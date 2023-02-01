Roblox Anime Champions codes (February 2023): Free gems and yen

Roblox Anime Champions is an action RPG developed by O M A Entertainment. Players can choose from various popular anime and manga characters to play from. To enhance your gameplay, try to unlock all the popular characters and weapons and reach the top of the leaderboard.

O M A Entertainment, the developer of the title Anime Champions, released new codes for the game in February 2023. Active codes for the title are listed in this article. Players can use them to redeem Gems and Yen.

Active codes, inactive codes, and steps to redeem them in Roblox Anime Champions for February 2023

All the active codes for Roblox Anime Champions are listed below:

1MVISITS – Players can use this code to redeem 1,000 Yen

– Players can use this code to redeem 1,000 Yen THANKYOU – Players can use this code to redeem 200 Gems

– Players can use this code to redeem 200 Gems 1KPLAYERS – Players can use this code to redeem 1,000 Yen and 250 Gems

– Players can use this code to redeem 1,000 Yen and 250 Gems 500LIKES – Players can use this code to redeem 500 Gems

– Players can use this code to redeem 500 Gems RELEASE – Players can use this code to redeem 1,000 Yen

These are all the codes for Roblox Anime Champions that are currently active. Unfortunately, some of them will soon expire, so you need to redeem them quickly to claim your rewards.

Once claimed, players will receive the in-game currency Gems and Yen that they can use to upgrade their character and purchase new weapons. These codes are perfect for those who wish to level up quickly in the beginning.

Expired codes for Anime Champions

As of now, there are no expired codes for Roblox Anime Champions.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Champions

You will receive free gifts upon redeeming codes for Anime Champions after logging in on a mobile or PC. Once you launch the game, you can follow the steps listed below to redeem the codes:

Step 1) Log in to Anime Champions on Roblox.

Step 2) On the left side of the screen, click on the Codes icon.

Step 3) Copy the code from the active code list provided above.

Step 4) Paste it into the text bar in the game.

Step 4) Click on Claim to receive the reward.

Players can use these codes to level up their favorite anime characters faster in-game. They can also follow the developer O M A Entertainment on Twitter @RoStudio1 and sign up for their Discord Server to receive the latest Anime Champions codes.

Just in case the code doesn't work, try closing and re-opening the game. Doing so will place you on a new server that may feature the latest version of the game. Furthermore, don't type it in the text area either because erros may pop up while redeeming items if you do so. Just copy the ones listed below and paste it to claim your rewards.

More about Roblox Anime Champions

Roblox Anime Champions is an action RPG where players can unlock numerous characters and weapons. While completing quests for popular characters, they can level these up and gain access to special skills.

It is also possible to unlock new levels to test the skills as players advance and become stronger, and it just might move them up in the leaderboards!

Given below is a list of inputs that are highly recommended when battling enemies:

1) 1 key—Press to use the primary ability

2) 2 key—Press to use the secondary ability

3) E key—Press to interact with NPCs and Portals

4) SPACEBAR key—Press to Jump

Players can use these to gain a better understanding of the game's essential mechanics.

