Roblox Corridor of Hell codes (December 2022): Free Money 

Amidst a variety of obby games in Roblox, Corridor of Hell stood out from the flock due to its advanced gameplay features. Corridor of Hell is inspired by the hit Roblox Tower of Hell title.

Furthermore, the gameplay is based on classic parkouring mechanics from the obby genre. The ultimate goal for players is to forge their names on the game's global leaderboard. To achieve this arduous task, gamers usually purchase power-ups and in-game tools to boost their statistics permanently.

Veteran players, who have a lot of in-game money, can easily afford various power-ups. On the other hand, newbies will struggle at first as they lack the financial resources needed to purchase the finest gear.

This is when they must consider using the promo codes featured in this article instead of using Robux. This allows new players to get on the leaderboard at an early level.

Active codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell

THEGUARDIANS - Redeem this code for 1k Money

Redeem this code for 1k Money DRAGON - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money FRONTLINE - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money LIVEEVENT - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money ADMIRAL - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money MAGMA - Redeem this code for 1000 Money

- Redeem this code for 1000 Money T-DOLL - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money EAGLE - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money IRON - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money Sakura - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money Royal - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money Parkour - Redeem this code for 75 money

- Redeem this code for 75 money KINGZAUM - Redeem this code for 50 money

- Redeem this code for 50 money SANRBLX - Redeem this code for 50 money

- Redeem this code for 50 money Phoenix_RDN - Redeem this code for 50 money

The codes above don't have expiration dates. Hence players are advised to redeem the active codes as soon as possible.

Gamers can invest the free money from the codes to enrich their skill sets and attributes. Additionally, they can purchase power-ups like Low Gravity, Invincibility, Higher Speed, and Fog to receive perks during obby-race.

Players can also purchase various in-game accessories and items with free money.

Music codes

Every obby genre title in the metaverse has its captivating soundtrack. Evanbear1 produced the tracks featured below for Roblox Corridor of Hell:

A New Beginning— 5980138576

Get Started! —5980150988

Corridor Traversing —5980157324

Obby Adventure— 5980163999

Blippy Road— 5980171711

Traveler's Story— 5980178057

Oásis Inexplorado— 5980186548

Wish of the Phoenix— 5980188645

Crystalline Valley— 5980191563

Roadblox— 5980195390

Inactive codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell

A handful of old Roblox codes have gone inactive in Corridor of Hell. New codes will be released during special in-game events, collaborations, and updates.

400M: This code was redeemed for free money

100KTHUMBSUP: This code was redeemed for 1000 Money

This code was redeemed for 1000 Money 200m: This code was redeemed for 1000 Money

This code was redeemed for 1000 Money 1MVISITS: This code was redeemed for 100 Money

This code was redeemed for 100 Money Guga_RDN: This code was redeemed for 50 Money

This code was redeemed for 50 Money RELEASE: This code was redeemed for 30 Money

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell?

Users can redeem the active codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell within a few minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the game and get into the server

Click the tiny Twitter logo icon located on the bottom right corner of the screen

A new code redemption box interface will pop up

Users can copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the blue text box that says "Code"

Make sure to press the blue colored "Redeem" button to claim the free money instantly!

Players must follow @redneon_studios, the studio's official Twitter handle, to get wind of the latest codes and in-game updates.

