Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure codes (January 2023)

Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure codes are redeemed in the game for free gold, which is very important to get raw materials like blocks to build the best boat in the game.
Without the codes, players only have 8 blocks to build a makeshift boat. This makes the process very slow. Hence, codes give players a head start in the game.
Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure is a fun building game. The emphasis is more on building a cool and unique ship, and the treasure is the icing on the cake.
However, the journey is not easy, as the roaring seas are not always welcoming, and not all ship designs hold on. Players need to create a design that is sustainable and fashionable at the same time.
Get all the latest free codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure
All active codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure
Here are the active codes in the game:
- =D - This active code can be redeemed by players for 5 gold
- =P - This active code can be redeemed by players for 5 gold
- chillthrill709 was here - This active code can be redeemed by players for a Firework
- hi - This active code can be redeemed by players for 5 gold
- Squid Army - This active code can be redeemed by players for 22x ice and 22x gold
The detailed steps to redeem the free code are mentioned further in this article.
All the inactive codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure
Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 1B - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks
- 1M Likes - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks
- 2M members - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Blocks
- 500M Visits - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks
- BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!! - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, 1x Cake
- Be a big f00t print - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks
- Big F00t Print - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, 25x Neon Blocks
- Cold Feet - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks
- Fireworks - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks
- Free gifts - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a bunch of free gifts
- fuzzy friend? - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks
- GGGOOOAAALLL - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Football
- Happy Easter - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Balloons, Candy, and Cake
- Happy Valentine's day - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks
- Hatched code - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Cookie Wheels!
- Lurking Code - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block
- Lurking Legend - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks
- The Sasquatch? - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 1x Portal Block
- The Yeti - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks
- Veterans Day - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10x Banners, 10x Star Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 5x Cluster Fireworks, 5x Super Fireworks
- voted code - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free blocks
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure?
Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Launch the game and wait for it to load.
- Click on the treasure chest icon.
- Scroll down to the settings tab.
- Enter the code in the text box and click on redeem to complete the process.
If the active codes do not go through on the first attempt, players should restart the game and try again.