Roblox Boom Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Boom Simulator is a simple game where players get to blast objects in the game. With every blast, players earn cash and use it to upgrade nukes. The game also has pets that accelerate cash accumulation and other rewards. They can either keep the pets or trade them for better ones.

If players want to start the Roblox game with a headstart, they can redeem a few free codes published by their creators. These codes will give players more cash to upgrade their nukes and get exclusive pets. For more codes, players can follow the creator's Twitter account, @ModlyGames.

Active codes in Roblox Boom Simulator

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

100KVisits - Players can redeem this active code to get Free Boosts

100Likes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Free Cash

10KLikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Rare Balloon

12.5KLikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get an Insane Clowny & free rewards

15KPet - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a 16th Dragon Pet

17.5KPet - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Dominus Pet

1KLikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Free Cash

250Likes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 2.5k Cash

25KLikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a 25K Hacked Dragon

2KLikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 5k Cash

3.5KPet - This active code can be redeemed by players to get an Angel Dragon Pet

30KLikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Gift pet

35KLikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a 3K Cake pet

3KLikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 30k Cash

4KLikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 40k Cash

500Likes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 5k Cash

5KLikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 50k Cash

6KLikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 60k

Candy - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Boost

CodeTV - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a TV-exclusive pet

Packs - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Free Boosts

Release - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 1k Cash

Sonic - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Sonic pet

Expired codes in Roblox Boom Simulator

The following codes do not work anymore:

1MVisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get a Boost

freepet - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get a free Pet

Update3 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get free Boosts

Update4 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get free Boosts

Update5 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get free Boosts

Update6 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get free Boosts

Update7 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get free Boosts

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Boom Simulator?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game and wait for it to load.

Click on the Twitter icon on the right side of the screen.

Copy and paste the code into the text box.

Hit the redeem button to complete the process.

You can type in the Roblox code as well, but that might lead to making errors.

