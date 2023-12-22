Roblox Brookhaven RP Christmas update

Developer Wolfpaq's Roblox Brookhaven RP engages players in a dynamic world of seemingly endless possibilities. The game offers a wide variety of vehicles, realistic housing possibilities, and a constantly growing selection of customized objects. Through immersive role-playing games, players can create opulent homes, cultivate social bonds, and take part in original stories.

The appeal lies in its thriving community, where millions work together to create dynamic tales. Brookhaven RP offers a tapestry of job options, interactive furnishings, and frequent updates.

The Roblox game sees seasonal updates, and the recent update on December 21, 2023, celebrates the holiday season. The update brings in not only the festive decor but also new items and much more.

The latest Christmas update in Roblox Brookhaven RP

Game thumbnail : The game's festive thumbnail depicts a snowman operating a boat with a passenger clutching a flow of tie in the back.

: The game's festive thumbnail depicts a snowman operating a boat with a passenger clutching a flow of tie in the back. Christmas decorations : Christmas trees, gifts, and other decorations were strewn across the town, turning the game into a wintry wonderland. Snowflakes decorated the houses, and a huge tree at the spawn had a secret holiday greeting.

: Christmas trees, gifts, and other decorations were strewn across the town, turning the game into a wintry wonderland. Snowflakes decorated the houses, and a huge tree at the spawn had a secret holiday greeting. Santa sleigh and new ocean : Premium players can now explore a brand-new ocean and a Santa sleigh in the game. They can take a free ride that takes them up in the air across town and the ocean.

: Premium players can now explore a brand-new ocean and a Santa sleigh in the game. They can take a free ride that takes them up in the air across town and the ocean. New beach area : The update introduced a completely new beach area, expanding the virtual world for players to enjoy.

: The update introduced a completely new beach area, expanding the virtual world for players to enjoy. Variety of boats : Players were given the opportunity to pilot various boats, adding a dynamic element to the game. The boats included a red one, a jet ski, a sailboat, and even a police boat with functioning sirens.

: Players were given the opportunity to pilot various boats, adding a dynamic element to the game. The boats included a red one, a jet ski, a sailboat, and even a police boat with functioning sirens. Boat pack gamepass : A new gamepass called the Boat Pack was introduced to spawn boats in the ocean. It featured five new boats, providing additional options for players.

: A new gamepass called the Boat Pack was introduced to spawn boats in the ocean. It featured five new boats, providing additional options for players. Map edge : The edge of the map underwent significant alterations, with the removal of border mounds. Islands and palm trees were added to enhance the exploration experience.

: The edge of the map underwent significant alterations, with the removal of border mounds. Islands and palm trees were added to enhance the exploration experience. Candy Cane Lollipop : Roblox players can find a big candy cane lollipop in their inventory, adding a cute and festive touch to the update. They can even get the avatar to lick the candy.

: Roblox players can find a big candy cane lollipop in their inventory, adding a cute and festive touch to the update. They can even get the avatar to lick the candy. Bakery Transformation: One of the houses, typically a bakery, was transformed into a Christmas present shop, adding to the holiday theme.

How to obtain Premium pass in Roblox Brookhaven RP?

Players can follow these simple steps to purchase the premium pass in the game:

Log in to Roblox and enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's homepage and press the green button to launch the game.

Once loaded, the avatar will be summoned to the common area. Now, players need to click on the blue star on the left side of the screen.

They need to select the blue star again that says premium from the menu.

Another menu box appears at the bottom of the screen. Players need to click on the blue start for the third and last time.

Now, they can proceed to pay 275 Robux as usual for the gamepass.