Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution codes (February 2023): Free spins, cash, and more

Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution brings a surreal experience to fans of the famous anime franchise, Attack on Titan. In this game, players need to slay the unstoppable and demonic titans that have plagued their beloved land.

Similar to Levi Ackerman, a character from the anime, gamers will have to put on their brave face and use their hooks to grapple and swing across the land. They will also use powerful abilities to fight the wrath of the titans whose purpose is to defeat the heroes. To progress in the game, players will need certain power-ups that can increase their ability to dodge the giant monsters' attacks and the strength they require to present a worthy fight.

There are several codes that can help players increase their power easily; all gamers have to do is redeem them. Here's a list of Active and inactive codes that one can use in AOT Evolution as of February 2023.

Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution codes for February 2023: Active and inactive codes

Active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution

Here's a complete list of codes that will work in Attack on Titan Evolution as of February 2023:

90kLikes - 40 spins

- 40 spins BossStudiosBack - 2x EXP (one hour)

- 2x EXP (one hour) ShiftingComeback - 20 spins

- 20 spins DecemberSoSoon? - 25 spins

- 25 spins EReNYeAGeR - 35 spins

- 35 spins CaleBArlerT - 2x EXP (one hour)

- 2x EXP (one hour) PRAYFORPAN - 50 spins

- 50 spins AbnormalVotes - x2 Luck (one hour)

- x2 Luck (one hour) SORRY - Two x2 Luck (one hour)

- Two x2 Luck (one hour) 80KLIKES - 35 spins

- 35 spins “BossLuck” - 2x Luck for one hour

- 2x Luck for one hour ATTACKTITAN - 50 spins

- 50 spins TITANSHIFTINGSOON - 35 spins

- 35 spins MaidFitOUT - 40 spins

- 40 spins BossStudio - One hour x2 Luck

- One hour x2 Luck OnePieceCrates - 40 spins

- 40 spins BASEBALLPITCH - 2x Exp for one hour

- 2x Exp for one hour SAVEHISTORIA - 40 Spins

- 40 Spins BOSSGIFT - 2x Luck for one hour

- 2x Luck for one hour NEWSTUDIO - 40 spins

- 40 spins 50KLIKES - 12K gold

- 12K gold 5MVISITS - 40 spins

- 40 spins 100KFAVS - 25 spins(players must be level 5)

- 25 spins(players must be level 5) 35KLIKES - 25 spins(players must be level 5)

- 25 spins(players must be level 5) 40KLIKES - 12,000 Gold (players must be level 5)

- 12,000 Gold (players must be level 5) 30KLIKES - 25 spins

- 25 spins 2MVISITS - 25 spins

- 25 spins 2MVISITS+ - 25 spins

- 25 spins 25KLIKES - 25 spins and x2 XP boost for one hour

- 25 spins and x2 XP boost for one hour 20KLIKES - 75 spins (players must be level 5)

- 75 spins (players must be level 5) 75KFAVS - 75 spins (players must be level 5)

- 75 spins (players must be level 5) 1MVISITS - 125 spins (players must be level 5)

- 125 spins (players must be level 5) AOTERELEASE - 200 spins + XP (players must be level 15)

- 200 spins + XP (players must be level 15) 10KLIKES - Redeem code for 50 Spins

- Redeem code for 50 Spins PEAK - Redeem code for 175 spins

- Redeem code for 175 spins FIXES - Redeem code for $10,000 in-game cash

- Redeem code for $10,000 in-game cash STRESSTEST - Redeem code for 25 free spins

Players can use these codes to get the rewards mentioned above to keep the game exciting and the gameplay competitive.

The community appreciates the developers and the AOT community's effort regarding how they are keeping things fresh in the Roblox experience with regular updates and free rewards.

Inactive codes in Attack on Titan Evolution

As of yet, there are no inactive codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution. This means that all of them are valid and open to use regardless of how old they are.

How to redeem active Attack on Titan Evolution codes in Roblox

Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the active codes for Attack on Titan Evolution in Roblox:

Launch Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution on your Experiences app. Load up into the game. Press the M key on your keyboard or click on the menu button in the bottom-left corner of your screen. Click on Settings and select the Codes option. Copy a working code from the list provided earlier and paste it into the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem, and you're done.

Enter the codes as they're seen on the active list; they are case-sensitive. If one of them still doesn't work, restart your Roblox Experience app and load into the game again.

