Roblox Base Battles codes (February 2023)

Roblox Base Battles is a multiplayer military combat game. In it, players will need to strategize and form strong teams to take out their opponents. The game offers a wide variety of weapons to choose from, as well as vehicles that can make one's party stronger.

This title is extremely fun but can be a bit slow in the beginning. Players can redeem free codes published by its creators to get extra in-game Cash and Tokens, which can help upgrade equipment and expand gamers' arsenal with new guns and vehicles. With that in mind, here are the active and inactive codes for the title as of February 2023.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Base Battles

Free active codes in Roblox Base Battles

These are the codes currently active in Roblox Base Battles:

250K - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Cash

300K - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K Tokens

DESTROYER - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 25K Tokens

OVERTHEMOON - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 15K Tokens

Rainster - This active code can be redeemed in the game to support Rainster on Base Battles

RAINSTERGIVEAWAY - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 25K Tokens

Detailed steps on how to redeem these free codes have been provided in the article's last section.

For more codes, players can follow Roblox Base Battles creator's Twitter account, @BaseBattlesRB, and join the title's official private Discord server. Doing so will allow them to get all game-related updates as well as connect with other players of the title.

Expired codes in Roblox Base Battles

All codes on this list have expired:

100KLIKES - This code was redeemed in the game to get 15K Tokens

150KLIKES - This code was redeemed in the game to get 25K Tokens

200K - This code was redeemed in the game to get 35K Tokens

Arctic - This code was redeemed in the game to get 4K Tokens

BETA - This code was redeemed in the game to get 1,090 Tokens

cenceltube - This code was redeemed in the game to get free Tokens

DEVKING - This code was redeemed in the game to get 3K Tokens

EasterCode - This code was redeemed in the game to get free Tokens

fireBall0.1 - This code was redeemed in the game to get free Tokens

snowywavE - This code was redeemed in the game to get free Tokens

SUMMER - This code was redeemed in the game to get 50K Tokens

VeryNew01 - This code was redeemed in the game to get free Tokens

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Base Battles

Before redeeming active codes for this game, you will need to follow the developer's Twitter account, @BaseBattlesRB. Although doing this is not necessary in other Roblox games, it is a mandatory step here.

Once the creator has been followed, you can heed these easy instructions to redeem any active code in the game:

The first step is to start Roblox. You can do that by logging in using your username and password on either the platform's website or desktop app.

Now, you need to locate Base Battles by entering its in the search bar.

Then, select the game and visit its home page.

Here, you should click on the Play option to start Base Battles.

As you have to do with all Roblox games, please allow it to load for a few minutes.

After that, click on the Twitter logo on the right side of the menu screen. Doing this will make a window pop up.

Enter an active code into the text box.

Click on the Redeem option to complete the redemption process.

If the code you used didn't work the first time, you should restart Base Battles and try again. Exiting and re-entering the game will change the server, which will be extremely helpful in getting the redemption process to work.

