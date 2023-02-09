Roblox Bigman Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Bigman Simulator is a food-eating game that allows the avatar to grow in size. The game has a few fun cakes for players to eat. Doing so provides a size boost and strength to sustain. You can also hatch eggs to find cute pets to join the journey.

As players start playing, the initial part can be a bit slow. However, you can redeem free Roblox codes to gain extra energy, gems, and many other free rewards that are extremely powerful. Some codes can be redeemed for a free pet. These codes are essential to gaining a headstart. Codes keep the title fresh.

Active codes in Roblox Bigman Simulator

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

2kenergy - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get an Energy Boost

2kpower - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Power Boost

5klikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward

Bonus - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward

Cat - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Pet

Crashed - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Power Booster

Eco - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Boost

fool - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward

gems - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get free Gems

GravyCatMan - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Grumpy Gravy Pet

hats - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward

RELEASE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward

russoplaysPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Pet

update - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward

vitamindeliciousPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Pet

Follow the steps below to reedem the free codes.

Expired codes in Roblox Bigman Simulator

Skip the following code list. If you see these, avoid redemption:

berising - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward

bigskips - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward

keepGrindinG - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward

Merryx-mas2022 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward

morEskips - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward

moreskips3 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward

rightgame - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward

Skipsmore - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward

takingvacation - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward

update2 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward

update25 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Bigman Simulator?

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game as usual.

Click on the Menu button on the left side of the screen.

Next, select the settings icon and a pop-up window should appear.

Enter the code into the text box.

You can now press the submit button to complete the process.

The promised rewards will be credited immediately to your Roblox account.

Poll : 0 votes