to increase their in-game stats and attributes. As soon as they start off, new players will begin the game as D-ranked characters (the lowest ranked tier).
Instead of only grinding to progress through the game, they can make use of the game's free codes that are featured in this article. Besides offering Yen Boosts and Luck Spins, these codes also provide free Strength and Experience Boosts, all of which can help new players advance faster in the game.
Active codes in Roblox A Hero's Destiny
The following codes are currently active in Roblox A Hero's Destiny and can be redeemed now:
- polarstetic—Redeem for 10 Spins (New)
- holiday2022—Redeem for 1 hour of every Boost and 20 Spins (New)
- limitless—Redeem for 2 hours of every Boost (New)
- 300kfavorites—Redeem for 15 Luck Spins and 2 hours of all Boosts
- reaper—Redeem for one hour 2x Strength, EXP, and Yen Boost
- spooky2—Redeem for two hours 2x Strength, EXP, and Yen Boost
- 2years!—Redeem for 20 Spins and an hour of all Boosts
- cosmic—Redeem for 2 hours of all Boosts
- omelette—Redeem this code 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x
- 100m!—Redeeem this code for 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost, and Luck Spins
- grind—Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost
- bing—Redeem this code for 20 lucky Spins
- bong—Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost
Inactive codes in Roblox A Hero's Destiny
Unfortunately, all of the codes listed below have expired and will not work in the game anymore:
- rok—Was redeemed for 1 hour of all Boosts and 10 Lucky Spins
- playdemonblade—Was redeemed for 30 Minutes of all Boosts and 5 Lucky Spins
- panda—Was redeemed for 30 minute Boosts and Lucky Spins
- gravity—Was redeemed for 30 minute Boosts and Lucky Spins
- 250kfavsyass—Was redeemed for free Boosts and Lucky Spins
- dhm—Was redeemed for Boosts
- 140klikes—Was redeemed for Boosts
- Platinum—Was redeemed for 1 hour 30 minutes of x2 EXP and 30 minutes of x2 STR
- 2022—Was redeemed for 1 hour 45 minutes of x2 EXP, 30 minutes of x2 STR, and 30 minutes of x2 Yen
- BLAST—Was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x EXP, STR, and Yen
- Spooky—Was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP
- bruh—Was redeemed for 5 Lucky Spins
- golden—Was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP
- 100klikes!—Was redeemed for a reward
- 50mvisits!—Was redeemed for 5 Luck Spins
- 90klikes!—Was redeemed for 10 Lucky Spins
- coolsale—Was redeemed for a boost
- 80k!—Was redeemed for 10 Luck Spins
- 75klikes—Was redeemed for 15 Luck Spins
- 150kfavorites—Was redeemed for a Boost
- anniversary—Was redeemed for x2 XP for 1 hour
- 40m—Was redeemed for a Boost
- toxin—Was redeemed for x2 XP for 30 minutes
- nep—Was redeemed for 10 Luck Spins
- 60klikes—Was redeemed for 10 Luck Spins
- 125kfav—Was redeemed for 15 Luck Spins
- 4th—Was redeemed for Boosts
- 30mvisits—Was redeemed for a reward
- 50klikes—Was redeemed for x2 XP for 30 minutes
- 100kfav—Was redeemed for x2 strength
- 100kmembers—Was redeemed for x2 Yen
- 20mil—Was redeemed for a boost
- arcane—Was redeemed for 30 mins of x2 experience
- 25k—Was redeemed for x2 strength and experience
- 10mil—Was redeemed for x2 strength and experience
- freeluck —Was redeemed for spins & luck
- bigstr— Was redeemed for x2 strength and experience
- bigexp—Was redeemed for x2 strength and experience
How to redeem active codes in Roblox A Hero's Destiny
Players can easily redeem active Roblox codes by following the steps outlined below:
- Launch the Roblox title and get into the server
- Click on the "Codes" option located on the left hand side of the screen
- A new code redemption UI will be displayed
- Now, copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the text box
- Hit the "Redeem" button to claim your free rewards instantly
After doing so, Roblox players should find all the redeemed freebies in their in-game inventories.