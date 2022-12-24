Roblox Boom Simulator codes (December 2022)

Roblox Boom Simulator codes are redeemed by players for extra cash and various pets. The currency is required to buy nukes, which are used to blow up items in the game.

With better nukes, players get better rewards for blowing the items up. The pets are useful in accumulating more rewards, with rare ones getting a significant reward jump. Sometimes, developers also share codes that give out accessories and skins.

Roblox Boom Simulator, created by Modly Productions group, is owned by ModlyGamesOfficial. Belonging to the clicking genre, players have to click on items to launch a nuke at it and blow it.

At irregular intervals, golden chests will appear, and blowing them up will give a huge reward. There are multiple portals that players can use to travel to different worlds and blow up other interesting things.

All active codes in Roblox Boom Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

100KVisits - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts

100Likes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free cash

10KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Rare balloon

12.5KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for an Insane Clowny and free rewards

15KPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 16th Dragon pet

17.5KPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Dominus pet

1KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free cash

250Likes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 2,500 cash

25KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 25,000 Hacked Dragon

2KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 5,000 cash

3.5KPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game for an Angel Dragon Pet

30KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a gift pet

35KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 3,000 cake pet

3KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 30,000 cash

4KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 40,000 cash

500Likes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 5,000 cash

5KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 50,000 cash

6KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 60,000 cash

6KPet - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Triple Parrot exclusive pet

7KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 70,000 cash

8KLikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for Rocket pet

Candy - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a boost

CodeTV - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a TV exclusive pet

Packs - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts

Release - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 1,000 cash

Sonic - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Sonic pet

All the inactive codes in Roblox Boom Simulator

Players can save time by checking this list to redeem only the active ones. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work anymore:

1MVisits - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Boost

freepet - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a free pet

Update3 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free boosts

Update4 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free boosts

Update5 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free boosts

Update6 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free boosts

Update7 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free boosts

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Boom Simulator?

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and wait for the avatar to be summoned in the field.

Once done, select the circular blue Twitter icon. A pop-up window should appear now.

Enter the code and click on the redeem button.

If the code is correct, a message showing the reward should pop up. If incorrect or invalid, an error message will be displayed.

