Create

Roblox Bigman Simulator codes (February 2023)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Feb 09, 2023 17:29 IST
Roblox Bigman Simulator codes (February 2023)
Eat to become big (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Bigman Simulator is a food-eating game that allows the avatar to grow in size. The game has a few fun cakes for players to eat. Doing so provides a size boost and strength to sustain. You can also hatch eggs to find cute pets to join the journey.

As players start playing, the initial part can be a bit slow. However, you can redeem free Roblox codes to gain extra energy, gems, and many other free rewards that are extremely powerful. Some codes can be redeemed for a free pet. These codes are essential to gaining a headstart. Codes keep the title fresh.

Active codes in Roblox Bigman Simulator

youtube-cover

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

  • 2kenergy - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get an Energy Boost
  • 2kpower - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Power Boost
  • 5klikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • Bonus - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • Cat - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Pet
  • Crashed - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Power Booster
  • Eco - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Boost
  • fool - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • gems - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get free Gems
  • GravyCatMan - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Grumpy Gravy Pet
  • hats - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • RELEASE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • russoplaysPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Pet
  • update - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • vitamindeliciousPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Pet

Follow the steps below to reedem the free codes.

Expired codes in Roblox Bigman Simulator

youtube-cover

Skip the following code list. If you see these, avoid redemption:

  • berising - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • bigskips - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • keepGrindinG - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • Merryx-mas2022 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • morEskips - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • moreskips3 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • rightgame - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • Skipsmore - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • takingvacation - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • update2 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
  • update25 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Bigman Simulator?

youtube-cover

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

  • Start the game as usual.
  • Click on the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
  • Next, select the settings icon and a pop-up window should appear.
  • Enter the code into the text box.
  • You can now press the submit button to complete the process.

The promised rewards will be credited immediately to your Roblox account.

Quick Links

Edited by Srijan Sen
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...