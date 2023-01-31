Roblox Clicker Simulator codes (February 2023): Free boosts, gems, luck, and more

Clicker Simulator is one of the top-click games on the metaversal platform, Roblox. It gives players a unique point-and-click experience while collecting the best and rarest pets. As alluring as it sounds, they need to collect and hatch eggs in order to obtain these animals in the game.

While collecting eggs is in high demand, it requires a certain level of grind to get the best pets that can overpower a player's opponent in several attributes. To do the same, gamers prefer to keep enough in-game currency in their inventory so they can easily hatch as many eggs as possible.

However, getting their hands on the currency is not an easy task. Hence, to avoid the endless grind and easily level up faster and get the best pets, players prefer to use codes that can grant them free rewards. Here's a list of active and inactive codes for the Clicker Simulator as of February 2023.

Roblox Clicker Simulator February 2023: Active and inactive codes

Active codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Here's a complete list of codes that work in Clicker Simulator as of February 2023:

FOODIE6 - Redeem for 1 hour 6x Hatch Boost

JANLUCK - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Luck

GEMOGEM - Redeem for 2 hours 2x Gems

ALIENVOX - Redeem for Alien Pet

JANFUN - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Luck

RISENSHINE - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance

SPACEHATCH - Redeem for 30 minutes 6x Hatch

GEMFALLS - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Gems

TRYLUCK - Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Luck

NYPLAY - Redeem for 1 hour 6x Hatch Boost

LUCKYBLACK - Redeem for 2x Luck for 30 minutes

620KLIKES! - Redeem for a 620 Like Pet

WNTRLUCK - Redeem for a 60 minutes 2x Luck Boost

X6HFUNTIME - Redeem for a 30-minute 6x Hatch Boost

HINT56 - Redeem for a Bringer of the Black Hole Pet

solx6 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 6x Hatch

TGIFNOV - Redeem for 10 minutes 6x Hatch

2GLITCHY - Redeem for 2x Gems Boost

LIMITEDPET1 - Redeem for a limited Candy Man pet

hide0luck - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck

15MWORLD6 - Redeem for 15 minutes of 6x Hatch

HIDDENX61 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 6x Hatch

HIDDENX6112 - Redeem for 1 hour of 6x Hatch

X6EGGOP - Redeem for 2 hours of 6x Hatch

550KCODELIKE2 - Redeem for 3 hours of Double Luck Boost

525KLIKECODE1 - Redeem for a 3 hour 2x Luck Boost

twitter200kluck - Redeem for a 7 hour 2x Luck Boost

CODE500KLUCK - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

2HOUR475LUCK - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

2HR500LIKE - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

LUCKY5000 - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

400DOUBLELUCK - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

LUCKYCODE21 - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

tokcodeluck12 - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

2xlongluck350 - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

LIKECLICK12 - Redeem for a Boost

twitter100k - Redeem for 2 hours of 2x Luck

325CLICKS2 - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Clicks

Players can use these codes to get the rewards mentioned above to keep the game exciting and the gameplay competitive.

The fanbase appreciates the efforts of the developers, especially how they are keeping things fresh in the Roblox experience by regularly offering content updates and free rewards.

Inactive codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Here's a complete list of codes that do not work in Roblox Clicking Simulator as of February 2023:

freeautohatch - Redeem for 1 hour Free Auto-Hatch

300DOUBLELUCK - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Luck

300SHINYCHANCE - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance

50klikes - Redeem for 5 hour 2x Luck Boost

30klikes - Redeem for 2 hour 2x Luck Boost

20KLIKES - Redeem for 3 hour free Auto-Hatch

FREEAUTOHATCH5 - Redeem for 2 hours of auto-hatch

275K2XSHINY - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance

250KLIKECLICKS - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Click Boost

225KLIKECODE - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance

200KLIKECODE - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance

175KLIKELUCK - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Luck

150KCLICKS - Redeem for 3 hour 2x Click Boost

125KLUCK - Redeem for 3 hour 2x Luck Boost

100KLIKES - Redeem for an hour of Auto-Click

75KLIKES - Redeem for 3 hour 2x Luck Boost

70KLIKES - Redeem for a free Boost

10KLikes - Redeem for 2x Click Boost 1 Hour

UPDATE4HYPE - Redeem for 2x Luck Boost 1 Hour

2022 - Redeem for 2022 Champion Pet

How to redeem Clicker Simulator codes

Given below are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem Roblox Clicker Simulator's active codes:

Open Clicker Simulator from the Roblox Experiences app. Launch yourself into the game world and click on the Menu button that is present on the left side of the screen. Click on the Twitter icon that appears in the menu that pops up. Ensure that you copy a working code from the list given above and paste it into the Enter Code box. Hit Confirm once you're done.

Ensure that you enter the codes as they're seen in the "active codes" list as they are case-sensitive. If one of them still doesn't work, restart your Roblox Experience app and load into the game again.

