Roblox Anime Clash codes (December 2022): Free Crystals 

Roblox Anime Clash Simulator is home to a range of prominent anime worlds. Players and fans alike can embark on an adventure with their favorite anime characters in the universe of Anime Clash Simulator.

Gamers must become elite fighters by defeating the most vital players and NPCs. Furthermore, players must earn Yen by engaging in boss fights. Yen is crucial in the game since it can be used to unlock various types of anime-based characters. However, it isn't an easy task to earn Yen; this is when players use Crystals (tool-based currency).

Crystals can enhance the Yen income and purchase eggs that hatch different types of pets based on notable anime/manga characters. These pets boost the players' movement speed and stats.

Players can use free Crystals from the promo codes offered by the developers. Newbies can take advantage of these codes and level up faster. They can further defend themselves against veteran players in PvP conflicts. Interested readers can learn more about the codes by scrolling down.

Active codes in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator

20KWOW —Redeem this code for 5k Crystals (New)

—Redeem this code for 5k Crystals OUAH15KLIKES —Redeem this code for 10k Crystals (New)

—Redeem this code for 10k Crystals UPDATE1 —Redeem this code for 15k Crystals (New)

—Redeem this code for 15k Crystals LETSGO25K —Redeem this code for 10k Crystals (New)

—Redeem this code for 10k Crystals UPDATE2 —Redeem this code for 20k Crystals (New)

—Redeem this code for 20k Crystals OMG1MVISITS! —Redeem this code for 15k Crystals

—Redeem this code for 15k Crystals CRAZY10KLIKES —Redeem this code for 5k Crystals

—Redeem this code for 5k Crystals LETSGO7500LIKES —Redeem this code 3k Crystals

—Redeem this code 3k Crystals OMG5KLIKES! —Redeem this code for 5.75k Crystals

—Redeem this code for 5.75k Crystals 2500LIKES! —Redeem this code for 2.5k Crystals

—Redeem this code for 2.5k Crystals 1KLIKES —Redeem this code for 1k Crystals

—Redeem this code for 1k Crystals RELEASE—Redeem this code for 575 Crystals

Players can take their time in redeeming the active codes in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator, as they won't expire anytime soon.

New players can earn significant Crystals by redeeming the active codes. They can consider investing in the newly obtained Crystals by purchasing the finest eggs and weapons.

Furthermore, individuals can use the newly obtained weapons to earn a considerable amount of Chakra and Yen within a few minutes. They can almost stop grinding for Yen and become influential on the server without a sweat.

Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator

Fortunately, there are no expired Roblox codes in Anime Clash Simulator. Adding to the good news, gamers can expect a fresh set of codes in the forthcoming patch update. Additionally, they will receive new codes, especially during special in-game events and collaborations.

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator?

It is pretty easy to redeem the codes in Anime Clash Simulator. All one has to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the title and enter the server

Select the black-themed small Twitter logo icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

A new code redemption box titled "Twitter Codes" will be displayed on the screen

Users can copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here."

Make sure to hit the green "Redeem" button to receive the free Crystals instantly!

The redeemed Crystals will be added directly to the players' in-game treasuries.

Users must double-check the codes for typos before hitting the redeem button if they enter the codes by hand. They can copy and paste the codes throughout the process for a smoother redemption procedure.

Where to find new codes for Anime Clash Simulator?

Players must keep an eye on @AnimeClashRBX, the official Twitter handle, to learn about new codes and updates.

Furthermore, new codes are also posted in the game's description on the official Roblox page.

