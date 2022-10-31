Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes in November 2022: Free Coins, Diamonds, and more 

Anime Ninja War Tycoon earned a cult following among a range of anime-based Roblox titles due to its Naruto-inspired atmosphere and interactive gameplay. As many readers know, Naruto is a popular manga and anime franchise with millions of fans worldwide.

Players are tasked with building a small ninja village into a powerful defensive base in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon. They can even recruit legendary ninjas from the Naruto world and deploy them to fight against the strongest foes on the map.

Instead of grinding, players can redeem the active codes mentioned in this article to gain several in-game perks. These codes offer free Diamonds, Coins, and exclusive ninjas and gear.

Upgrade your ninja village into a fighting powerhouse with the help of Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes

Active codes

SHINDO15 —Redeem this for a Boruto (Latest code)

SHINDO14 —Redeem this for 2k Diamonds (Latest code)

SHINDO13 —Redeem this for 300k Coins (Latest code)

SHINDO10 —Redeem this code for Diamonds

SHINDO11 —Redeem this code for Diamonds

SHINDO12 —Redeem this code for Diamonds

SHINDO7 —Redeem this code for Diamonds

SHINDO8 —Redeem this code for Diamonds

SHINDO9 —Redeem this code for Diamonds

ANNUAL—Redeem this code for Ninja Zakashi

Active codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon do not have expiration dates. Thus, users must redeem all functional codes as soon as possible. Players can recruit a legendary ninja called Boruto to their ranks.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, the expired codes list in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon is rich in numbers. New codes are provided to the players on a regular basis by the developers.

SHINDO1 : Redeem this code for Diamonds

SHINDO2 : Redeem this code for Diamonds

SHINDO3 : Redeem this code for Diamonds

GLOBAL : Redeem this code for 1000 Diamonds

RANKED : Redeem this code for 1000 Diamonds

VICTORY : Redeem this code for 1000 Qualifying Points

LIKE : Redeem this code for Ninja Isobu

JIRAIYA : Redeem this code for 1000 Diamonds

KONAN : Redeem this code for 1000 Diamonds

TONERI : Redeem this code for Ninja Tonery

KAGUYA : Redeem this code for 300 Diamonds

HAGOROMO : Redeem this code for 500 Diamonds

HAMURA : Redeem this code for Summon Reels x3

Christmas : Redeem this code for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, 100 Snowmen

gift : Redeem this code for 2x Chi Boost and 10,000 Chi

snowman : Redeem this code for 100 Diamonds

NINJA5 : Redeem this code for 3 Summon Scrolls

NINJA4 : Redeem this code for 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes

NINJA 3: Redeem this code for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes

CANDY1 : Redeem this code for some freebies

CANDY2 : Redeem this code for some freebies

NINJA1 : Redeem this code for some freebies

NINJA2 : Redeem this code for some freebies

NINJA1 : Redeem this code for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes

NINJA2 : Redeem this code for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes

NINJA : Redeem this code for Summon Reel x3

HINATA : Redeem this code for Summon Reel

KAKASHI : Redeem this code for Ninja Dog

KURAMA : Redeem this code for Kurama Pet

CHAKRA : Redeem this code for 500 Chi

CHAKRA2 : Redeem this code for 2000 Chi

Madara : Redeem this code for 5000 Money and 5000 Chi

Naruto : Redeem this code for 500 Money

Sasuke : Redeem this code for 2000 Money

: Redeem this code for 2000 Money Hashirama: Redeem this code for Money Boost and Chi Boost for 30 minutes

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon?

Players can redeem all the active codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon within a few minutes. All they have to do is follow the easy steps outlined below:

Start the game and log into the server

Click on the settings icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

A new code box interface will be displayed

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box under the "Feedback" menu that says "Enter CODE"

Make sure to press the "Redeem" button to claim the free rewards right away!

Free Diamonds and Coins will be added to the players' treasuries right after redeeming the codes. Claimed armor, ninjas, and other accessories can be found in their inventories.

Key points to remember during the redemption procedure

Roblox is known for using case-sensitive codes. Users must avoid making typos and other spelling mistakes when redeeming the codes.

Players must consider copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption process instead of inputting them manually. This method eliminates typographical errors and offers a tranquil redeeming experience to the players.

