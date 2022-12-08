Roblox Clicking Champions codes (December 2022)

Roblox Clicking Champions codes can be redeemed in the game for free pets, gems, and various boosts. These rewards help players in getting lots of Clicks, which they can use to buy pets. These can help in acquiring even more Clicks. It is a cycle that never ends.

This is the perfect Roblox game if players want to take a break from all the heavy strategy-based titles. Here, gamers just need to keep left-clicking, and that's all there is to it.

Clicking Champions players can also get a bit of Adopt Me! flavor in this game because they can hatch eggs and find and exchange rare pets. The main aim here is to get the most number of Clicks. In this endeavor, the codes provided in the following section can help greatly.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Clicking Champions

Working codes in Roblox Clicking Champions

Below are the active codes in the game:

10MCode - This active code can be redeemed to get a free Dark Cloud pet

20KSecret - This active code can be redeemed to get a free pet

3KCODE - This active code can be redeemed to get a free pet

40KSECRET - This active code can be redeemed to get a free pet

AlienClick - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Clicks

AlienGem - This active code can be redeemed to get a 2x gem boost

BestBoss - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Clicks

CDTV - This active code can be redeemed to get a CDTV pet

ClickCode - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Clicks

DesertKing - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Clicks

Egypt - This active code can be redeemed to get 10,000 gems

ElementalClick - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Clicks

ExtraClick - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Clicks

ExtraLuck - This active code can be redeemed to get a 2x luck boost

ExtraSecret - This active code can be redeemed to get a 2x secret boost

FastPet - This active code can be redeemed to get a 2x Egg Speed boost

FixRebirth - This active code can be redeemed to get a 5x coin boost

ForClick - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x clicks

FreeGemBoost - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x gem boost

GoldenClick - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x golden clicks

Gravy - This active code can be redeemed to get a Gravy pet

IceLuck - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x clicks

ItsKolapo - This active code can be redeemed to get 1,000 gems

LuckyBoss - This active code can be redeemed to get a 2x luck boost

Milo - This active code can be redeemed to get a PlanetMilo pet

PirateClick - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x clicks

Razor - This active code can be redeemed to get a Razor pet

Rebalance - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x clicks

Release - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x clicks for 15 minutes

RoboBoost - This active code can be redeemed to get a reward

Russo - This active code can be redeemed to get a Russo pet

SecretCode - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x secret boost

SecretUpdate - This active code can be redeemed to get a reward

Snug - This active code can be redeemed to get a Snug pet

ZombieLand - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x secret boost

It is extremely easy to redeem the above free codes. Detailed steps for doing the same can be found in the last section of the article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Clicking Champions

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. As of now, there's just one code that has expired in the game, and it's mentioned below:

1MClicks - This inactive code used to offer one million clicks

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Clicking Champions

You can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in Clicking Champions:

Start the Roblox game and allow it to load.

Click on the code button on the side of the screen.

Next, click on the Twitter icon and wait for the pop-up window to appear.

Enter an active code and press enter to end the process.

You will receive your rewards almost instantly.

