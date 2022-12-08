Roblox Clicking Champions codes (December 2022)

Roblox Clicking Champions codes can be redeemed in the game for free pets, gems, and various boosts. These rewards help players in getting lots of Clicks, which they can use to buy pets. These can help in acquiring even more Clicks. It is a cycle that never ends.
This is the perfect Roblox game if players want to take a break from all the heavy strategy-based titles. Here, gamers just need to keep left-clicking, and that's all there is to it.
Clicking Champions players can also get a bit of Adopt Me! flavor in this game because they can hatch eggs and find and exchange rare pets. The main aim here is to get the most number of Clicks. In this endeavor, the codes provided in the following section can help greatly.
All free active and expired codes in Roblox Clicking Champions
Working codes in Roblox Clicking Champions
Below are the active codes in the game:
- 10MCode - This active code can be redeemed to get a free Dark Cloud pet
- 20KSecret - This active code can be redeemed to get a free pet
- 3KCODE - This active code can be redeemed to get a free pet
- 40KSECRET - This active code can be redeemed to get a free pet
- AlienClick - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Clicks
- AlienGem - This active code can be redeemed to get a 2x gem boost
- BestBoss - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Clicks
- CDTV - This active code can be redeemed to get a CDTV pet
- ClickCode - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Clicks
- DesertKing - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Clicks
- Egypt - This active code can be redeemed to get 10,000 gems
- ElementalClick - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Clicks
- ExtraClick - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Clicks
- ExtraLuck - This active code can be redeemed to get a 2x luck boost
- ExtraSecret - This active code can be redeemed to get a 2x secret boost
- FastPet - This active code can be redeemed to get a 2x Egg Speed boost
- FixRebirth - This active code can be redeemed to get a 5x coin boost
- ForClick - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x clicks
- FreeGemBoost - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x gem boost
- GoldenClick - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x golden clicks
- Gravy - This active code can be redeemed to get a Gravy pet
- IceLuck - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x clicks
- ItsKolapo - This active code can be redeemed to get 1,000 gems
- LuckyBoss - This active code can be redeemed to get a 2x luck boost
- Milo - This active code can be redeemed to get a PlanetMilo pet
- PirateClick - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x clicks
- Razor - This active code can be redeemed to get a Razor pet
- Rebalance - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x clicks
- Release - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x clicks for 15 minutes
- RoboBoost - This active code can be redeemed to get a reward
- Russo - This active code can be redeemed to get a Russo pet
- SecretCode - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x secret boost
- SecretUpdate - This active code can be redeemed to get a reward
- Snug - This active code can be redeemed to get a Snug pet
- ZombieLand - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x secret boost
It is extremely easy to redeem the above free codes. Detailed steps for doing the same can be found in the last section of the article.
All inactive codes in Roblox Clicking Champions
Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. As of now, there's just one code that has expired in the game, and it's mentioned below:
- 1MClicks - This inactive code used to offer one million clicks
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Clicking Champions
You can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in Clicking Champions:
- Start the Roblox game and allow it to load.
- Click on the code button on the side of the screen.
- Next, click on the Twitter icon and wait for the pop-up window to appear.
- Enter an active code and press enter to end the process.
You will receive your rewards almost instantly.