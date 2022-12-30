Roblox A Hero's Destiny codes (January 2023): Free Spins, Boost, and more

The popular Roblox game A Hero's Destiny is based on the famous One-Punch Man superhero manga franchise. Players are tasked with becoming elite fighters by defeating other players on the server, as well as the game's strongest NPCs.

To achieve such a difficult objective, Roblox players must train hard to increase their in-game stats and attributes. As soon as they start off, new players will begin the game as D-ranked characters (the lowest ranked tier).

Instead of only grinding to progress through the game, they can make use of the game's free codes that are featured in this article. Besides offering Yen Boosts and Luck Spins, these codes also provide free Strength and Experience Boosts, all of which can help new players advance faster in the game.

Active codes in Roblox A Hero's Destiny

The following codes are currently active in Roblox A Hero's Destiny and can be redeemed now:

polarstetic —Redeem for 10 Spins (New)

—Redeem for 10 Spins holiday2022 —Redeem for 1 hour of every Boost and 20 Spins (New)

—Redeem for 1 hour of every Boost and 20 Spins limitless —Redeem for 2 hours of every Boost (New)

—Redeem for 2 hours of every Boost 300kfavorites —Redeem for 15 Luck Spins and 2 hours of all Boosts

—Redeem for 15 Luck Spins and 2 hours of all Boosts reaper —Redeem for one hour 2x Strength, EXP, and Yen Boost

—Redeem for one hour 2x Strength, EXP, and Yen Boost spooky2 —Redeem for two hours 2x Strength, EXP, and Yen Boost

—Redeem for two hours 2x Strength, EXP, and Yen Boost 2years! —Redeem for 20 Spins and an hour of all Boosts

—Redeem for 20 Spins and an hour of all Boosts cosmic —Redeem for 2 hours of all Boosts

—Redeem for 2 hours of all Boosts omelette —Redeem this code 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x

—Redeem this code 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x 100m! —Redeeem this code for 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost, and Luck Spins

—Redeeem this code for 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost, and Luck Spins grind —Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost

—Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost bing —Redeem this code for 20 lucky Spins

—Redeem this code for 20 lucky Spins bong—Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost

Inactive codes in Roblox A Hero's Destiny

Unfortunately, all of the codes listed below have expired and will not work in the game anymore:

rok —Was redeemed for 1 hour of all Boosts and 10 Lucky Spins

—Was redeemed for 1 hour of all Boosts and 10 Lucky Spins playdemonblade —Was redeemed for 30 Minutes of all Boosts and 5 Lucky Spins

—Was redeemed for 30 Minutes of all Boosts and 5 Lucky Spins panda —Was redeemed for 30 minute Boosts and Lucky Spins

—Was redeemed for 30 minute Boosts and Lucky Spins gravity —Was redeemed for 30 minute Boosts and Lucky Spins

—Was redeemed for 30 minute Boosts and Lucky Spins 250kfavsyass —Was redeemed for free Boosts and Lucky Spins

—Was redeemed for free Boosts and Lucky Spins dhm —Was redeemed for Boosts

—Was redeemed for Boosts 140klikes —Was redeemed for Boosts

—Was redeemed for Boosts Platinum —Was redeemed for 1 hour 30 minutes of x2 EXP and 30 minutes of x2 STR

—Was redeemed for 1 hour 30 minutes of x2 EXP and 30 minutes of x2 STR 2022 —Was redeemed for 1 hour 45 minutes of x2 EXP, 30 minutes of x2 STR, and 30 minutes of x2 Yen

—Was redeemed for 1 hour 45 minutes of x2 EXP, 30 minutes of x2 STR, and 30 minutes of x2 Yen BLAST —Was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x EXP, STR, and Yen

—Was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x EXP, STR, and Yen Spooky —Was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP

—Was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP bruh —Was redeemed for 5 Lucky Spins

—Was redeemed for 5 Lucky Spins golden —Was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP

—Was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP 100klikes! —Was redeemed for a reward

—Was redeemed for a reward 50mvisits! —Was redeemed for 5 Luck Spins

—Was redeemed for 5 Luck Spins 90klikes! —Was redeemed for 10 Lucky Spins

—Was redeemed for 10 Lucky Spins coolsale —Was redeemed for a boost

—Was redeemed for a boost 80k! —Was redeemed for 10 Luck Spins

—Was redeemed for 10 Luck Spins 75klikes —Was redeemed for 15 Luck Spins

—Was redeemed for 15 Luck Spins 150kfavorites —Was redeemed for a Boost

—Was redeemed for a Boost anniversary —Was redeemed for x2 XP for 1 hour

—Was redeemed for x2 XP for 1 hour 40m —Was redeemed for a Boost

—Was redeemed for a Boost toxin —Was redeemed for x2 XP for 30 minutes

—Was redeemed for x2 XP for 30 minutes nep —Was redeemed for 10 Luck Spins

—Was redeemed for 10 Luck Spins 60klikes —Was redeemed for 10 Luck Spins

—Was redeemed for 10 Luck Spins 125kfav —Was redeemed for 15 Luck Spins

—Was redeemed for 15 Luck Spins 4th —Was redeemed for Boosts

—Was redeemed for Boosts 30mvisits —Was redeemed for a reward

—Was redeemed for a reward 50klikes —Was redeemed for x2 XP for 30 minutes

—Was redeemed for x2 XP for 30 minutes 100kfav —Was redeemed for x2 strength

—Was redeemed for x2 strength 100kmembers —Was redeemed for x2 Yen

—Was redeemed for x2 Yen 20mil —Was redeemed for a boost

—Was redeemed for a boost arcane —Was redeemed for 30 mins of x2 experience

—Was redeemed for 30 mins of x2 experience 25k —Was redeemed for x2 strength and experience

—Was redeemed for x2 strength and experience 10mil —Was redeemed for x2 strength and experience

—Was redeemed for x2 strength and experience freeluck —Was redeemed for spins & luck

—Was redeemed for spins & luck bigstr — Was redeemed for x2 strength and experience

— Was redeemed for x2 strength and experience bigexp—Was redeemed for x2 strength and experience

How to redeem active codes in Roblox A Hero's Destiny

Players can easily redeem active Roblox codes by following the steps outlined below:

Launch the Roblox title and get into the server

Click on the "Codes" option located on the left hand side of the screen

A new code redemption UI will be displayed

Now, copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the text box

Hit the "Redeem" button to claim your free rewards instantly

After doing so, Roblox players should find all the redeemed freebies in their in-game inventories.

