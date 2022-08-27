Roblox Bomb Simulator codes (August 2022): Free Pets, Boosts, and more 

The objective of the Roblox Bomb Simulator is to destroy bombs on the map to earn coins. With the finest swords, players can easily blow up the biggest bombs on the server without breaking a sweat. Due to high-tempo gameplay and unique features, this Roblox title stood out from the flock in the metaverse.

Instead of spending Robux to buy the best weapons, gear, and pets, players can redeem codes for free and get their hands on exclusive rewards. When these freebies are used wisely, players can easily become the wealthiest on the server.

Roblox Bomb Simulator players can use the codes provided below to become a formidable force

Active codes

Grumpy - Redeem for a YouTube Pet (NEW)

- Redeem for a YouTube Pet (NEW) GoldPotion - Redeem code for a Gold Potion!

- Redeem code for a Gold Potion! DarkPotion - Redeem code for a Dark Potion!

- Redeem code for a Dark Potion! Bomby - Redeem code for x2 gem boost!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost! boostcoin1 - Redeem code for x2 coin boost!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost! 60KLIKES - Redeem code for a 60KLikes Pets!

- Redeem code for a 60KLikes Pets! GemBoost3 - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! LuckyBoost - Redeem code for x2 luck boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 luck boost for 15 mins! Gemboost2 - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! 45KLIKES - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour! COINZ - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! SecretHat - Redeem code for x2 luck boost!

- Redeem code for x2 luck boost! 30KLIKES - Redeem code for Dominus Icy Pet!

- Redeem code for Dominus Icy Pet! Gems - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour! 15KLIKES - Redeem code for 15KLikes Pet!

- Redeem code for 15KLikes Pet! ItsKolapo - Redeem code for 1,000 gems!

- Redeem code for 1,000 gems! GemBoost - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! Apology - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 1 hour! FreeCoinBoost - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! FreeBoost - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! 5KLIKES - Redeem code for a 5kLikes Pet!

- Redeem code for a 5kLikes Pet! razorfishgaming - Redeem code for a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet! Snuggie - Redeem code for a Snuggie YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a Snuggie YouTuber Pet! Russo - Redeem code for a Russo YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a Russo YouTuber Pet! MayRushArt - Redeem code for a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet! ToadBoiGaming - Redeem code for a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet! JoJo - Redeem code for a JoJo YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a JoJo YouTuber Pet! CDTV - Redeem code for a CDTV YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a CDTV YouTuber Pet! Defildplays - Redeem code for a Defildplays YouTuber Pet!

Players are advised to redeem the YouTuber and normal pet codes first. As pets will not be available once the pet codes expire. They help players in moving quickly, which is very useful in destroying huge amounts of bombs.

After redeeming the boost codes, players must immediately start collecting coins and destroying as many bombs as they can. This is because boosts are only active for a few minutes. The revenue is doubled and players can easily become rich within no time.

Inactive codes

Roblox Bomb Simulator has a few inactive codes. Players can expect new codes in the upcoming update.

EndingSoon - Redeem code for 200,000 Fireworks!

EventBoost - Redeem code for 2x Firework Boost for 15 mins!

QuestUpdate - Redeem code for 1,000 Fireworks!

fireworks1 - Redeem code for 100 Fireworks!

Coinboost4 - Redeem code for 4000 coins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator?

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the working codes within minutes.

Start the game and log into the server

Click the settings option on the right-hand side of the screen

A new UI appears, click on the "Codes" button to open the code box

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Type Code Here"

Make sure to hit the "Enter" button to claim the rewards right away!

Things to know while redeeming codes

If players receive an error message while redeeming the codes, the game must be instantly restarted. They should try redeeming the same code once again and the problem will be solved. This process transfers players to a new server where the codes may work smoothly.

If the error message still pops up, players can conclude that the code has expired. Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Players must double-check the codes before redeeming them. Instead of manually inputting the codes, players can copy and paste them throughout the redemption process. This method is safe and it saves a lot of time.

Where to find new codes for Roblox Bomb Simulator?

Players must follow AzireDev and ItsKolapoRblx, the developers' Twitter handles, to get wind of the new codes and exclusive content. Sometimes news about special events is also posted on their Twitter accounts.

The dedicated Discord server for Roblox Bomb Simulator is active. Players can find new codes along with insights about the game on the channel.

New players can pick up a trick or two by interacting with veteran players on the server. They will also learn a great deal about the game if they take part in game-related discussions.

