Roblox Combat Rift codes (January 2023): Free Boosts, Eternals, and more 

Amidst a myriad of action-packed Roblox titles, Combat Rift stands out from the rest due to its special gameplay features. Players are tasked with becoming elite fighters on the server by defeating the toughest monsters and NPCs.

Furthermore, gamers can engage in various other game modes such as lethal PvP battles to earn a significant amount of in-game money, alongside becoming stronger by unlocking the finest weapons and spells.

Newbies will struggle to survive in the harsh environment of Roblox Combat Rift. That is why they must consider redeeming the promo codes featured in this article. The process is fairly easy to follow and will give a flying start to novice gamers in Combat Rift.

Active codes in Roblox Combat Rift

JulyEvent - Redeem this code for 3x Damage Boost (NEW)

- Redeem this code for 3x Damage Boost (NEW) Apologies - Redeem this code for 3x Fireworks Boost (NEW)

- Redeem this code for 3x Fireworks Boost (NEW) NinjaCaves - Redeem this code for a reward

- Redeem this code for a reward S3CRET - Redeem this code for 50 Eternals

- Redeem this code for 50 Eternals DUNGEON - Redeem this code for 70 Eternals

- Redeem this code for 70 Eternals Update3 - Redeem this code for 200 gems

- Redeem this code for 200 gems Update2 - Redeem this code for 3x Gems boost

- Redeem this code for 3x Gems boost RELEASE - Redeem this code can be redeemed for 100 coins and 20 gems.

- Redeem this code can be redeemed for 100 coins and 20 gems. Update12 - Redeem this code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem this code for lots of Boosts Update11 - Redeem this code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem this code for lots of Boosts AlchemyEvent - Redeem this code for x3 Skulls boost

- Redeem this code for x3 Skulls boost EXTINCTION - Redeem this code for x2 Luck Boost

Players must redeem the old codes in Roblox Combat Rift with haste as they will expire shortly.

Using the boosts before engaging in fights results in earning a large amount of XP and leveling up at a faster pace. Newbies can use the free resources claimed from the codes to enhance their in-game gear and fighting equipment.

Inactive codes in Roblox Combat Rift

Unfortunately, there is a significant amount of invalid codes in Roblox Combat Rift. Players can expect new ones during special in-game events and patch updates.

LimitedRewardsOP - Redeem for x3 Coins boost

- Redeem for x3 Coins boost AuraStats - Redeem for 3x Damage Boost

- Redeem for 3x Damage Boost COMINGSOON - Redeem for x3 Skulls boost

- Redeem for x3 Skulls boost WeekendEvent - Redeem for 3x Coins Boost

- Redeem for 3x Coins Boost FutureZone - Redeem for x2 Luck Boost

- Redeem for x2 Luck Boost truewarior - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts LuckyBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts NewDungeon - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts FreeBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts CR4LIFE - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts COMBATRIFT - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts to50m - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward 10MBoost - Redeem code for Auto-Sell Boost

- Redeem code for Auto-Sell Boost PotionHype - Redeem for 200 Eternals

- Redeem for 200 Eternals Update6 - Redeem for a reward

- Redeem for a reward AuraHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost

- Redeem code for 3x Damage boost Update5 - Redeem code 3x Health boost

- Redeem code 3x Health boost Update4 - Redeem code for 3x Coin boost

- Redeem code for 3x Coin boost 20KLikes - Redeem for a 3x Gems boost

- Redeem for a 3x Gems boost 2.5MVisits - Redeem for a reward

- Redeem for a reward TwitterHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost

- Redeem code for 3x Damage boost 5KLIKES - Redeem for 600 gem

- Redeem for 600 gem 2.5KLIKES - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost

- Redeem code for 3x Damage boost TWITTERCODE - Redeem code for 3x Coins boost

- Redeem code for 3x Coins boost ExtraPetStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots

- Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots ExtraSwordStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots

- Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots 10Mplayz - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Combat Rift?

Players can redeem valid codes in Roblox Combat Rift within a matter of minutes. All you have to do is follow the easy steps outlined below:

Launch the game and enter the server.

Click on the Twitter logo button located on the right-hand side of the screen.

A new code redemption box will pop up.

Now, copy the code from our list above and paste it into the small text box under the Twitter logo that says "Enter Code."

Make sure to hit the green-themed "Redeem" button to claim the freebies instantly!

The redeemed resources will be added to your in-game treasuries, while the claimed boosters will be sent to the inventories.

Poll : 0 votes