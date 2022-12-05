Roblox Bomb Simulator codes for December 2022: Free boosts, pets, and more

Roblox Bomb Simulator is a standard simulator game developed and released by Incentive Team in May 2020. It has had more than 42 million visitors, and more than 200,000 users have added Bomb Simulator to their favorites list.

The game features fascinating quests and tricky challenges, so one has to be careful when playing it.

The game requires players to run around different maps and collect various currencies to upgrade their character. Equipping certain items will increase their damage and attack speed. In-game pets usually help in raising one's running speed and escalating the boost.

By redeeming the codes mentioned in this article, newcomers can get a headstart and obtain free gems and pets. This will keep them from having to spend Robux unnecessarily as they can still level up fast with the help of their pets.

Active codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator

Here's a list of the working codes in December 2022 that will grant players free boosts, pets, and more. Please redeem them as soon as possible since they can expire without any prior notice.

Grumpy - Redeem this code to receive a YouTube Pet.

- Redeem this code to receive a YouTube Pet. GoldPotion - Redeem this code to receive a Gold Potion.

- Redeem this code to receive a Gold Potion. DarkPotion - Redeem this code to receive a Dark Potion.

- Redeem this code to receive a Dark Potion. Bomby - Redeem this code to receive x2 gem boost.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 gem boost. boostcoin1 - Redeem this code to receive x2 coin boost.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 coin boost. 60KLIKES - Redeem this code to receive a 60KLikes Pets.

- Redeem this code to receive a 60KLikes Pets. GemBoost3 - Redeem this code to receive x2 gem boost for 15 mins.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 gem boost for 15 mins. LuckyBoost - Redeem this code to receive x2 luck boost for 15 mins.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 luck boost for 15 mins. Gemboost2 - Redeem this code to receive x2 gem boost for 15 mins.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 gem boost for 15 mins. 45KLIKES - Redeem this code to receive x2 gem boost for 1 hour.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 gem boost for 1 hour. COINZ - Redeem this code to receive x2 coin boost for 15 mins.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 coin boost for 15 mins. SecretHat - Redeem this code to receive x2 luck boost.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 luck boost. 30KLIKES - Redeem this code to receive Dominus Icy Pet.

- Redeem this code to receive Dominus Icy Pet. Gems - Redeem this code to receive x2 gem boost for 1 hour.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 gem boost for 1 hour. 15KLIKES - Redeem this code to receive 15KLikes Pet.

- Redeem this code to receive 15KLikes Pet. ItsKolapo - Redeem this code to receive 1,000 gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 1,000 gems. GemBoost - Redeem this code to receive x2 gem boost for 15 mins.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 gem boost for 15 mins. Apology - Redeem this code to receive x2 coin boost for 1 hour.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 coin boost for 1 hour. FreeCoinBoost - Redeem this code to receive x2 coin boost for 15 mins.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 coin boost for 15 mins. FreeBoost - Redeem this code to receive x2 coin boost for 15 mins.

- Redeem this code to receive x2 coin boost for 15 mins. 5KLIKES - Redeem this code to receive a 5kLikes Pet.

- Redeem this code to receive a 5kLikes Pet. razorfishgaming - Redeem this code to receive a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet.

- Redeem this code to receive a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet. Snuggie - Redeem this code to receive a Snuggie YouTuber Pet.

- Redeem this code to receive a Snuggie YouTuber Pet. Russo - Redeem this code to receive a Russo YouTuber Pet.

- Redeem this code to receive a Russo YouTuber Pet. MayRushArt - Redeem this code to receive a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet.

- Redeem this code to receive a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet. ToadBoiGaming - Redeem this code to receive a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet.

- Redeem this code to receive a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet. JoJo - Redeem this code to receive a JoJo YouTuber Pet.

- Redeem this code to receive a JoJo YouTuber Pet. CDTV - Redeem this code to receive a CDTV YouTuber Pet.

- Redeem this code to receive a CDTV YouTuber Pet. Defildplays - Redeem this code to receive a Defildplays YouTuber Pet.

Inactive codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator

The codes mentioned below do not work for Roblox Bomb Simulator anymore. However, players can try using them once just in case they are still redeemable for that particular account.

EndingSoon - Redeem this code to receive 200,000 Fireworks.

- Redeem this code to receive 200,000 Fireworks. EventBoost - Redeem this code to receive 2x Firework Boost for 15 mins.

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Firework Boost for 15 mins. QuestUpdate - Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Fireworks.

How to redeem Bomb Simulator codes in Roblox

To redeem all the codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator, you have to follow these steps:

Open up Bomb Simulator on the preferred device.

Look for the Settings button on the side of the screen and press it.

Press on the green button at the top of the menu that says Codes.

Copy one of the codes from our list.

Paste the code into the text box and hit the Enter button to receive the reward.

Make sure to double-check the codes if you are manually entering them because typos lead to error prompts. For a safer approach, copy and paste the codes when redeeming them.

