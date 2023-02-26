Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution codes (February 2023)

Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution is a magic-based game inspired by the anime series The Seven Deadly Sins. Players can choose Meliodas, Escanor, and other lead characters. One can wield magical powers to defeat demonic foes and many super bosses.

To get a headstart in the game, players can redeem free codes that give spins, boosts, and experience points. Spins are essential for finding the best magical powers that suit them. Creators of the game keep posting new codes on their social media accounts, and players can follow them.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Deadly Sins Retribution

Active codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

Listed below are the active Roblox codes in the game:

2500concurrent - Get 10 spins of each and 2x exp

50klikes - Get 10 spins of each and 200 seconds of 2x exp

55klikes - Get 20 spins of each type and 400 seconds of x2 exp

anniversarydelayed - Get 20 spins of each type

anniversarytreat - Get 10 spins of each type

chasethebag - Get 30 spins of each type

deadlyforest - Get 15 spins of each

delaycode - Get 30 spins of each type

dropthegifts - Get 20 spins of each type

dsrtiktok - Get 20 spins of each type

dsryoutube - Get 15 spins of each type

fabfixesyetagain - Get 10 spins of each type

fabgoestosleep - Get 10 spins of each type

fabis23now - Get 70 spins of each type

freereset7 - Get Stat Point reset

freereset8 - Get Resets Stat Points

freereset9 - Get Stats Reset

getthepumpkin - Get 10 spins of each type

giftchange - Get 25 spins of each type

halloweenfix - Get 5 spins of each type

halloweenpart1 - Get 20 spins of each type

halloweenreward - Get 15 spins of each type

happycode - Get 10 spins of each type

happyhalloween - Get 21 Spins of each type

happyholidays2022 - Get 25 Spins of each type

hellblaze - Get 25 spins of each type

mondayupdate - Get 15 spins of each

newyear2023 - Get 23 Magic and Race Spins

octobergoals - Get 21 spins of each type

preupdatepatch - Get 15 spins of each type

preupdatepatch2 - Get 600 seconds of x2 exp

preupdatepatch3 - Get Stat Reset

robirthday - Get 30 spins of each type

somefixes - Get 10 spins of each type

update4coming - Get 20 spins of each type

welovedsr - Get 10 spins of each type

weloveexp - Get 400 seconds of x2 exp

wereallydolovedsr - Get 35 spins of each type

Players can see the detailed steps for redeeming the free codes further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

The following codes do not work anymore:

anotherbugfix - Get 10 spins of each type

clover_retribution - Get 10 Spins of each type

eventtime - Get 10 spins of each type and 2x exp

fabdelay - Get 20 spins of each

fabfix1 - Get 10 spins of each and 200 seconds of 2x exp

freereset - Get Stat Reset

freereset2 - Get Stat Points reset

freereset3 - Get Stat Points Reset

happyholidays - Get Race Spins and Magic Spins

horizon - Get 20 spins of each type

megaupdate - Get Race Spins and Magic Spins

mothersday - Get Race Spins and Magic Spins

preparation - Get Race Spins and Magic Spins

quickfix - Get 5 spins of each type

quickfix2 - Get 5 spins of each type

roballlate - Get Race Spins and Magic Spins

thankyou1000 - Get 20 Spins of each type + 2x exp

thankyou1700 - Get 10 Spins

yetanotherbugfix - Get 10 spins of each type and 2x exp

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and click the Customize button on the screen's left side.

Now, select the Race & Magic button.

Enter the code.

Hit the enter key to redeem the code.

You will get the rewards added to your Roblox account immediately.

