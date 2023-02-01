Roblox Anime Brawl Simulator is an action game developed by Velder Simulator. The title's developer introduced new codes for players to redeem Stars and Gems in February 2023.

Players must collect anime characters in the game and send them to fight villains. You can upgrade your warriors with the currency you earn from defeating enemies. Try to acquire all the best characters in the game and dominate the leaderboard.

To gain an advantage over your opponents, you can use the Anime Brawl Simulator codes, increasing your chances of winning. You can use the Stars to upgrade your characters in-game, giving you an edge over other competitors in the game. That being said, all new active codes for the game are listed in this article.

Active codes and inactive codes for Roblox Anime Brawl Simulator in February 2023

All the active codes for Roblox Anime Brawl Simulator are listed below:

ABDEV1 – Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems

– Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems ABDEV2 – Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems

– Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems ABRELEASE – Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems

– Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems BALANCE – Players can use this code to redeem 1.5k Gems and 5k Stars

– Players can use this code to redeem 1.5k Gems and 5k Stars SUPPORT1 – Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems

– Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems SUPPORT2 – Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems

– Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems TelaNade – Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems

– Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems 1KYAY – Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems

– Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems 500LIKES – Players can use this code to redeem Stars & Gems

These are all the working codes for the Anime Brawl Simulator. Unfortunately, some will expire soon and may become inactive within 24 hours or less. Hence, redeem them quickly.

Follow the game's developers on Twitter for more information. You can also sign up for the title's official Discord server to receive news and updates while connecting with other players.

Expired codes for Anime Brawl Simulator

As of now, there are no expired codes for the Anime Brawl Simulator.

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Brawl Simulator

You will receive gifts from the aforementioned codes for Roblox Anime Brawl Simulatpor after logging into the game on a mobile or a PC. Once you launch the title, you can use the steps listed below to redeem any active code:

Step 1) Log in to the Anime Brawl Simulator on Roblox.

Step 2) On the side of the screen, click on the Codes button.

Step 3) Copy the code from the active list provided above.

Step 4) Paste it into the text bar in the game.

Step 4) Click on redeem to claim your reward.

If the code doesn't work, try closing and relaunching the game. You'll be placed on a new server that might have an updated version of the title. Also, since typos aren't uncommon in the redemption process, refrain from manually entering codes into the text bar.

Roblox Anime Brawl Simulator game info

Roblox Anime Brawl Simulator is a combat game that features characters from various popular manga series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach. In this simulator game, players can collect some of the most popular anime fights thanks to the gacha mechanic in the game. They won't be too powerful initially and will need to be upgraded.

Take note that the resources won't be free, so be prepared for some hunting.

More powers in Anime Brawl Simulator

In the Roblox game, players can purchase cards using diamonds to unlock powers such as Ice Barrier. You can unlock three unique spells on each map and equip them using the Q, E, and F keys. All you have to do is press one of these letters to activate them. However, remember that these powers have a cooldown period.

