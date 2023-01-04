Roblox Bomb Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Pets, Boosts, and more

Although there are many simulator games available in the metaverse, Roblox Bomb Simulator boasts a massive fan following thanks to its refined gameplay mechanics and in-game features. In Bomb Simulator, players must destroy a wide variety of objects on the map with different weapons to earn in-game money.

While this might sound easy, it can get quite difficult as players level up and progress within the game. This is exactly when free codes come in handy as gamers can easily redeem these codes to obtain resources, pets, and more for free.

New players can make use of these codes to catch up with veteran players on the server. Older players, on the other hand, can further increase their influence with the help of the active codes featured in this list. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about these Roblox codes.

Active codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator

Listed below are all the codes that are currently active in Roblox Bomb Simulator:

35KLikes – Redeem code for 35K Likes Pet (NEW)

– Redeem code for 35K Likes Pet (NEW) Grumpy - Redeem for a YouTube Pet (NEW)

- Redeem for a YouTube Pet (NEW) GoldPotion - Redeem code for a Gold Potion!

- Redeem code for a Gold Potion! DarkPotion - Redeem code for a Dark Potion!

- Redeem code for a Dark Potion! Bomby - Redeem code for x2 gem boost!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost! boostcoin1 - Redeem code for x2 coin boost!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost! 60KLIKES - Redeem code for a 60KLikes Pets!

- Redeem code for a 60KLikes Pets! GemBoost3 - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! LuckyBoost - Redeem code for x2 luck boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 luck boost for 15 mins! Gemboost2 - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! 45KLIKES - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour! COINZ - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! SecretHat - Redeem code for x2 luck boost!

- Redeem code for x2 luck boost! 30KLIKES - Redeem code for Dominus Icy Pet!

- Redeem code for Dominus Icy Pet! Gems - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour! 15KLIKES - Redeem code for 15KLikes Pet!

- Redeem code for 15KLikes Pet! ItsKolapo - Redeem code for 1,000 gems!

- Redeem code for 1,000 gems! GemBoost - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! Apology - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 1 hour! FreeCoinBoost - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! FreeBoost - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! 5KLIKES - Redeem code for a 5kLikes Pet!

- Redeem code for a 5kLikes Pet! razorfishgaming - Redeem code for a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet! Snuggie - Redeem code for a Snuggie YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a Snuggie YouTuber Pet! Russo - Redeem code for a Russo YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a Russo YouTuber Pet! MayRushArt - Redeem code for a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet! ToadBoiGaming - Redeem code for a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet! JoJo - Redeem code for a JoJo YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a JoJo YouTuber Pet! CDTV - Redeem code for a CDTV YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a CDTV YouTuber Pet! Defildplays - Redeem code for a Defildplays YouTuber Pet!

Note: Older active codes must be redeemed at the earliest as they can expire at any moment.

Inactive codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator

These are all of the game's expired codes:

EndingSoon - Redeem code for 200,000 Fireworks!

EventBoost - Redeem code for 2x Firework Boost for 15 mins!

QuestUpdate - Redeem code for 1,000 Fireworks!

fireworks1: Claim a booster with this code

Coinboost4: Claim a booster with this code

How to redeem codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator

Interested players must follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem active Roblox codes:

Launch the game and get into the server

Once inside, click on the settings logo icon located on the right-hand side of the screen

An interface will be displayed on the screen

Now select the "Codes" option

A new code redemption box will pop up

Players must copy any active code from the list above and paste it into the text box that says "Type Code Here"

Make sure to hit the "Enter" button to redeem that code and obtain your reward

You will find the newly obtained rewards in the in-game inventory, while any redeemed resources will be added directly to your treasuries.

