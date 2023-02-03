Roblox Alien Tycoon is a tycoon game where players can run their very own factory to create aliens. You can produce many different alien species after you get wealthy by building the biggest factory. Once your factory is sufficiently large, you can either turn into an alien or engage in combat with other aliens who are attempting to destroy it.

The developer Box7! Studios introduced new codes in February 2023 that players can use to redeem fun and useful items in-game to speed up their progress towards becoming the wealthiest Alien Tycoon. All the new active codes for Roblox Alien Tycoon are listed in this article.

Active codes, inactive codes, and more for Roblox Alien Tycoon in February 2023

Active codes in Roblox Alien Tycoon

All the new active codes for Roblox Alien Tycoon are listed below:

HALLOWEEN —Players can use this code to redeem an Alienbux Boost (New)

—Players can use this code to redeem an Alienbux Boost SUS— Players can use this code to redeem a 20-minute Alienbux Boost

Players can use this code to redeem a 20-minute Alienbux Boost UPDATE1 —Players can use this code to redeem Alienbux Boost

—Players can use this code to redeem Alienbux Boost RELEASE —Players can use this code to redeem Alienbux Boost

—Players can use this code to redeem Alienbux Boost ALIEN —Players can use this code to redeem Alienbux Boost

—Players can use this code to redeem Alienbux Boost BOX7—Players can use this code to redeem Alienbux

Building new components for your Tycoon and purchasing armor and skins for your characters requires Alienbux. To get an advantage over other players, claim rewards using these codes. They will also enable you to repel invasions.

You can follow the creator Box7! Studios (@Box7rblx) on Twitter or join their Box! Discord Server to obtain the most recent codes and information regarding title updates.

Expired codes in Roblox Alien Tycoon

There are no expired codes in Alien Tycoon as of now. However, there is no way to know when any active codes might stop working, so you are advised to redeem any active codes before they expire.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Alien Tycoon

You can redeem codes to receive exciting in-game rewards that can help you become the richest Alien Tycoon. To get them, all you have to do is launch Roblox on your PC or mobile and follow the steps listed below:

Step 1) Follow the arrows to claim a location to develop your Tycoon.

Step 2) Use the code after the Tycoon has been claimed.

Step 3) At the bottom of the screen, click on the Twitter icon.

Step 4) Enter the code into the Enter Code Here bar and click Redeem to claim your rewards.

You may encounter a few issues when entering codes. It's important to note that the duration of a code is determined by the developer, so there's no way to know when a code will stop working.

Another reason for the codes not being able to work is if there are any typos while entering them, as sometimes you might input them incorrectly. Before clicking on the Redeem button, check your spelling and punctuation, or simply copy and paste the code from the active list provided above to prevent any typos.

More about the game

In Alien Tycoon, getting more alienbux is really simple. By following the arrows and clicking on the Claim Tycoon button, you can set up your alien factory. Once your base is ready, click the Next button to start building your Tycoon. The more you develop and unlock your Tycoon, the more Alienbux you will be able to claim every minute. This way, you can create a factory devoted to building rare and amazing alien species.

