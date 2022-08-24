Roblox Egg Simulator codes (August 2022): Free pets, gems, and more 

Roblox Egg Simulator stood out from the simulator crowd due to its active gameplay. Players have to collect resources in the vast world of Egg Simulator.
However, it is not an easy task to become rich. This is when players resort to spending countless hours collecting pets, coins, and gems in the Roblox world.
Players can choose the easy way to redeem codes and get their hands on unique pets and gems. Pets are of massive help as they increase their income severalfold. Instead of spending Robux, players can redeem Roblox Egg Simulator codes within minutes.
Level up swiftly and eliminate the need for grinding with the help of Roblox Egg Simulator codes
Active codes
- Redeem for a reward(NEW): SPOOKY
- Redeem for Rainbow Dominus: SPARKLES
- Redeem this code for a Mega Tiger: TIGER
- Redeem this code for a Mega Alien Dog: MEGAPET
- Redeem this code for a Red Shock Dominus: SHOCK
- Redeem this code for a Sparks Pet: SPARKS
- Redeem this code for a Dominus Astra Pet: METAVERSE
- Redeem this code for an Ultra Red Legendary Dominus Pet : ULTRA
- Redeem code for a Lucky Dominus Pet: CLOVER
- Redeem code for a Pure Dominus Legendary Pet: PURE
- Redeem code for a Love Bunny Legendary Pet: LOVE
- Redeem code for a Triple Threat Legendary Pet: NEWYEAR
- Redeem code for a free reward: SINISTER
- Redeem code for a free reward: Luck
- Redeem code for a free reward: GEM
- Redeem code for a free reward: MEGA
- Redeem code for a free reward: SLIME
- Redeem code for a free reward: ANGEL
- Redeem code for a Plasma Wizard Pet: MAGIC
- Redeem code for a Shock Crab Pet: CRAB
- Redeem code for a Tesla Dominus Pet: TESLA
- Redeem code for a Lazer Dominus Pet: LAZER
- Redeem code for a Rainbow Demon Dominus Pet: RAINBOW
- Redeem for a Mythical Golden Goblin Pet: GOLD
- Redeem for a Goblin Dominus Pet: 28MIL
- Redeem for a Mythical Demon Domnius Pet: FREE
- Redeem for a Sleepy Sun Pet: SUN
- Redeem for a Patriot Puppy Pet: USA
- Redeem for a Pure Dominus Pet: Pure
- Redeem for a Grumpy Cat Pet: Gravy
- Redeem for a Captain Doge Pet: Doge
- Redeem for a Cherub Dominus Pet: Cherub
- Redeem for a Eggdeeri Pet: EGG
- Redeem for a Lucky Bunny Pet: LUCKY
- Redeem for a Red Shock Dominus Pet: SHOCK
- Redeem for a Cursed Bat Dominus Pet: CURSE
- Redeem for a Red Sparkle Love Fedora Pet: SPARKLE
- Redeem for a Super Glitch Queen Pet: CROWN
- Redeem for a Pink Shock Dominus Pet: PINK
- Redeem for a Blue Shock Dominus Pet: PLASMA
- Redeem for a Rainbow Bunny Pet: 1mil
- Redeem for a Golden Mouse Pet: Golden
- Redeem for a Ducky Dominus Pet: Feast
- Redeem for a Thankful Ducky Pet: Fall
- Redeem for a Giant Unicorn Pet: Giant
- Redeem for a Crystal Valk Pet: Crystal
- Redeem for a Glitch Bot Pet: Bot
- Redeem for a Gold Dominus Pet: Premium
- Redeem for a Sparkle Note Trio Pet: Jen
- Redeem for a Magic Glow Stick Pet: Stick
- Redeem for a Rainbow Knight Pet: SNOW
- Redeem for a Rainbow Dog Pet: BEACH
- Redeem for a Rainbow Snow Angel Pet: 2020
- Redeem for a Green Shock Dominus Pet: bolt
- Redeem for a Robzi Robot Pet: Robzi
- Redeem for a Rainbow Deer Pet: Present
- Redeem for a Patriot Puppy Pet: Patriot
- Redeem for a Happy Giraffe Pet: ZOO
- Redeem for a Fuzzy Unicorn Pet: UNICORN
- Redeem for a Mythical Candy Dominus Pet: Mythical
- Redeem for a Zombie Sinister Pet: Zombie
- Redeem for a Ghost Dominus Pet: Boo
- Redeem for 50 Gems: GEMS
- Redeem for a Pumpkin King Pet: Spooky
- Redeem for a Ninja Unicorn Pet: Ninja
- Redeem for a Galaxy Genie Pet: Star
- Redeem for a Radioactive Alien Pet: Moon
- Redeem for a Galaxy Pirate Pet: Comet
- Redeem for a Free Booster: BOOST
- Redeem for a Galaxy Unicorn Pet: Galaxy
- Redeem for a Shiny Party Bunny Pet: 6mil
- Redeem for a Alien Grunt Pet: Alien
Note: Redeem the codes as soon as possible as they may expire soon!
Roblox Egg Simulator offers a lot of codes to its players. The rewards offered by these codes are limited and exclusive. With a solid plan and minimal grinding, players can become wealthy within no time.
Players are advised to redeem the legendary pet codes first and then the other pet codes. When pet codes expire, the redeemable pets are gone forever.
Inactive codes
Unfortunately, there are a lot of expired codes in Roblox Egg Simulator. Many unusual and legendary pets have gone inactive. Players will get a new set of codes in the next update.
- Redeem for a Mythical Firework Pet: JULY
- Redeem for a Ninja Cat Pet: CAT
- Redeem for a Jelly Pet: JELLY
- Redeem for 5x Free Luck: GRAD
- Redeem for a Lion Pet: LION
- Redeem for a Spring Bear Pet: BEAR
- Redeem for a Free Booster: HERO
- Redeem for a Flower Golem Pet: SPRING
- Redeem for a Fiend Rare Pet: FIEND
- Redeem for a Rainbow Unicorn Pet: SUPER
- Redeem for a Rainbow Deer Pet: holiday
- Redeem for a Cursed Teddy Bear Pet: Teddy
- Redeem for a Easter Doge Pet: EASTER
- Redeem for a Rainbow Santa Doge Pet: Santa
- Redeem for a Legendary Kawaii Cat Pet: KAWAII
How to redeem codes in Roblox Egg SImulator?
Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem all the Roblox Egg Simulator codes
- Launch the game and step into the server
- Click on the phone icon on the bottom right of the screen
- A new code box will appear
- Copy the required code from the list above and paste in the text box that says "ENTER CODE"
- Press confirm to claim the reward
Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so players must double check the codes before redeeming them.