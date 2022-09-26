Roblox Combat Rift codes (September 2022): Free Eternals, Boosts, and more

Amidst several adventure titles in the Roblox metaverse, Combat Rift stood out from the crowd due to its special in-game features and unique gameplay style.
To reign supreme in Roblox Combat Rift, players must fight powerful adversaries across the map. To be the best, players must equip themselves with the most powerful weaponry and magic arsenal.
New players face the most issues since they lack financial stability and damage in the game. Listed below are some redeem codes that will help them obtain boosts, money, and other privileges.
Inflict heavy damage by redeeming the active Roblox Combat Rift codes
Active codes
- JulyEvent - Redeem for 3x Damage Boost (NEW)
- Apologies - Redeem for 3x Fireworks Boost (NEW)
- NinjaCaves - Redeem for a reward
- S3CRET - Redeem code for 50 Eternals
- DUNGEON - Redeem for 70 Eternals
- Update3 - Redeem for 200 gems
- Update2 - Redeem code for 3x Gems boost
- RELEASE - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins and 20 gems.
- Update12 - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- Update11 - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- AlchemyEvent - Redeem for x3 Skulls boost
- EXTINCTION - Redeem for x2 Luck Boost
Boosts are integral to getting the upper hand in Roblox Combat Rift's gameplay. Players can easily become wealthy with the help of Luck and Skull boosts.
Using damage boosts before fighting the strongest enemies on the map is recommended. By utilizing Eternals and Gems, players can purchase the finest in-game tools, weapons, and gear.
Note: Redeem codes have unspecified expiry dates. Players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible before they expire.
Inactive codes
Unfortunately, Roblox Combat Rift has a lengthy list of expired codes. The good news is that gamers will continue to receive fresh codes despite the older offers expiring.
- LimitedRewardsOP - Redeem for x3 Coins boost
- AuraStats - Redeem for 3x Damage Boost
- COMINGSOON - Redeem for x3 Skulls boost
- WeekendEvent - Redeem for 3x Coins Boost
- FutureZone - Redeem for x2 Luck Boost
- truewarior - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- LuckyBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- NewDungeon - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- FreeBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- CR4LIFE - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- COMBATRIFT - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- to50m - Redeem code for a reward
- 10MBoost - Redeem code for Auto-Sell Boost
- PotionHype - Redeem for 200 Eternals
- Update6 - Redeem for a reward
- AuraHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost
- Update5 - Redeem code 3x Health boost
- Update4 - Redeem code for 3x Coin boost
- 20KLikes - Redeem for a 3x Gems boost
- 2.5MVisits - Redeem for a reward
- TwitterHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost
- 5KLIKES - Redeem for 600 gem
- 2.5KLIKES - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost
- TWITTERCODE - Redeem code for 3x Coins boost
- ExtraPetStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots
- ExtraSwordStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots
- 10Mplayz - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Combat Rift
All players have to do is follow the easy steps outlined below to redeem all the working codes:
- Launch the game and log into the Combat Rift server
- Click the Twitter logo button on the right side of the screen
- A new code box interface will be displayed
- Copy the required code from the list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box right under the blue colored Twitter logo
- Hit the green-colored "Redeem" button to claim the free boosts and more instantly.
While boosters can be found in players' inventories, Gems and Eternals will be added to players' coffers.
Key tips to remember when redeeming active codes
Roblox codes are notoriously case-sensitive. During the redeeming process, typos are common. Players can avoid spelling and other typographical errors by copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption procedure.
Sometimes an error message can pop up when redeeming a specific code. Players must restart the game and attempt to redeem the code once more. When the game is restarted, players are sent to a new server where things may run smoothly. If the error notice persists, gamers can assume that the code has expired.
How to find new Roblox Combat Rift codes?
New codes are typically released with major in-game events, accomplishments, and collaborations. During these times, players should keep an eye on Roblox Combat Rift's social media channels.
Readers should follow the developer's Twitter handle, @LordWasteds, to stay up to date on new game-related information. New codes, as well as special information regarding upcoming patches, will be provided.
Players can also join the active Roblox Combat Rift Discord channel to chat with the community and discover new codes on the server.