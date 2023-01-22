Roblox Meteor Simulator codes (January 2023): Free pets, cash, and more 

Roblox Meteor Simulator has unique gameplay features that have left many people impressed. Players are required to destroy random objects on the map using meteors.

One can get their hands on a variety of meteors, each with a different shape, size, or power. In order to add the crème de la crème of meteors to their arsenal, players need Cash (in-game currency).

Experienced players have no trouble earning money in the game due to the numerous enhancements at their disposal. Newbies, on the other hand, struggle to earn money as they begin the game with basic meteors. They should consider redeeming active codes to earn some rewards and Cash.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Meteor Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Meteor Simulator

Codes are quite simple to redeem and offer a variety of perks when activated. The following are the active codes in Roblox Meteor Simulator.

20KPet – Players can redeem this code for 20,000 Cash and a pet.

FreeLuck – Players can redeem this code for Boost.

YAY15K – Players can redeem this code for 15,000 Cash.

Noice8K – Players can redeem this code for 8,000 Cash.

OMG6K – Players can redeem this code for 6,000 Cash.

4KLikesOPP – Players can redeem this code for 4,000 Cash.

2KWow – Players can redeem this code for 2,000 Cash.

Likes1K – Players can redeem this code for 1,000 Cash.

500Likes – Players can redeem this code for a Party Bat and 500 Cash.

250Likes – Players can redeem this code for 1,000 Cash and a Party Wolf.

Release – Players can redeem this code for 1,001 Cash.

Damn10KK – Players can redeem this code for 10,000 Cash.

Please note that you can take your time to redeem the active codes in Roblox Meteor Simulator as they won't expire anytime soon.

The free cash earned from the codes can be used to purchase the strongest meteors. New players may consider using pets to increase damage, so they can easily progress at a faster pace.

Gamers must use the free boosters before they start damaging objects with meteors to earn more in-game money. They can instantly become wealthy on the server if they use the free rewards wisely.

Inactive codes in the game

Luckily, there are no inactive codes in Roblox Meteor Simulator. Moreover, players can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch updates and in-game events.

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Meteor Simulator?

Players can redeem the active codes in Meteor Simulator within a couple of minutes. Here are the steps to follow:

Launch the game and enter the server.

Select the blue checklist icon above the Settings logo on the right-hand side of the screen. A new code box will be displayed now.

Players can copy any code from the list provided earlier and paste it in the small text box that reads, "Enter Code Here!"

Make sure to hit the green "Redeem" button to use the codes.

The claimed resources will be added to your in-game coffers. Redeemed pets and boosters, on the other hand, can be found in the inventories.

Tips for redeeming the codes swiftly

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence players must avoid making typos and spelling mistakes when entering the codes manually. The safest and fastest approach is copying and pasting them during the redemption procedure.

If any code does not work, restart the game and try redeeming the same one again. This method transfers players to a new server where the redemption process may take place without a hitch.

