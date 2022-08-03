Weapon Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: All free boosts (August 2022)

Players can use Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes to obtain free Boosts that will enable them to master special weapons, spells, and martial arts. These codes are straightforward and free to use. By doing this, they can also save Robux for better upgrades or the gamepass.

Gathering Spirit Stones is a user's primary objective in Weapon Fighting Simulator. Using these items, they can use the gacha system to unlock more weapons.

Roblox gamers can use up to four weapons, and their combination can boost their damage power and give them the ability to collect more Spirit Stones much faster.

Easiest way to get fancy weapons of choice in Roblox

Weapon Fighting Simulator

Active codes

Listed below are the active codes in the Roblox game:

batoidea - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

Carbon - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

CodeNex - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

defense - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost

fighting - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

funrix - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

goodluck - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Lucky Boost

happyday - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Qi Boost

hardmode - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

JazonGaming - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

Kingkade - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

likes275k - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

lk300k - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

map17 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

map18 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

RAMPHobbies - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

sisterguard - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

skin - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts (New)

Skull - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

Sub2RoboSlothGaming - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

weaponfighting - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Damage Boost

welcome - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Spirit Stone Boost

WFS - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

Worrybear - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

Detailed steps for code redemption are mentioned below.

Expired codes

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

achievement - Redeem for 10m Spell Drop Boost

banshies - Redeem for Boosts

bounty - Redeem for 20m Qi Boost

compensation - Redeem for free Boosts

easter - Redeem for free Boosts

enchant - Redeem for Qi Boost

jade - Redeem for 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost

likes_140K - Redeem for free Boosts

likes_225K - Redeem for Boosts

likes10000 - Redeem for 10m Luck Boost

Likes100K - Redeem for 20 minute 2x Qi Boost, 20 minute 2x Spirit Stone Boost

likes120k - Redeem for 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost

likes180k - Redeem for 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts

Likes200K - Redeem for Boosts

likes20K - Redeem for 20m Spirit Stone Boost

likes30K - Redeem for Spell Drop Boost

likes50000 - Redeem for 20m Qi Boost

likes5k - Redeem for boost

likes75k - Redeem for Spirit Stone Boost

lk160k - Redeem for 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost

lunarnewyear - Redeem for All Boosts

map10 - Redeem for 2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost

map11 - Redeem for 2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts

map12 - Redeem for Boosts

map13 - Redeem for Boosts

map14 - Redeem for Boosts

map15 - Redeem for Boosts

map16 - Redeem for Boosts

map8 - Redeem for free Boost

map9 - Redeem for a 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance

mount - Redeem for 10m Spell Drop Boost

silver - Redeem for Silver Coins (Only accessible upon reaching Map 3)

spellroll - Redeem for Boosts

sword - Redeem for Boosts

tower - Redeem for free Boosts

trade - Redeem for a Boost

tradespar - Redeem for Boosts

WFS - Redeem for 20m Qi Boost and 20m Spirit Stone Boost

wheel - Redeem for 2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts

world6 - Redeem for Qi Boost and Attack Boost

How to redeem codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

The code redemption process is very easy in Roblox. Launch Weapon Fighting Simulator and choose the Settings logo (Gear button) on the left side of the screen. The moment readers click the button, a new window will pop up.

The text box that appears after that is where they can copy and paste an active code. Once done, individuals must click Confirm to get the promised free rewards.

