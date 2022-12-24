Roblox Boom Simulator codes (December 2022)

Roblox Boom Simulator codes are redeemed by players for extra cash and various pets. The currency is required to buy nukes, which are used to blow up items in the game.
With better nukes, players get better rewards for blowing the items up. The pets are useful in accumulating more rewards, with rare ones getting a significant reward jump. Sometimes, developers also share codes that give out accessories and skins.
Roblox Boom Simulator, created by Modly Productions group, is owned by ModlyGamesOfficial. Belonging to the clicking genre, players have to click on items to launch a nuke at it and blow it.
At irregular intervals, golden chests will appear, and blowing them up will give a huge reward. There are multiple portals that players can use to travel to different worlds and blow up other interesting things.
Get all the latest free codes in Roblox Boom Simulator
All active codes in Roblox Boom Simulator
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 100KVisits - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts
- 100Likes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free cash
- 10KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Rare balloon
- 12.5KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for an Insane Clowny and free rewards
- 15KPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 16th Dragon pet
- 17.5KPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Dominus pet
- 1KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free cash
- 250Likes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 2,500 cash
- 25KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 25,000 Hacked Dragon
- 2KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 5,000 cash
- 3.5KPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game for an Angel Dragon Pet
- 30KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a gift pet
- 35KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 3,000 cake pet
- 3KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 30,000 cash
- 4KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 40,000 cash
- 500Likes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 5,000 cash
- 5KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 50,000 cash
- 6KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 60,000 cash
- 6KPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Triple Parrot exclusive pet
- 7KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 70,000 cash
- 8KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for Rocket pet
- Candy - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a boost
- CodeTV - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a TV exclusive pet
- Packs - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts
- Release - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 1,000 cash
- Sonic - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Sonic pet
The detailed steps to redeem the free code are mentioned further in this article.
All the inactive codes in Roblox Boom Simulator
Players can save time by checking this list to redeem only the active ones. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work anymore:
- 1MVisits - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Boost
- freepet - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a free pet
- Update3 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free boosts
- Update4 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free boosts
- Update5 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free boosts
- Update6 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free boosts
- Update7 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free boosts
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Boom Simulator?
Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game and wait for the avatar to be summoned in the field.
- Once done, select the circular blue Twitter icon. A pop-up window should appear now.
- Enter the code and click on the redeem button.
If the code is correct, a message showing the reward should pop up. If incorrect or invalid, an error message will be displayed.