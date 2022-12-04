Roblox Bubblegum Simulator codes (December 2022): Free Coins, Gems, and more 

Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator is a one-of-a-kind title in the metaverse due to its innovative gameplay mechanics, where players are expected to have successful careers as gum blowers.

In Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator, players must create the largest bubble to win. They can also discover and use various bubble gums on the map to increase the size of their bubbles.

The gameplay may appear simple at first, but it becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses. Individuals will need the finest pets, boosts, and other in-game tools to become the best in the world of Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator. Instead of spending Robux, gamers can use the active Roblox codes that offer free rewards listed below.

Active codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator

The following are the active Roblox codes:

TwitterRelease - Twitter Dog

- Twitter Dog 20HourLuck - 2x Luck (20 hours)

- 2x Luck (20 hours) Update78 - 6x Hatch Speed (20 hours)

- 6x Hatch Speed (20 hours) FrostPortal - 2x Luck (6 hours)

- 2x Luck (6 hours) 2020 - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours) 2hourluck - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) 300k - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) 300M - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) 400m - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) 600M - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) 600MBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) AncientTimes - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

- 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) AtlantisHats - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) Autumn - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours) AutumnSale - 2x Luck (5 hours)

- 2x Luck (5 hours) AutumnSale2 - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours) BeachBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) BGSStream - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) BGSXMAS - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours) BlizzyrdBest - 2x Luck (3 hours)

- 2x Luck (3 hours) BlizzyrdOP - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) BlizzyWizzy - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) BlueCrew - 5,000 Gems

- 5,000 Gems BriteJuice - 2x Luck (5 minutes)

- 2x Luck (5 minutes) BubblePass - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) Bunny - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) Candy - 1,000 Candy

- 1,000 Candy CANDYCANE - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) CandyCanes - 100 Candy Canes

- 100 Candy Canes Carnival - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Carnival2 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Challenges - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) ChocolateEgg - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

- 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) Christmas - 5,000 Candy Canes

- 5,000 Candy Canes Christmas2020 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) ChristmasBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours) ChristmasHype - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) ChristmasPart2 - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours) CHRISTMASSTREAM - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Circus - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Citrus - 2x Hatch Speed (16 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (16 hours) Clown - 2x Luck (4 hours)

- 2x Luck (4 hours) Colorful - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

- 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) Costume - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Cupid - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours) DeeterPlays - 5,000 Blocks

- 5,000 Blocks Easter21 - 2x Luck (6 hours)

- 2x Luck (6 hours) Eeaster2020 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) EpicSecretCode - 2x Luck (3 hours)

- 2x Luck (3 hours) ExtraLuck - 2x Luck (10 minutes)

- 2x Luck (10 minutes) Fancy - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

- 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) Fancy2 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) Fireworks - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) FREE - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) FreeBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (30 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (30 minutes) FreeCoins - 150 Coins

- 150 Coins FreeEgg - Spotted Egg

- Spotted Egg FreeHatchSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours) FreePet - Twitter Dominus

- Twitter Dominus FreeSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) FreeSpeedBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Galactic - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Ghosts - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Glitch - 2x Luck (6 hours)

- 2x Luck (6 hours) Halloween - 2x Luck (3 hours)

- 2x Luck (3 hours) HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague - 2x Luck (4 hours)

- 2x Luck (4 hours) HappyEaster - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) HappyHolidays - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) hiddenvideocode - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) InThePast - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) JollyChristmas - 2x Luck (6 hours)

- 2x Luck (6 hours) JollyChristmas2 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) Jonathan - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) July4th - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) KingMushGang - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) KingSlimeGang - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Kraken - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) LostCity - 2x Luck (20 minutes)

- 2x Luck (20 minutes) LotsOfGems - 25 Gems

- 25 Gems Luckiest - 2x Luck (6 hours)

- 2x Luck (6 hours) LuckyCode - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) LuckyDay - 2x Luck (30 minutes)

- 2x Luck (30 minutes) LuckyDay2 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) MegaLuckBoost - 2x Luck (12 hours)

- 2x Luck (12 hours) MegaSale - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) MegaSpeedBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (12 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (12 hours) Merchant - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Meteor - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) MILKANDCOOKIES - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Minime - 2,500 Coins

- 2,500 Coins MoreCandy - 4,000 Candy

- 4,000 Candy Mushroom - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Mystic - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Mythic - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Mythical - 3x Shiny Chance (20 minutes)

- 3x Shiny Chance (20 minutes) MythicStream - 3x Mythic Chance (2 hours)

- 3x Mythic Chance (2 hours) NewEgg - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) NewWorld - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) ObscureEntity - 500 Coins

- 500 Coins Ocean - 2x Luck (20 minutes)

- 2x Luck (20 minutes) Part2 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Pass - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) pinkarmypet - 5,000 Gems

- 5,000 Gems Portal - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Poseidon - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) ReallyFancy - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) Royalty - 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours) RUDOLPH - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) RumbleStream - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Santa - 2,000 Candy Canes

- 2,000 Candy Canes SANTACLAUS - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours) Season 8 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Season3 - 2x Luck (3 hours)

- 2x Luck (3 hours) Season7 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) SecretBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (10 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (10 minutes) SecretCode - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) SecretLuckCode - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) SecretPet - Toy Serpent

- Toy Serpent Secrets - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

- 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) SecretVideoCode - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Shadow - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) ShinyStream - 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours)

- 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours) Sircfenner - Spotted Egg

- Spotted Egg sircfenneriscool - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) sircfennerNoob - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Special - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) SpeedBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) SpeedyBoi - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) Split - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) SpookyCode - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) SpookyHalloween - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours) Spotted - Spotted Egg

- Spotted Egg Spring - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) StPatrickLuck - 2x Luck (6 hours)

- 2x Luck (6 hours) StPatricks - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) StreamLuck - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) StreamSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Summer - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) SuperBeach - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) SUPERBOOST - 2x Luck (3 hours)

- 2x Luck (3 hours) SuperCoins - 1,000 Coins

- 1,000 Coins SuperGems - 100 Gems

- 100 Gems SuperLuck - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) SuperSale - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) SuperSecret - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) SuperSecretCode - 2x Luck (3 hours)

- 2x Luck (3 hours) superspeed - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) Sylently - 10,000 Candy Canes

- 10,000 Candy Canes SylentlyBest - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) SylentlyIsCool - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) SylentlyOP - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Thanks - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

- 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) ThankYou - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) Tofuu - 5,000 Coins

- 5,000 Coins Tomcat - 2x Hatch Speed (5 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (5 minutes) TrickOrTreat - 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours) Twiisted - 5,000 Gems

- 5,000 Gems UltraSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

- 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) UncleSam - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

- 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) UnderTheSea - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) Update16 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) Update21 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

- 2x Luck (15 minutes) Update45 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Update46 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Update47 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Update48 - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Update49 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Update50 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Update51 - 2x Luck (6 hours)

- 2x Luck (6 hours) Update52 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Update53 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Update54 - 2x Luck (6 hours)

- 2x Luck (6 hours) Update55 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Update57 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Update58 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Update59 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Update60 - 2x Luck (16 hours)

- 2x Luck (16 hours) Update61 - 2x Luck (5 hours)

- 2x Luck (5 hours) Update63 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Update64 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Update65 - 2x Luck (2 hours)

- 2x Luck (2 hours) Update67 - 2x Luck (3 hours)

- 2x Luck (3 hours) Update68 - 2x Luck (4 hours)

- 2x Luck (4 hours) Update70 - 2x Luck (4 hours)

- 2x Luck (4 hours) Update71 - 2x Luck (6 hours)

- 2x Luck (6 hours) Update72 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) Update73 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) Update74 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) Update75 - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) Vacation - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Valentine - 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) Valentines - 2x Luck (4 hours)

- 2x Luck (4 hours) Vine - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Youtube - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

- 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) YouTubeLuck - 2x Luck (3 hours)

- 2x Luck (3 hours) YouTubeSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

Users are advised to redeem all Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator promo codes as soon as possible, as they may expire anytime.

Hatch Speed must be used when players want to hatch eggs at a faster pace. Furthermore, boosts can be used to hatch pets before grinding in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator.

Inactive codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator

Only a few Roblox codes have gone inactive in Bubble Gum Simulator, and they are as follows:

FrostEgg - Frost Egg

- Frost Egg FreeDominusPet - Spookivus

- Spookivus TwitchRelease - TwitchKitty

- TwitchKitty Golemite - Twitch Golem

How to redeem the Roblox codes within a few minutes?

Just follow the simple steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes.

Launch the Roblox title and get into the server

Click the blue Twitter logo icon to open the code redemption box

Copy the code from our list above and paste it into the blue text box

Hit the green "Enter" button to redeem the Roblox code

Robloxians can find the claimed rewards in their in-game inventories.

