Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes (October 2022): Free coins, diamonds, and more

Several Roblox games have been inspired by the popular Naruto franchise, and Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon is certainly one of them.

In this game, players are tasked with transforming their little ninja-based villages into formidable defensive enclaves. To accomplish this, they will need to spend endless hours strategizing their defensive formation and mobilizing their weaponry.

Instead of tedious grinding, players may redeem developers' published codes to obtain free money and other significant resources, giving them a head start on becoming the greatest on the map.

Upgrade your ninja village with the help of Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes

Active codes

SHINDO15 : Redeem this code for Susano armor ( New )

: Redeem this code for Susano armor ( ) SHINDO14 : Redeem this code for 2000 Diamonds ( New )

: Redeem this code for 2000 Diamonds ( ) SHINDO13 : Redeem this code for 300,000 Coins ( New )

: Redeem this code for 300,000 Coins ( ) SHINDO10 : Redeem this code for Diamonds

: Redeem this code for Diamonds SHINDO11 : Redeem this code for Diamonds

: Redeem this code for Diamonds SHINDO12 : Redeem this code for Coins

: Redeem this code for Coins SHINDO7 – Redeem code for Coins

– Redeem code for Coins SHINDO8 – Redeem code for 2x Money Boost

– Redeem code for 2x Money Boost SHINDO9 – Redeem code for 2,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 2,000 Diamonds ANNUAL – Redeem code for a Ninja Zakashi

Players can purchase the best weaponry and armor with free coins and diamonds. Furthermore, money boost buffs up their income for a short period of time. Players can easily become affluent on the server if they use freebies from the code.

Various types of boosts, units, and other in-game tools can be purchased with large amounts of coins and diamonds redeemed from the working codes. Notably, ninja Zakashi is a legendary unit who is capable of inflicting heavy offensive damage.

Note: Players are advised to redeem all the working codes with haste as they will expire very soon.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, a significant amount of active codes have expired in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon. However, players will receive a fresh set of codes on a regular basis.

GLOBAL – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds RANKED – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds VICTORY – Redeem code for 1,000 Qualifying Points

– Redeem code for 1,000 Qualifying Points LIKE – Redeem code for a Ninja Isobu

– Redeem code for a Ninja Isobu JIRAIYA – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds KONAN – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds TONERI – Redeem code for Ninja Tonery

– Redeem code for Ninja Tonery HAMURA – Redeem code for 3x Summon Reels

– Redeem code for 3x Summon Reels KAGUYA – Redeem code for 300 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 300 Diamonds HAGOROMO – Redeem code for 500 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 500 Diamonds Christmas – Redeem code for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen

– Redeem code for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen gift – Redeem code for 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi snowman – Redeem code for 100 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 100 Diamonds NINJA5 – Redeem code for 3 Summon Scrolls

– Redeem code for 3 Summon Scrolls NINJA4 – Redeem code for a 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes

– Redeem code for a 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes NINJA3 – Redeem code for a 2x Gold and Chi Boost for 10 Minutes

– Redeem code for a 2x Gold and Chi Boost for 10 Minutes CANDY1 – Redeem code for 50 Candies

– Redeem code for 50 Candies CANDY2 – Redeem code for 50 Candies

– Redeem code for 50 Candies NINJA2 – Redeem for Chi and Money

– Redeem for Chi and Money NINJA1 – Redeem for Chi and Money

– Redeem for Chi and Money NINJA – Redeem code for 3x Summon Reel

– Redeem code for 3x Summon Reel kurama – Redeem for a Kurama Pet

– Redeem for a Kurama Pet HINATA – Redeem code for Summon Reel

– Redeem code for Summon Reel KAKASHI – Redeem code for Ninja Dog

– Redeem code for Ninja Dog Madara – Redeem code for 5,000 Money & 5,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 5,000 Money & 5,000 Chi Hashirama – Redeem code for Money & Chi Boost

– Redeem code for Money & Chi Boost CHAKRA2 – Redeem code for 2,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 2,000 Chi CHAKRA – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward Naruto – Redeem code for 500 Money

– Redeem code for 500 Money Sasuke – Redeem code for 2,000 Money

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon?

Players can redeem all the active codes in Roblox Ninja War Tycoon within minutes. All they have to do is follow the steps listed below:

Launch the game and log into the server.

Click the white-colored settings button located on the right side of the screen

A new interface will appear.

Copy the required code from our list and paste it in the code box that says "Enter Code" under feedback menu.

Make sure to hit the "Enter" button to claim the free rewards right away!

Claimed resources will be added directly to the players' coffers, while ninjas, weapons and other cosmetics can be found in their inventory.

Aspects to remember when redeeming the codes

Roblox codes are well known for being case-sensitive. Hence, players must avoid making typos and other spelling mistakes when entering the codes manually.

Players can consider copying and pasting them throughout the redemption process. This method is both fast and safe.

How to find new Roblox Anime War Ninja Tycoon codes?

Players can find the latest codes on the developer's Twitter account. They can also learn about exclusive game-related content and updates. New codes can be expected during special in-game events, patch releases, and collaborations.

The latest codes will be uploaded to the game's official Roblox homepage as well. Players can bookmark the page and keep an eye on it during the periods specified.

One can also join the game's dedicated Discord channel to interact with the community and stay in touch with the game's media presence. New codes and other information will also be posted on the channel's wall.

Poll : 0 votes