Roblox Bigman Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Bigman Simulator is a food-eating game that allows the avatar to grow in size. The game has a few fun cakes for players to eat. Doing so provides a size boost and strength to sustain. You can also hatch eggs to find cute pets to join the journey.
As players start playing, the initial part can be a bit slow. However, you can redeem free Roblox codes to gain extra energy, gems, and many other free rewards that are extremely powerful. Some codes can be redeemed for a free pet. These codes are essential to gaining a headstart. Codes keep the title fresh.
Active codes in Roblox Bigman Simulator
Listed below are the active codes in the game:
- 2kenergy - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get an Energy Boost
- 2kpower - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Power Boost
- 5klikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- Bonus - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- Cat - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Pet
- Crashed - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Power Booster
- Eco - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Boost
- fool - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- gems - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get free Gems
- GravyCatMan - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Grumpy Gravy Pet
- hats - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- RELEASE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- russoplaysPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Pet
- update - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- vitamindeliciousPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Pet
Follow the steps below to reedem the free codes.
Expired codes in Roblox Bigman Simulator
Skip the following code list. If you see these, avoid redemption:
- berising - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- bigskips - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- keepGrindinG - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- Merryx-mas2022 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- morEskips - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- moreskips3 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- rightgame - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- Skipsmore - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- takingvacation - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- update2 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
- update25 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free reward
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Bigman Simulator?
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game as usual.
- Click on the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
- Next, select the settings icon and a pop-up window should appear.
- Enter the code into the text box.
- You can now press the submit button to complete the process.
The promised rewards will be credited immediately to your Roblox account.