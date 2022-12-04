Roblox Bubblegum Simulator codes (December 2022): Free Coins, Gems, and more 

Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator is a one-of-a-kind title in the metaverse due to its innovative gameplay mechanics, where players are expected to have successful careers as gum blowers.
In Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator, players must create the largest bubble to win. They can also discover and use various bubble gums on the map to increase the size of their bubbles.
The gameplay may appear simple at first, but it becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses. Individuals will need the finest pets, boosts, and other in-game tools to become the best in the world of Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator. Instead of spending Robux, gamers can use the active Roblox codes that offer free rewards listed below.
Active codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator
The following are the active Roblox codes:
- TwitterRelease - Twitter Dog
- 20HourLuck - 2x Luck (20 hours)
- Update78 - 6x Hatch Speed (20 hours)
- FrostPortal - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- 2020 - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
- 2hourluck - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- 300k - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- 300M - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- 400m - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- 600M - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- 600MBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- AncientTimes - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- AtlantisHats - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Autumn - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)
- AutumnSale - 2x Luck (5 hours)
- AutumnSale2 - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)
- BeachBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- BGSStream - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- BGSXMAS - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- BlizzyrdBest - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- BlizzyrdOP - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- BlizzyWizzy - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- BlueCrew - 5,000 Gems
- BriteJuice - 2x Luck (5 minutes)
- BubblePass - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Bunny - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Candy - 1,000 Candy
- CANDYCANE - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- CandyCanes - 100 Candy Canes
- Carnival - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Carnival2 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Challenges - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- ChocolateEgg - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- Christmas - 5,000 Candy Canes
- Christmas2020 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- ChristmasBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
- ChristmasHype - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- ChristmasPart2 - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- CHRISTMASSTREAM - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Circus - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Citrus - 2x Hatch Speed (16 hours)
- Clown - 2x Luck (4 hours)
- Colorful - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- Costume - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Cupid - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
- DeeterPlays - 5,000 Blocks
- Easter21 - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Eeaster2020 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- EpicSecretCode - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- ExtraLuck - 2x Luck (10 minutes)
- Fancy - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- Fancy2 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Fireworks - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- FREE - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- FreeBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (30 minutes)
- FreeCoins - 150 Coins
- FreeEgg - Spotted Egg
- FreeHatchSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- FreePet - Twitter Dominus
- FreeSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- FreeSpeedBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Galactic - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Ghosts - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Glitch - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Halloween - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague - 2x Luck (4 hours)
- HappyEaster - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- HappyHolidays - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- hiddenvideocode - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- InThePast - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- JollyChristmas - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- JollyChristmas2 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Jonathan - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- July4th - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- KingMushGang - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- KingSlimeGang - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Kraken - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- LostCity - 2x Luck (20 minutes)
- LotsOfGems - 25 Gems
- Luckiest - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- LuckyCode - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- LuckyDay - 2x Luck (30 minutes)
- LuckyDay2 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- MegaLuckBoost - 2x Luck (12 hours)
- MegaSale - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- MegaSpeedBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (12 hours)
- Merchant - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Meteor - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- MILKANDCOOKIES - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Minime - 2,500 Coins
- MoreCandy - 4,000 Candy
- Mushroom - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Mystic - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Mythic - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Mythical - 3x Shiny Chance (20 minutes)
- MythicStream - 3x Mythic Chance (2 hours)
- NewEgg - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- NewWorld - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- ObscureEntity - 500 Coins
- Ocean - 2x Luck (20 minutes)
- Part2 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Pass - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- pinkarmypet - 5,000 Gems
- Portal - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Poseidon - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- ReallyFancy - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Royalty - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
- RUDOLPH - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- RumbleStream - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Santa - 2,000 Candy Canes
- SANTACLAUS - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- Season 8 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Season3 - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- Season7 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- SecretBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (10 minutes)
- SecretCode - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- SecretLuckCode - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- SecretPet - Toy Serpent
- Secrets - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- SecretVideoCode - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Shadow - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- ShinyStream - 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours)
- Sircfenner - Spotted Egg
- sircfenneriscool - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- sircfennerNoob - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Special - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SpeedBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SpeedyBoi - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Split - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- SpookyCode - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- SpookyHalloween - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)
- Spotted - Spotted Egg
- Spring - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- StPatrickLuck - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- StPatricks - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- StreamLuck - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- StreamSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Summer - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SuperBeach - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- SUPERBOOST - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- SuperCoins - 1,000 Coins
- SuperGems - 100 Gems
- SuperLuck - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- SuperSale - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- SuperSecret - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SuperSecretCode - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- superspeed - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Sylently - 10,000 Candy Canes
- SylentlyBest - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- SylentlyIsCool - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SylentlyOP - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Thanks - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- ThankYou - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Tofuu - 5,000 Coins
- Tomcat - 2x Hatch Speed (5 minutes)
- TrickOrTreat - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- Twiisted - 5,000 Gems
- UltraSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- UncleSam - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- UnderTheSea - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Update16 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Update21 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Update45 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Update46 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Update47 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Update48 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Update49 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update50 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update51 - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Update52 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update53 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update54 - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Update55 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update57 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update58 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update59 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update60 - 2x Luck (16 hours)
- Update61 - 2x Luck (5 hours)
- Update63 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update64 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update65 - 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update67 - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- Update68 - 2x Luck (4 hours)
- Update70 - 2x Luck (4 hours)
- Update71 - 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Update72 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Update73 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Update74 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Update75 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Vacation - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Valentine - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Valentines - 2x Luck (4 hours)
- Vine - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Youtube - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- YouTubeLuck - 2x Luck (3 hours)
- YouTubeSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
Users are advised to redeem all Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator promo codes as soon as possible, as they may expire anytime.
Hatch Speed must be used when players want to hatch eggs at a faster pace. Furthermore, boosts can be used to hatch pets before grinding in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator.
Inactive codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator
Only a few Roblox codes have gone inactive in Bubble Gum Simulator, and they are as follows:
- FrostEgg- Frost Egg
- FreeDominusPet - Spookivus
- TwitchRelease - TwitchKitty
- Golemite - Twitch Golem
How to redeem the Roblox codes within a few minutes?
Just follow the simple steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes.
- Launch the Roblox title and get into the server
- Click the blue Twitter logo icon to open the code redemption box
- Copy the code from our list above and paste it into the blue text box
- Hit the green "Enter" button to redeem the Roblox code
Robloxians can find the claimed rewards in their in-game inventories.