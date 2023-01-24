Roblox Chaos Clickers codes (January 2023): Free Pets, Gems, and more 

The Roblox metaverse has several distinctive titles based on special gameplay features. Chaos Clickers falls under this category as its gameplay revolves around players clicking on the screen to earn currency.

Gamers can enhance their income by using auto-clicks and other tools. Additionally, they can equip pets to boost their movement speed and revenue. New players can consider using the codes featured in this article.

These Roblox codes offer free Clicks, Gems, pets, and more. The pets obtained from the codes are exclusive and can be greatly advantageous in the game.

Active codes in Roblox Chaos Clickers

Players can easily redeem the active Roblox codes listed below:

MegaRusso – Players can redeem this code for a Mega Russo pet (New)

10klikes –Players can redeem this code for x10 Clicks For 15 Minutes (New)

Inactive codes in Roblox Chaos Clickers

The inactive Roblox codes as of January 2023 are

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Chaos Clickers?

Gamers can redeem the active codes in Roblox Chaos Clickers within a few minutes by following the steps outlined below:

Launch Roblox and log into the server.

Press the blue Twitter logo icon on the screen's left-hand side.

A blue-colored code box interface will be displayed.

Copy the code and paste it into the text box that states Enter Code Here.

Click the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

The newly obtained pets can be found in your in-game inventory. Gems will be added to the players' treasuries.

