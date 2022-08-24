Roblox Egg Simulator codes (August 2022): Free pets, gems, and more 

Roblox Egg Simulator stood out from the simulator crowd due to its active gameplay. Players have to collect resources in the vast world of Egg Simulator.

However, it is not an easy task to become rich. This is when players resort to spending countless hours collecting pets, coins, and gems in the Roblox world.

Players can choose the easy way to redeem codes and get their hands on unique pets and gems. Pets are of massive help as they increase their income severalfold. Instead of spending Robux, players can redeem Roblox Egg Simulator codes within minutes.

Level up swiftly and eliminate the need for grinding with the help of Roblox Egg Simulator codes

Active codes

Redeem for a reward(NEW): SPOOKY

Redeem for Rainbow Dominus: SPARKLES

Redeem this code for a Mega Tiger: TIGER

Redeem this code for a Mega Alien Dog: MEGAPET

Redeem this code for a Red Shock Dominus: SHOCK

Redeem this code for a Sparks Pet: SPARKS

Redeem this code for a Dominus Astra Pet: METAVERSE

Redeem this code for an Ultra Red Legendary Dominus Pet : ULTRA

Redeem code for a Lucky Dominus Pet: CLOVER

Redeem code for a Pure Dominus Legendary Pet: PURE

Redeem code for a Love Bunny Legendary Pet: LOVE

Redeem code for a Triple Threat Legendary Pet: NEWYEAR

Redeem code for a free reward: SINISTER

Redeem code for a free reward: Luck

Redeem code for a free reward: GEM

Redeem code for a free reward: MEGA

Redeem code for a free reward: SLIME

Redeem code for a free reward: ANGEL

Redeem code for a Plasma Wizard Pet: MAGIC

Redeem code for a Shock Crab Pet: CRAB

Redeem code for a Tesla Dominus Pet: TESLA

Redeem code for a Lazer Dominus Pet: LAZER

Redeem code for a Rainbow Demon Dominus Pet: RAINBOW

Redeem for a Mythical Golden Goblin Pet: GOLD

Redeem for a Goblin Dominus Pet: 28MIL

Redeem for a Mythical Demon Domnius Pet: FREE

Redeem for a Sleepy Sun Pet: SUN

Redeem for a Patriot Puppy Pet: USA

Redeem for a Pure Dominus Pet: Pure

Redeem for a Grumpy Cat Pet: Gravy

Redeem for a Captain Doge Pet: Doge

Redeem for a Cherub Dominus Pet: Cherub

Redeem for a Eggdeeri Pet: EGG

Redeem for a Lucky Bunny Pet: LUCKY

Redeem for a Red Shock Dominus Pet: SHOCK

Redeem for a Cursed Bat Dominus Pet: CURSE

Redeem for a Red Sparkle Love Fedora Pet: SPARKLE

Redeem for a Super Glitch Queen Pet: CROWN

Redeem for a Pink Shock Dominus Pet: PINK

Redeem for a Blue Shock Dominus Pet: PLASMA

Redeem for a Rainbow Bunny Pet: 1mil

Redeem for a Golden Mouse Pet: Golden

Redeem for a Ducky Dominus Pet: Feast

Redeem for a Thankful Ducky Pet: Fall

Redeem for a Giant Unicorn Pet: Giant

Redeem for a Crystal Valk Pet: Crystal

Redeem for a Glitch Bot Pet: Bot

Redeem for a Gold Dominus Pet: Premium

Redeem for a Sparkle Note Trio Pet: Jen

Redeem for a Magic Glow Stick Pet: Stick

Redeem for a Rainbow Knight Pet: SNOW

Redeem for a Rainbow Dog Pet: BEACH

Redeem for a Rainbow Snow Angel Pet: 2020

Redeem for a Green Shock Dominus Pet: bolt

Redeem for a Robzi Robot Pet: Robzi

Redeem for a Rainbow Deer Pet: Present

Redeem for a Patriot Puppy Pet: Patriot

Redeem for a Happy Giraffe Pet: ZOO

Redeem for a Fuzzy Unicorn Pet: UNICORN

Redeem for a Mythical Candy Dominus Pet: Mythical

Redeem for a Zombie Sinister Pet: Zombie

Redeem for a Ghost Dominus Pet: Boo

Redeem for 50 Gems: GEMS

Redeem for a Pumpkin King Pet: Spooky

Redeem for a Ninja Unicorn Pet: Ninja

Redeem for a Galaxy Genie Pet: Star

Redeem for a Radioactive Alien Pet: Moon

Redeem for a Galaxy Pirate Pet: Comet

Redeem for a Free Booster: BOOST

Redeem for a Galaxy Unicorn Pet: Galaxy

Redeem for a Shiny Party Bunny Pet: 6mil

Redeem for a Alien Grunt Pet: Alien

Note: Redeem the codes as soon as possible as they may expire soon!

Roblox Egg Simulator offers a lot of codes to its players. The rewards offered by these codes are limited and exclusive. With a solid plan and minimal grinding, players can become wealthy within no time.

Players are advised to redeem the legendary pet codes first and then the other pet codes. When pet codes expire, the redeemable pets are gone forever.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, there are a lot of expired codes in Roblox Egg Simulator. Many unusual and legendary pets have gone inactive. Players will get a new set of codes in the next update.

Redeem for a Mythical Firework Pet: JULY

Redeem for a Ninja Cat Pet: CAT

Redeem for a Jelly Pet: JELLY

Redeem for 5x Free Luck: GRAD

Redeem for a Lion Pet: LION

Redeem for a Spring Bear Pet: BEAR

Redeem for a Free Booster: HERO

Redeem for a Flower Golem Pet: SPRING

Redeem for a Fiend Rare Pet: FIEND

Redeem for a Rainbow Unicorn Pet: SUPER

Redeem for a Rainbow Deer Pet: holiday

Redeem for a Cursed Teddy Bear Pet: Teddy

Redeem for a Easter Doge Pet: EASTER

Redeem for a Rainbow Santa Doge Pet: Santa

Redeem for a Legendary Kawaii Cat Pet: KAWAII

How to redeem codes in Roblox Egg SImulator?

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem all the Roblox Egg Simulator codes

Launch the game and step into the server

Click on the phone icon on the bottom right of the screen

A new code box will appear

Copy the required code from the list above and paste in the text box that says "ENTER CODE"

Press confirm to claim the reward

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so players must double check the codes before redeeming them.

