Roblox Deadlift Simulator codes (September 2023): Free rewards

Roblox Deadlift Simulator is an exhilarating clicker game that blends the pleasure of training with the thrill of eliminating NPC bosses. Players will find themselves engrossed in strength-building and pet-hatching adventures as they join this virtual fitness universe. In Deadlift Simulator, one must unlock additional regions of the game while earning Wins and improving their Strength.

These regions bring tough challenges, accentuating your overall experience. Robloxians can also obtain Boosts, Strength, and Wins by redeeming the codes listed below.

All active codes for Roblox Deadlift Simulator

These are all the active codes for Deadlift Simulator. If the developers release new codes, the list will be updated.

HYPE - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. EGGY - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. CANDY - This code can be redeemed for an additional 25 Strength.

This code can be redeemed for an additional 25 Strength. 50KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of Super Luck and Ultra Luck.

This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of Super Luck and Ultra Luck. 70KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of Ultra Luck.

This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of Ultra Luck. TOY - This code can be redeemed for 25 Strength.

This code can be redeemed for 25 Strength. 25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of x3 Wins.

This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of x3 Wins. CRAZYCORRS - This code can be redeemed for 5 Wins and 50 Strength.

This code can be redeemed for 5 Wins and 50 Strength. CCGAMES - This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of x3 Wins.

This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of x3 Wins. RELEASE - This code can be redeemed for 250 Power.

This code can be redeemed for 250 Power. LuckyDucky - This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of Super Luck.

This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of Super Luck. DESERT - This code can be redeemed for 25 Strength.

This code can be redeemed for 25 Strength. 50KVISITS - This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of x3 Strength.

This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of x3 Strength. WINTER - This code can be redeemed for 25 Strength.

All inactive codes for Roblox Deadlift Simulator

There are no inactive codes for Deadlift Simulator as of now, but players are urged to redeem the active ones to avoid missing out on some valuables.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Deadlift Simulator?

This instruction guide will help you with the code redemption process in Deadlift Simulator:

Launch Deadlift Simulator and connect to the server.

and connect to the server. Click on the Twitter Bird , it should be on the right side of your screen.

, it should be on the right side of your screen. Enter a Working Code from the list provided above into the text box labeled Enter Code Here .

from the list provided above into the text box labeled . Now, press the Redeem Button to claim your free reward.

Why are some codes for Roblox Deadlift Simulator not working?

If players are having trouble during the redemption process, they should first check for typographical errors, as these codes are highly case-sensitive. The recommended method is copying and pasting these codes directly into the game. If they still get an error, the code has probably expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox Deadlift Simulator?

To find additional codes, follow the game's developer on Twitter and join the official Deadlift Simulator Discord Server. When an update or milestone is imminent, developers usually give out free codes to keep players engaged.

Alternatively, they are welcome to bookmark this page to remain updated.