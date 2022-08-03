Weapon Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: All free boosts (August 2022)

Players can use Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes to obtain free Boosts that will enable them to master special weapons, spells, and martial arts. These codes are straightforward and free to use. By doing this, they can also save Robux for better upgrades or the gamepass.
Gathering Spirit Stones is a user's primary objective in Weapon Fighting Simulator. Using these items, they can use the gacha system to unlock more weapons.
Roblox gamers can use up to four weapons, and their combination can boost their damage power and give them the ability to collect more Spirit Stones much faster.
Easiest way to get fancy weapons of choice in Roblox
Weapon Fighting Simulator
Active codes
Listed below are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- batoidea - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- Carbon - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- CodeNex - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- defense - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost
- fighting - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- funrix - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- goodluck - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Lucky Boost
- happyday - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Qi Boost
- hardmode - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- JazonGaming - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- Kingkade - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- likes275k - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- lk300k - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- map17 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- map18 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- RAMPHobbies - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- sisterguard - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- skin - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts (New)
- Skull - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- Sub2RoboSlothGaming - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- weaponfighting - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Damage Boost
- welcome - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Spirit Stone Boost
- WFS - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- Worrybear - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
Expired codes
These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:
- achievement - Redeem for 10m Spell Drop Boost
- banshies - Redeem for Boosts
- bounty - Redeem for 20m Qi Boost
- compensation - Redeem for free Boosts
- easter - Redeem for free Boosts
- enchant - Redeem for Qi Boost
- jade - Redeem for 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost
- likes_140K - Redeem for free Boosts
- likes_225K - Redeem for Boosts
- likes10000 - Redeem for 10m Luck Boost
- Likes100K - Redeem for 20 minute 2x Qi Boost, 20 minute 2x Spirit Stone Boost
- likes120k - Redeem for 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost
- likes180k - Redeem for 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts
- Likes200K - Redeem for Boosts
- likes20K - Redeem for 20m Spirit Stone Boost
- likes30K - Redeem for Spell Drop Boost
- likes50000 - Redeem for 20m Qi Boost
- likes5k - Redeem for boost
- likes75k - Redeem for Spirit Stone Boost
- lk160k - Redeem for 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost
- lunarnewyear - Redeem for All Boosts
- map10 - Redeem for 2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost
- map11 - Redeem for 2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts
- map12 - Redeem for Boosts
- map13 - Redeem for Boosts
- map14 - Redeem for Boosts
- map15 - Redeem for Boosts
- map16 - Redeem for Boosts
- map8 - Redeem for free Boost
- map9 - Redeem for a 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance
- mount - Redeem for 10m Spell Drop Boost
- silver - Redeem for Silver Coins (Only accessible upon reaching Map 3)
- spellroll - Redeem for Boosts
- sword - Redeem for Boosts
- tower - Redeem for free Boosts
- trade - Redeem for a Boost
- tradespar - Redeem for Boosts
- WFS - Redeem for 20m Qi Boost and 20m Spirit Stone Boost
- wheel - Redeem for 2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts
- world6 - Redeem for Qi Boost and Attack Boost
How to redeem codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
The code redemption process is very easy in Roblox. Launch Weapon Fighting Simulator and choose the Settings logo (Gear button) on the left side of the screen. The moment readers click the button, a new window will pop up.
The text box that appears after that is where they can copy and paste an active code. Once done, individuals must click Confirm to get the promised free rewards.