PLS Buy Me Codes (March 2024)

PLS Buy Me codes are the way to go if you want more FameCoins and other freebies. With hundreds of FameCoins and card skin up for grabs, this game has plenty to offer through its codes. Best of all, they require you to perform no extra steps to redeem them, making them quite user-friendly.

This article lists every active code for PLS Buy Me along with its corresponding reward. Simultaneously, it outlines a guide on using the game’s code system.

All PLS Buy Me codes (Active)

Active codes for PLS Buy Me (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the codes that are confirmed to be working in PLS Buy Me. Consider using them quickly, as they can expire quickly without warning. Upon expiration, the freebies tied to them will be rendered inaccessible as well.

List of active codes in PLS Buy Me Code Rewards TYCC GiveAwayCoin Visit4M 100 FameCoins SECRETDUCK Secret Duck card skin Update1 5+ Own card SecretCave 50 FameCoins Release 100 FameCoins SecretCliff 80 FameCoins

Inactive PLS Buy Me codes

As of this writing, there are no inactive codes for PLS Buy Me, something that is likely to change in the future. When that happens, the developers may replace them with new ones that offer similar or better rewards. This helps create a baseline for code rewards, giving players an idea of what to expect.

How to redeem active PLS Buy Me codes

How to redeem codes for PLS Buy Me (Image via Roblox)

Redeem active codes for PLS Buy Me by following the steps listed below:

Launch PLS Buy Me through the Roblox Game client.

Use the blue Twitter bird icon on the left to open the code box.

Input a working code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your freebies.

Repeat the previous steps to redeem all active codes.

Roblox codes are typically case-sensitive, but that is not necessarily true with PLS Buy Me. You may freely enter its codes in uppercase or lowercase without affecting the redemption process. This makes manually entering them a reliable way of code redemption.

PLS Buy Me codes and their importance

Codes for PLS Buy Me and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for PLS Buy Me have various interesting effects and freebies, making them useful to every player. They offer FameCoins, card skins, own cards, and GiveAwayCoins, all of which have distinct uses in the game.

Having a surplus of these resources is always useful.

PLS Buy Me code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for PLS Buy Me (Image via Roblox)

PLS Buy Me shows an error message when a code is mistyped. As of this writing, the game shows no server issues regarding its code system, causing no unexpected problems during redemption. If you find such an error while using codes in-game, restarting it may fix the issue.

Where to find new PLS Buy Me codes

New codes for PLS Buy Me can be found on the developers’ X handles, MeloBlox and Arts9111, along with the official PLS Buy Me Discord server. You can also rely on this page’s active codes table to stay updated with the latest additions to the game’s code list.

FAQs on PLS Buy Me codes

What is the total amount of FameCoins obtainable through codes in PLS Buy Me?

Using all codes in PLS Buy Me will get you up to 320 FameCoins, which can be used for various purposes at the in-game shop.

Which code can I use to receive a GiveAwayCoin in PLS Buy Me?

You can use the code TYCC to receive one GiveAwayCoin in PLS Buy Me.

When are new codes added to PLS Buy Me?

New codes for PLS Buy Me are added during major game updates, milestones, and events.

