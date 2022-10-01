Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes (October 2022): Free coins, diamonds, and more

Several Roblox games have been inspired by the popular Naruto franchise, and Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon is certainly one of them.
In this game, players are tasked with transforming their little ninja-based villages into formidable defensive enclaves. To accomplish this, they will need to spend endless hours strategizing their defensive formation and mobilizing their weaponry.
Instead of tedious grinding, players may redeem developers' published codes to obtain free money and other significant resources, giving them a head start on becoming the greatest on the map.
Upgrade your ninja village with the help of Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes
Active codes
- SHINDO15: Redeem this code for Susano armor (New)
- SHINDO14: Redeem this code for 2000 Diamonds (New)
- SHINDO13: Redeem this code for 300,000 Coins (New)
- SHINDO10: Redeem this code for Diamonds
- SHINDO11: Redeem this code for Diamonds
- SHINDO12: Redeem this code for Coins
- SHINDO7 – Redeem code for Coins
- SHINDO8 – Redeem code for 2x Money Boost
- SHINDO9 – Redeem code for 2,000 Diamonds
- ANNUAL – Redeem code for a Ninja Zakashi
Players can purchase the best weaponry and armor with free coins and diamonds. Furthermore, money boost buffs up their income for a short period of time. Players can easily become affluent on the server if they use freebies from the code.
Various types of boosts, units, and other in-game tools can be purchased with large amounts of coins and diamonds redeemed from the working codes. Notably, ninja Zakashi is a legendary unit who is capable of inflicting heavy offensive damage.
Note: Players are advised to redeem all the working codes with haste as they will expire very soon.
Inactive codes
Unfortunately, a significant amount of active codes have expired in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon. However, players will receive a fresh set of codes on a regular basis.
- GLOBAL – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds
- RANKED – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds
- VICTORY – Redeem code for 1,000 Qualifying Points
- LIKE – Redeem code for a Ninja Isobu
- JIRAIYA – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds
- KONAN – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds
- TONERI – Redeem code for Ninja Tonery
- HAMURA – Redeem code for 3x Summon Reels
- KAGUYA – Redeem code for 300 Diamonds
- HAGOROMO – Redeem code for 500 Diamonds
- Christmas – Redeem code for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen
- gift – Redeem code for 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi
- snowman – Redeem code for 100 Diamonds
- NINJA5 – Redeem code for 3 Summon Scrolls
- NINJA4 – Redeem code for a 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes
- NINJA3 – Redeem code for a 2x Gold and Chi Boost for 10 Minutes
- CANDY1 – Redeem code for 50 Candies
- CANDY2 – Redeem code for 50 Candies
- NINJA2 – Redeem for Chi and Money
- NINJA1 – Redeem for Chi and Money
- NINJA – Redeem code for 3x Summon Reel
- kurama – Redeem for a Kurama Pet
- HINATA – Redeem code for Summon Reel
- KAKASHI – Redeem code for Ninja Dog
- Madara – Redeem code for 5,000 Money & 5,000 Chi
- Hashirama – Redeem code for Money & Chi Boost
- CHAKRA2 – Redeem code for 2,000 Chi
- CHAKRA – Redeem code for a reward
- Naruto – Redeem code for 500 Money
- Sasuke – Redeem code for 2,000 Money
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon?
Players can redeem all the active codes in Roblox Ninja War Tycoon within minutes. All they have to do is follow the steps listed below:
- Launch the game and log into the server.
- Click the white-colored settings button located on the right side of the screen
- A new interface will appear.
- Copy the required code from our list and paste it in the code box that says "Enter Code" under feedback menu.
- Make sure to hit the "Enter" button to claim the free rewards right away!
Claimed resources will be added directly to the players' coffers, while ninjas, weapons and other cosmetics can be found in their inventory.
Aspects to remember when redeeming the codes
Roblox codes are well known for being case-sensitive. Hence, players must avoid making typos and other spelling mistakes when entering the codes manually.
Players can consider copying and pasting them throughout the redemption process. This method is both fast and safe.
How to find new Roblox Anime War Ninja Tycoon codes?
Players can find the latest codes on the developer's Twitter account. They can also learn about exclusive game-related content and updates. New codes can be expected during special in-game events, patch releases, and collaborations.
The latest codes will be uploaded to the game's official Roblox homepage as well. Players can bookmark the page and keep an eye on it during the periods specified.
One can also join the game's dedicated Discord channel to interact with the community and stay in touch with the game's media presence. New codes and other information will also be posted on the channel's wall.