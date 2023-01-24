Roblox Da Hood codes in January 2023: Free Cash and Wraps

Roblox Da Hood is an RPG game in which players can use weapons to defend themselves and their homes, forge alliances with other players, roleplay, and engage in battle with enemies. Like the majority of RPGs, Da Hood gives players control over a variety of aspects of their virtual existence, including the general appearance and physique of their character. Players can customize their Robloxian, collect an arsenal of weapons, earn money, and more.

In January 2023, Roblox Da Hood developer Benoxa introduced some brand-new codes that players can use to claim exciting rewards. This article lists the active and expired codes for January 2023.

Use these Roblox Da Hood codes to obtain free Cash and Wraps in January 2023

Active codes for Roblox Da Hood in January 2023

The new active codes released in January 2023 for Da Hood are listed below:

AugWinter2022 — 100k and a Wrap (New)

— 100k and a Wrap Ak47Winter2022 — 100k and a Wrap (New)

— 100k and a Wrap DrumWinter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap DoubleBarrelWinter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap FlamethrowerWinter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap GlockWinter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap HappyNewYear2023 —250k Da Hood Cash

—250k Da Hood Cash LunarNewYear —200,000 Da Hood Cash (New)

—200,000 Da Hood Cash LMGWinter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap MLK —196, 300 Da Hood Cash

—196, 300 Da Hood Cash P90Winter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap RPGWinter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap RifleWinter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap RevolverWinter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap ShotgunWinter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap SilencedGlockWinter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap SilencedAR15Winter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap SMGWinter2022 —100k and a Wrap (New)

—100k and a Wrap TacticalShotgunWinter2022—100k and a Wrap (New)

These codes won't be valid for the same period of time. Some of them will expire quickly and may potentially stop working after 24 hours or less.

Expired codes for Roblox Da Hood

The expired codes for Da Hood are listed below:

#FREED — 50k Da Hood Cash

— 50k Da Hood Cash 2022JUNE — several Crate Rolls

— several Crate Rolls ACCOMPLISHMENT — 200k Da Hood Cash, 5 Premium Crates, and 5 Knife Crates

— 200k Da Hood Cash, 5 Premium Crates, and 5 Knife Crates AUGUST2022! — Knife Skin Crates and Da Hood Cash

— Knife Skin Crates and Da Hood Cash BACK2SCHOOL — Exclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates, and Da Hood Cas

— Exclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates, and Da Hood Cas DHSUPRISE! — 50k Cash, 10 Crates, and 8 Premium Crates

— 50k Cash, 10 Crates, and 8 Premium Crates DHUpdate

easterdahood — Free crate roll

— Free crate roll FIREWORKS — 100k Da Hood Cash, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks

— 100k Da Hood Cash, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks freepremiumcrate — Premium crate roll

— Premium crate roll HAPPYHALLOWEEN! — Halloween AR and 10k Da Hood Cash

— Halloween AR and 10k Da Hood Cash June2022 — 250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, and 5 Regular Crates

— 250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, and 5 Regular Crates Stars

WASHINGMACHINE— 100k Da Hood Cash, 7 Premium Crates, and 2 Random Marker Knife Skins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Da Hood

You can receive free gifts when you redeem codes for Da Hood after logging into the game on a mobile or a PC. Once you launch the game, you can follow the steps listed below to redeem codes:

Step 1) Log in to Da Hood and press the Treasure Chest icon in the lower left corner of the screen.

Step 2) A textbox will appear in the bottom left corner of the new window. Enter the code mentioned above correctly in the textbox.

Step 3) Click on redeem to claim your reward.

It is clear from the incredibly tiny list above that Roblox Da Hood codes are rarely released, so you should hurry up and redeem the codes as soon as possible. The best way to stay up-to-date on codes is to join the Da Hood Discord server.

If you try to enter a code and it reads "Invalid Code," you probably mistyped the code or failed to capitalize the right words. If this happens, try again to make sure to replicate the code exactly as written.

