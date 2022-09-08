Roblox Clicking Champions codes (September 2022): Free pets, boosts, and more

Roblox's metaverse has a variety of click-and-earn games for players to choose from, and Clicking Champions is one of them.

The primary objective of Roblox Clicking Champions is to become the richest player on the server. However, to achieve this feat, players have to spend Robux or grind for hours to purchase the best farming tools.

Fortunately for players, free resources can be obtained by simply redeeming active codes in Clicking Champions. These codes offer a lot of in-game benefits and perks.

Active codes in Roblox Clicking Champions

CDTV - Redeem code for a CDTV pet (NEW)

- Redeem code for a CDTV pet (NEW) IceLuck - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks GoldenClick - Redeem code for 2x golden clicks

- Redeem code for 2x golden clicks 40KSECRET - Redeem code for a free pet

- Redeem code for a free pet SecretCode - Redeem code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem code for 2x secret boost ElementalClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks ExtraClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks ForClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks ExtraSecret - Redeem code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem code for 2x secret boost 10MCode - Redeem code for a free Dark Cloud pet

- Redeem code for a free Dark Cloud pet ExtraLuck - Redeem code for a 2x luck boost

- Redeem code for a 2x luck boost FixRebirth - Redeem code for a 5x coin boost

- Redeem code for a 5x coin boost LuckyBoss - Redeem code for a 2x luck boost

- Redeem code for a 2x luck boost ShinyNow - Redeem code for a 3x shiny boost

- Redeem code for a 3x shiny boost ZombieLand - Redeem code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem code for 2x secret boost 20KSecret - Redeem code for a free pet

- Redeem code for a free pet PirateClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks BestBoss - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks FreeGemBoost - Redeem code for 2x gem boost

- Redeem code for 2x gem boost Rebalance - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks AlienGem - Redeem code for 2x gem boost

- Redeem code for 2x gem boost ClickCode - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks AlienClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks 3KCODE - Redeem code for a free pet

- Redeem code for a free pet SecretUpdate - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward RoboBoost - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward ShinyPet - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward FastPet - Redeem code for a x2 Egg Speed Boost

- Redeem code for a x2 Egg Speed Boost DesertKing - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks Egypt - Redeem code for 10,000 Gems

- Redeem code for 10,000 Gems Gravy - Redeem code for a Gravy pet

- Redeem code for a Gravy pet Razor - Redeem code for a Razor pet

- Redeem code for a Razor pet ItsKolapo - Redeem code for 1,000 Gems

- Redeem code for 1,000 Gems Snug - Redeem code for a Snug pet

- Redeem code for a Snug pet Russo - Redeem code for a Russo pet

- Redeem code for a Russo pet Milo - Redeem code for a PlanetMilo pet

- Redeem code for a PlanetMilo pet Release - Redeem code for 2x clicks for 15 minutes

Note: Players must redeem these codes as soon as possible. They may expire at any time.

Players can avoid spending Robux on pets by using codes in Roblox Clicking Champions. They can get their hands on exclusive pets with various perks just by redeeming these codes.

Players must prioritize redeeming the pet codes. This is because the value of pets in the game skyrockets once the codes become inactive.

Inactive codes in Roblox Clicking Champions

Fortunately, there is only inactive code as of writing. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch update.

Here is the inactive code:

1MClicks - Redeem code for 1 million clicks

How to redeem codes in Roblox Clicking Champions

Players can follow the instructions listed below to redeem the active codes in Roblox Clicking Champions:

Launch the game and get into the server.

Click on the "Twitter" logo right next to the "Pets" icon. A new code box UI will appear on the screen.

Copy the required code from our list and paste it in the text box.

Hit the green-colored "Redeem" button to finish the redemption process.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Players must double-check the codes before hitting the redeem button.

Instead of typing out the codes, players can copy and paste them throughout the redemption procedure. This method is not only fast but also safe as it eliminates typos and other typographical errors. We advise players to bookmark our page so that the active codes can be easily accessed while redeeming the codes.

How to find new Roblox Clicking Champions codes

Players can get new codes when Clicking Champions reaches a specific milestone on Roblox. Codes are also released during special in-game events, collaborations, and updates.

Players must follow the game's official Twitter handle to get new codes as soon as they are released. Exclusive game-related content and other information are also posted on the Twitter account.

Players can also join the game's official Discord channel. New codes are often posted on the channel wall.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh