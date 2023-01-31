Roblox Clicker Simulator codes (February 2023): Free boosts, gems, luck, and more

Clicker Simulator is one of the top-click games on the metaversal platform, Roblox. It gives players a unique point-and-click experience while collecting the best and rarest pets. As alluring as it sounds, they need to collect and hatch eggs in order to obtain these animals in the game.
While collecting eggs is in high demand, it requires a certain level of grind to get the best pets that can overpower a player's opponent in several attributes. To do the same, gamers prefer to keep enough in-game currency in their inventory so they can easily hatch as many eggs as possible.
However, getting their hands on the currency is not an easy task. Hence, to avoid the endless grind and easily level up faster and get the best pets, players prefer to use codes that can grant them free rewards. Here's a list of active and inactive codes for the Clicker Simulator as of February 2023.
Roblox Clicker Simulator February 2023: Active and inactive codes
Active codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
Here's a complete list of codes that work in Clicker Simulator as of February 2023:
- FOODIE6 - Redeem for 1 hour 6x Hatch Boost
- JANLUCK - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Luck
- GEMOGEM - Redeem for 2 hours 2x Gems
- ALIENVOX - Redeem for Alien Pet
- JANFUN - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Luck
- RISENSHINE - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- SPACEHATCH - Redeem for 30 minutes 6x Hatch
- GEMFALLS - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Gems
- TRYLUCK - Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Luck
- NYPLAY - Redeem for 1 hour 6x Hatch Boost
- LUCKYBLACK - Redeem for 2x Luck for 30 minutes
- 620KLIKES! - Redeem for a 620 Like Pet
- WNTRLUCK - Redeem for a 60 minutes 2x Luck Boost
- X6HFUNTIME - Redeem for a 30-minute 6x Hatch Boost
- HINT56 - Redeem for a Bringer of the Black Hole Pet
- solx6 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 6x Hatch
- TGIFNOV - Redeem for 10 minutes 6x Hatch
- 2GLITCHY - Redeem for 2x Gems Boost
- LIMITEDPET1 - Redeem for a limited Candy Man pet
- hide0luck - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck
- 15MWORLD6 - Redeem for 15 minutes of 6x Hatch
- HIDDENX61 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 6x Hatch
- HIDDENX6112 - Redeem for 1 hour of 6x Hatch
- X6EGGOP - Redeem for 2 hours of 6x Hatch
- 550KCODELIKE2 - Redeem for 3 hours of Double Luck Boost
- 525KLIKECODE1 - Redeem for a 3 hour 2x Luck Boost
- twitter200kluck - Redeem for a 7 hour 2x Luck Boost
- CODE500KLUCK - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 2HOUR475LUCK - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 2HR500LIKE - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- LUCKY5000 - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 400DOUBLELUCK - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- LUCKYCODE21 - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- tokcodeluck12 - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 2xlongluck350 - Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- LIKECLICK12 - Redeem for a Boost
- twitter100k - Redeem for 2 hours of 2x Luck
- 325CLICKS2 - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Clicks
Players can use these codes to get the rewards mentioned above to keep the game exciting and the gameplay competitive.
The fanbase appreciates the efforts of the developers, especially how they are keeping things fresh in the Roblox experience by regularly offering content updates and free rewards.
Inactive codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
Here's a complete list of codes that do not work in Roblox Clicking Simulator as of February 2023:
- freeautohatch - Redeem for 1 hour Free Auto-Hatch
- 300DOUBLELUCK - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Luck
- 300SHINYCHANCE - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 50klikes - Redeem for 5 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 30klikes - Redeem for 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 20KLIKES - Redeem for 3 hour free Auto-Hatch
- FREEAUTOHATCH5 - Redeem for 2 hours of auto-hatch
- 275K2XSHINY - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 250KLIKECLICKS - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Click Boost
- 225KLIKECODE - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 200KLIKECODE - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 175KLIKELUCK - Redeem for 1 hour 2x Luck
- 150KCLICKS - Redeem for 3 hour 2x Click Boost
- 125KLUCK - Redeem for 3 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 100KLIKES - Redeem for an hour of Auto-Click
- 75KLIKES - Redeem for 3 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 70KLIKES - Redeem for a free Boost
- 10KLikes - Redeem for 2x Click Boost 1 Hour
- UPDATE4HYPE - Redeem for 2x Luck Boost 1 Hour
- 2022 - Redeem for 2022 Champion Pet
How to redeem Clicker Simulator codes
Given below are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem Roblox Clicker Simulator's active codes:
- Open Clicker Simulator from the Roblox Experiences app.
- Launch yourself into the game world and click on the Menu button that is present on the left side of the screen.
- Click on the Twitter icon that appears in the menu that pops up.
- Ensure that you copy a working code from the list given above and paste it into the Enter Code box.
- Hit Confirm once you're done.
Ensure that you enter the codes as they're seen in the "active codes" list as they are case-sensitive. If one of them still doesn't work, restart your Roblox Experience app and load into the game again.