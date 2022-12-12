Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure codes (December 2022): Free Ice and Gold 

The Roblox metaverse has a variety of exploration-based titles. Build A Boat For Treasure stood out from the flock due to its innovative and polished gameplay. The game has become one of the best adventure-themed games on the gaming platform.

Gamers must build a range of ships and boats to find the maximum treasure. Explore the mysterious world of Build A Boat For Treasure by sailing.

Additionally, individuals can craft various in-game tools to enhance their sailing and treasure-hunting experience. Gamers have the complete liberty to design any ship they want.

However, they will require a large amount of Gold (in-game currency) to build the finest vessel on the server. This is when they must consider redeeming the codes featured in this article.

These promo codes offer free resources that can be used to hunt for riches in the Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure world.

Active codes in Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure

hi —Redeem this code for 5 Gold

—Redeem this code for 5 Gold Squid Army —Redeem this code for 22x Ice and 22x Gold

—Redeem this code for 22x Ice and 22x Gold =D —Redeem this code for 5 Gold

—Redeem this code for 5 Gold =P—Redeem this code for 5 Gold

Players are advised to redeem active Roblox codes promptly, as they expire soon.

Inactive codes in Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure

Unfortunately, many Roblox codes in Build A Boat For Treasure have gone inactive.

Happy Valentine's day —Redeemed for free blocks

—Redeemed for free blocks chillthrill709 was here —Redeemed for a Firework

—Redeemed for a Firework Be a big f00t print - Redeemed for free blocks

- Redeemed for free blocks fuzzy friend? - Redeemed for free blocks

- Redeemed for free blocks Lurking Legend - Redeemed for free blocks

- Redeemed for free blocks GGGOOOAAALLL - Redeem for a Football

- Redeem for a Football Free gifts - Redeemed for a bunch of free gifts!

- Redeemed for a bunch of free gifts! 1B - Redeemed for free blocks!

- Redeemed for free blocks! voted code - Redeemed for free blocks!

- Redeemed for free blocks! Lurking Code - Redeemed for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block!

- Redeemed for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block! 1M Likes - Redeemed for free blocks!

- Redeemed for free blocks! Big F00t Print - Redeemed for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, 25x Neon Blocks!

- Redeemed for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, 25x Neon Blocks! The Sasquatch? - Redeemed for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 1x Portal Block!

- Redeemed for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 1x Portal Block! Fireworks - Redeemed for free blocks!

- Redeemed for free blocks! 2M members - Redeemed for free Blocks!

- Redeemed for free Blocks! Hatched code - Redeemed for Cookie Wheels!

- Redeemed for Cookie Wheels! Happy Easter - Redeemed for Balloons, Candy, & Cake!

- Redeemed for Balloons, Candy, & Cake! TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE - Redeemed for a Green Treasure Chest!

- Redeemed for a Green Treasure Chest! BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!! - Redeemed for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, 1x Cake!

- Redeemed for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, 1x Cake! The Yeti - Redeemed for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks!

- Redeemed for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks! Cold Feet - Redeemed for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks!

- Redeemed for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks! 500M Visits - Redeemed for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks!

- Redeemed for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks! Veterans Day - Redeemed for 10x Banners, 10x Star Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 5x Cluster Fireworks, 5x Super Fireworks!

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure?

Users must follow the simple steps outlined below to activate all the Roblox codes within a few seconds:

Launch the game and get into the server

Now click on the green-themed chest icon to open the shop interface

Select the settings option located inside the newly appeared interface

A new UI will appear, scroll down to find "Redeem Code"

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it in text box that says "Code"

Hit the green "Redeem" button to claim the free resources instantly!

After redeeming the codes, the resources will be added to the players' in-game treasuries.

Individuals who enter the codes manually must look out for typos and spelling mistakes. For a smoother experience, they can copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure.

