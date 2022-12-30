Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Jellybean, Honey, and more 

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator requires players to run a successful bee farm in the game. One can achieve this massive feat by collecting a significant amount of Pollen and Honey (in-game resources).

Additionally, players must complete multiple quests to enhance their in-game income. Veteran gamers won't have trouble earning resources as they already have the best pets and tools. Newbies, on the other hand, will struggle a lot at the start as they will lack basic necessities in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator.

If you're a beginner who wants a headstart or a veteran player who simply wants free items and boosts in the game, you can redeem the promo codes listed in this article.

Active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

BFCM2022 —Redeem for a Clover Field Buff and one Jellybean (New)

—Redeem for a Clover Field Buff and one Jellybean 2Billion - Redeem for Honeyday Event, one Marshmallow Bee, one Ticket Planter, Rose Field Code Buff, Cactus Field Code Buff, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff, two Blueberries, 15 Rose Field Winds, 15 Pine Tree Forest Winds, 15 Cactus Field Winds, 15 Pumpkin Patch Winds (Must be in the game's Roblox club)

Redeem for Honeyday Event, one Marshmallow Bee, one Ticket Planter, Rose Field Code Buff, Cactus Field Code Buff, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff, two Blueberries, 15 Rose Field Winds, 15 Pine Tree Forest Winds, 15 Cactus Field Winds, 15 Pumpkin Patch Winds frozenbugreboot - Redeem for five Wealth Clock Boosts, one Loaded Dice, four Pepper Patch Boosts, four Stump Field Boosts, four Mountain Top Field Boosts, four Coconut Field Boosts, and four Clover Field Boosts.

- Redeem for five Wealth Clock Boosts, one Loaded Dice, four Pepper Patch Boosts, four Stump Field Boosts, four Mountain Top Field Boosts, four Coconut Field Boosts, and four Clover Field Boosts. 5MFavorites - Redeem for two days of Double Pollen. (Must be in the game's Roblox club)

- Redeem for two days of Double Pollen. DarzethDoodads - Redeem for one Marshmallow Bee, one Tropical Drink, one Jelly Bean, one Stinger, three Tickets, one Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 min Coconut Field Code Buff

- Redeem for one Marshmallow Bee, one Tropical Drink, one Jelly Bean, one Stinger, three Tickets, one Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 min Coconut Field Code Buff ThnxCyasToyBox - Redeem for one Marshmallow Bee, one Smooth Dice, one Jelly Bean, one Micro-Converter, one Cloud Vial, one Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, one Pink Balloon, three Pumpkin Patch Boost, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff

- Redeem for one Marshmallow Bee, one Smooth Dice, one Jelly Bean, one Micro-Converter, one Cloud Vial, one Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, one Pink Balloon, three Pumpkin Patch Boost, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff walmarttoys - Redeem for one Marshmallow Bee, one Field Dice, three Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock

- Redeem for one Marshmallow Bee, one Field Dice, three Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock FourYearFiesta - Redeem for an Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Topical Drink, Neonberry, four Micro-converters, four Tickets, four Honsuckles, four Strawberries, four Blueberries, four Pineapples, four Sunflower Seeds, four Bitterberries, four Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, and 10x Precision.

Redeem for an Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Topical Drink, Neonberry, four Micro-converters, four Tickets, four Honsuckles, four Strawberries, four Blueberries, four Pineapples, four Sunflower Seeds, four Bitterberries, four Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, and 10x Precision. 500mil - Redeem for Science Bear Morph, two Stump Field Boost, One Hour Conversion Boost, five Wealth Clock, five Gumdrops, five Field Dice, three Bamboo Field Boost

- Redeem for Science Bear Morph, two Stump Field Boost, One Hour Conversion Boost, five Wealth Clock, five Gumdrops, five Field Dice, three Bamboo Field Boost PlushFriday - Redeem for many rewards

- Redeem for many rewards Roof - Five Tickets

- Five Tickets 38217 - Five Tickets

Five Tickets Cubly - +1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code

- +1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code Marshmallow - One Hour Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee

- One Hour Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee SecretProfileCode - Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff

- Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff Sure - Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey

- Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey Teespring - Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee

- Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee Wax - 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey

- 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey Wink - Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph

- Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph Buzz - 5,000 Honey

- 5,000 Honey Nectar - 5,000 Honey

- 5,000 Honey Bopmaster - Five Tickets

- Five Tickets Cog - Five Tickets

- Five Tickets Connoisseur - Five Tickets

- Five Tickets Crawlers - Five Tickets

- Five Tickets CarmensAnDiego - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! Luther - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! Dysentery - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! Jumpstart - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! Troggles - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! 10mMembers - Redeem for many free items [Must be in the game's Roblox club]

- Redeem for many free items Banned - Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff!

- Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff! 1MLikes - Redeem code for free stuff! [Must be in the game's Roblox club]

- Redeem code for free stuff! WordFactory - Redeem code for rewards

- Redeem code for rewards Millie - Redeem code for rewards

- Redeem code for rewards Troggles - Redeem code for free resources

- Redeem code for free resources BeesBuzz123 - 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans

- 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (x2) [Must be in the game's Roblox club]

- Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (x2) ClubConverters - 10x Micro-Converters [Must be in the game's Roblox club]

- 10x Micro-Converters GumdropsForScience - 15x Gumdrops

Invalid codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Mocito100T —Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity

—Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity RedMarket —Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost

—Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost MondoOutage - Redeem for many rewards

- Redeem for many rewards Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets

- Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets RebootFriday - Redeem for many rewards

- Redeem for many rewards 3YearParty - Redeem code for lots of free stuff!

- Redeem code for lots of free stuff! WintersEnd - Redeem code for free stuff! [must join group]

- Redeem code for free stuff! [must join group] BigBag - Increases Bag Capacity temporarily.

- Increases Bag Capacity temporarily. RebootXmas

Buoyant - +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost

- +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost BlackFriday - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! 5mMembers - +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost

- +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost RebootPC - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! BillionVisits - One Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event

- One Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event Gumaden10T - Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple

- Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple SpaceReboot - 10 Moon Charms, five Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity

- 10 Moon Charms, five Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity FuzzyFarewell - +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code

- +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code BlackBearMythic - Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph

- Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph Strawbeary - +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph

- +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph PineappleParty - +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee

- +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee FuzzyReboot - Spider Field Boost, Spider Field Winds, Spider Field Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock

- Spider Field Boost, Spider Field Winds, Spider Field Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock Tornado - 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly

- 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly Valentine - +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity

- +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity ClubCloud - 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter

- 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter FestiveFrogs - 1x Box-o-Frogs, Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3)

- 1x Box-o-Frogs, Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3) JollyJelly - 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Micro-Converter, Strawberry Field Boost (x3), Strawberry Field Winds (x3)

- 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Micro-Converter, Strawberry Field Boost (x3), Strawberry Field Winds (x3) Leftovers - Pumpkin Patch Boost (x3), Pumpkin Patch Winds (x3), 10x Strawberries, 10x Blueberries, 10x Pineapples, 10x Gumdrops, one Jelly Bean

- Pumpkin Patch Boost (x3), Pumpkin Patch Winds (x3), 10x Strawberries, 10x Blueberries, 10x Pineapples, 10x Gumdrops, one Jelly Bean Market - +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost

- +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost WikiHonor - Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire

- Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire WikiAwardClock - 5x Wealth Clock

- 5x Wealth Clock 4MilMembers - Clover Field Boost (x1), Clover Field Winds (x4), 4x Field Dice, 1x Royal Jelly, 4x Micro-Converter, Mother Bear Morph

How to redeem codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

If you are unaware of the redemption process involving Roblox codes, follow the steps listed below:

Launch Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator.

Once launched successfully, enter the server.

Click on the "Gear" icon button. It should be located on the top-left side of the main menu.

A new code redemption box UI will appear on the screen.

Players can copy an active code from our list above and paste it into the text box (right where it says "Enter Code").

Click on the "Redeem" button.

All the rewards associated with the redeemed code can be found in your in-game inventory.

