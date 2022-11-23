Roblox Corridor of Hell codes in November 2022: Free money 

Roblox Corridor of Hell provides players with an obby-based experience set in different maps. The gameplay draws inspiration from the legendary Tower of Hell title in the metaverse.

Players must face various tasks within a corridor of ten distinct levels to prevail. Each level has its assortment of challenges and traps that players must dodge to survive.

Corridor of Hell also provides its community with a wide variety of tools and aesthetics. Gamers will receive significant in-game money if they make it out of the corridor alive.

However, this might be difficult for newcomers to do. This is when they must think about using the codes provided in this article. These codes supply free money and assist beginners in purchasing their favorite items in the in-game shop.

Valid codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell

Here are all the active codes in Corridor of Hell:

THEGUARDIANS - Redeem this code for 1k Money

DRAGON - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money FRONTLINE - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money LIVEEVENT - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money ADMIRAL - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money MAGMA - Redeem this code for 1000 Money

- Redeem this code for 1000 Money T-DOLL - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money EAGLE - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money IRON - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money Sakura - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money Royal - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money Parkour - Redeem this code for 75 Money

- Redeem this code for 75 Money KINGZAUM - Redeem this code for 50 Money

- Redeem this code for 50 Money SANRBLX - Redeem this code for 50 Money

- Redeem this code for 50 Money Phoenix_RDN - Redeem this code for 50 Money

- Redeem this code for 50 Money 2MVISITS - Redeem this code for 200 Money

Players are advised to redeem valid codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell with haste, as they will expire very soon!

With their newly acquired money, players can purchase a variety of power-ups, cosmetics, tags, and other items from the in-game store. Power-ups are an excellent investment as they permanently enhance a player's stats.

Players can also use active codes to climb the global "Money Leaderboard" in the Roblox Corridor of Hell.

Music codes:

Evanbear1, the music composer for Tower of Hell, also produced the soundtrack for Roblox Corridor of Hell.

A New Beginning - 5980138576

Get Started! - 5980150988

Corridor Traversing - 5980157324

Obby Adventure - 5980163999

Blippy Road - 5980171711

Traveler's Story - 5980178057

Oásis Inexplorado - 5980186548

Wish of the Phoenix - 5980188645

Crystalline Valley - 5980191563

Roadblox - 5980195390

Invalid codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell

Unfortunately, a handful of old codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell have gone inactive. There is good news about this, as new codes are provided to the community on a regular basis. Furthermore, users can expect new codes, especially during patch updates, special in-game events, and collaborations.

RELEASE - This code was redeemed for 75 Money

- This code was redeemed for 75 Money Guga_RDN - This code was redeemed for 50 Money

- This code was redeemed for 50 Money 100KTHUMBSUP - This code was redeemed for 3,000 Money

- This code was redeemed for 3,000 Money 400M - This code was redeemed 1k Money

- This code was redeemed 1k Money 200m - This code was redeemed for 1k Money

- This code was redeemed for 1k Money 1MVISITS - This code was redeemed 100 Money

How to redeem the valid codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell?

Players can redeem all the active Roblox Corridor of Hell codes within a few minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps listed below:

Start the title and log into the server

Press the blue Twitter logo button that can be found on the bottom right corner of the screen

A new code redemption box will pop up

Users can copy any code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states "Code"

Now they must press the blue "Redeem" button to activate the code

The redeemed money will be added directly to the players' in-game treasuries.

