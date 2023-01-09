Roblox Clicking Champions codes (January 2023): Free pets, boosts, and more

With numerous distinctive gameplay experiences available in the metaverse, Roblox Clicking Champions gained a cult following thanks to its interactive in-game features. To thrive in Roblox Clicking Champions, players will have to become rich.

To earn Clicks (the in-game currency), they simply have to click on their screens. With the help of various power-up tools, they can significantly increase their revenue. By equipping useful pets, they will also have increased movement speed and stats.

In the process of keeping players engaged, the developers provide new redeem codes on a regular basis. These codes offer free pets, boosts, and other useful enhancements. Players can easily redeem the codes featured in this article to obtain free pets, tools, and much more. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more.

Active codes in Roblox Clicking Champions

Listed below are all of the game's active Roblox codes:

CDTV - Redeem code for a CDTV pet (NEW)

Players are advised to redeem the pet codes first as the value of these pets will increase exponentially within the community market once their codes expire.

Inactive codes in Roblox Clicking Champions

As of now, only one code has expired in Clicking Champions. Players need not worry as they can definitely expect a fresh set of codes in any upcoming special events in-game.

1MClicks - This code was redeemed for 1 million Clicks

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Clicking Champions

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem active Roblox codes:

Launch the game and enter the server

Press the blue-colored Twitter logo option titled Codes which can be found next to the Pets button.

A new code redemption box will be displayed on the screen

Players can now copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the text box that says Type Code Here.

Make sure to hit the green-colored Redeem button to redeem the code instantly!

After doing so, players will find the redeemed pets and boosts in their in-game inventory, while any claimed Clicks will be added to their treasuries.

