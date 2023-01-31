Roblox Budokai Codes (February 2023)

Roblox Budokai is a game inspired by the Dragon Ball anime series that takes place on planet Namek. The developers have clarified that it is a difficult game that offers little to no guidance, prompting players to fight in-game and earn experience.

For better survival chances, players can redeem free codes in the game for extra in-game cash, rolls, and spins that are helpful when starting off. Players can also get more codes and the latest updates if they join the creator's Roblox group, Bane Unincorporated.

Active codes in Roblox Budokai

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

BANEGIVESBACK - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 25k Zeni and 3 Gene Spins

BANETHEBOT - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 Race Rolls

BUDOL - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 5 for Race Spins, and 5 Gene Spins

BUDOL? - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 5 Gene Spins, and 2 Race Spins

BUDOW - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 Race Spins

DENJI - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 5 Race Rolls

FREESTUFF - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 2 Race Rolls and 10 Gene Rolls

LDEV - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 1 Race Spin

MYBAD - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 Gene Spins

ONEYEAR - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 Race Spins, 5 Aura Spins, and 5 Gene Spins

SUBTOEXCELSTUDIOS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 1 Race Roll and 3 Gene Rolls

Expired codes in Roblox Budokai

Players can avoid typing in the codes listed below as they have expired:

BANEBAD - Players were able to redeem this code for 10k Zeni and 1 Race Spin

BANELDEV - Players were able to redeem this code for 1 Race Roll and 3 Aura Spins

banesbroke - Players were able to redeem this code for 2 Gene Spins

BUDOBAD - Players were able to redeem this code for 1 Race Spin and 1 Aura Spin

BUDOK - Players were able to redeem this code for 1 Race Spin

CITYBOYS - Players were able to redeem this code for 2 Race Rolls, 3 Aura Rolls, and 1 Gene Roll

COMMONBANEBUG - Players were able to redeem this code for 2 Gene Spins

COMMONBANEL - Players were able to redeem this code for 1 Race Spin

COMMONLUPDATE - Players were able to redeem this code for 1 Race Spin, 3 Aura Spins, and 1 Gene Spin

GENETICS - Players were able to redeem this code for 5 Gene Spins

GIVEBREAD - Players were able to redeem this code for 10K Zeni

GIVEMEZENI - Players were able to redeem this code for 25k Zeni

meow - Players were able to redeem this code for 25k Zeni

WEUP - Players were able to redeem this code for 10k Zeni

ZENI - Players were able to redeem this code for 15k Zeni

How to redeem codes in Roblox Budokai

You can follow these easy steps to redeem a code in the game:

Launch the Roblox game.

Once the avatar is spawned, click on the button that says "Enter a Code."

A pop-up window will now appear.

Enter the code into the text box and hit enter.

Upon completing this process, the rewards will be credited immediately.

