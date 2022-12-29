Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure codes (January 2023)

Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure codes are redeemed in the game for free gold, which is very important to get raw materials like blocks to build the best boat in the game.

Without the codes, players only have 8 blocks to build a makeshift boat. This makes the process very slow. Hence, codes give players a head start in the game.

Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure is a fun building game. The emphasis is more on building a cool and unique ship, and the treasure is the icing on the cake.

However, the journey is not easy, as the roaring seas are not always welcoming, and not all ship designs hold on. Players need to create a design that is sustainable and fashionable at the same time.

All active codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure

Here are the active codes in the game:

=D - This active code can be redeemed by players for 5 gold

=P - This active code can be redeemed by players for 5 gold

chillthrill709 was here - This active code can be redeemed by players for a Firework

hi - This active code can be redeemed by players for 5 gold

Squid Army - This active code can be redeemed by players for 22x ice and 22x gold

All the inactive codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

1B - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks

1M Likes - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks

2M members - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Blocks

500M Visits - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks

BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!! - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, 1x Cake

Be a big f00t print - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks

Big F00t Print - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, 25x Neon Blocks

Cold Feet - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks

Fireworks - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks

Free gifts - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a bunch of free gifts

fuzzy friend? - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks

GGGOOOAAALLL - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Football

Happy Easter - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Balloons, Candy, and Cake

Happy Valentine's day - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks

Hatched code - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Cookie Wheels!

Lurking Code - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block

Lurking Legend - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks

The Sasquatch? - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 1x Portal Block

The Yeti - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks

Veterans Day - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10x Banners, 10x Star Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 5x Cluster Fireworks, 5x Super Fireworks

voted code - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure?

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game and wait for it to load.

Click on the treasure chest icon.

Scroll down to the settings tab.

Enter the code in the text box and click on redeem to complete the process.

If the active codes do not go through on the first attempt, players should restart the game and try again.

