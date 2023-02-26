Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution codes (February 2023)

Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution is a magic-based game inspired by the anime series The Seven Deadly Sins. Players can choose Meliodas, Escanor, and other lead characters. One can wield magical powers to defeat demonic foes and many super bosses.
To get a headstart in the game, players can redeem free codes that give spins, boosts, and experience points. Spins are essential for finding the best magical powers that suit them. Creators of the game keep posting new codes on their social media accounts, and players can follow them.
Roblox players can redeem free codes in Deadly Sins Retribution
Active codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
Listed below are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- 2500concurrent - Get 10 spins of each and 2x exp
- 50klikes - Get 10 spins of each and 200 seconds of 2x exp
- 55klikes - Get 20 spins of each type and 400 seconds of x2 exp
- anniversarydelayed - Get 20 spins of each type
- anniversarytreat - Get 10 spins of each type
- chasethebag - Get 30 spins of each type
- deadlyforest - Get 15 spins of each
- delaycode - Get 30 spins of each type
- dropthegifts - Get 20 spins of each type
- dsrtiktok - Get 20 spins of each type
- dsryoutube - Get 15 spins of each type
- fabfixesyetagain - Get 10 spins of each type
- fabgoestosleep - Get 10 spins of each type
- fabis23now - Get 70 spins of each type
- freereset7 - Get Stat Point reset
- freereset8 - Get Resets Stat Points
- freereset9 - Get Stats Reset
- getthepumpkin - Get 10 spins of each type
- giftchange - Get 25 spins of each type
- halloweenfix - Get 5 spins of each type
- halloweenpart1 - Get 20 spins of each type
- halloweenreward - Get 15 spins of each type
- happycode - Get 10 spins of each type
- happyhalloween - Get 21 Spins of each type
- happyholidays2022 - Get 25 Spins of each type
- hellblaze - Get 25 spins of each type
- mondayupdate - Get 15 spins of each
- newyear2023 - Get 23 Magic and Race Spins
- octobergoals - Get 21 spins of each type
- preupdatepatch - Get 15 spins of each type
- preupdatepatch2 - Get 600 seconds of x2 exp
- preupdatepatch3 - Get Stat Reset
- robirthday - Get 30 spins of each type
- somefixes - Get 10 spins of each type
- update4coming - Get 20 spins of each type
- welovedsr - Get 10 spins of each type
- weloveexp - Get 400 seconds of x2 exp
- wereallydolovedsr - Get 35 spins of each type
Players can see the detailed steps for redeeming the free codes further in this article.
Expired codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
The following codes do not work anymore:
- anotherbugfix - Get 10 spins of each type
- clover_retribution - Get 10 Spins of each type
- eventtime - Get 10 spins of each type and 2x exp
- fabdelay - Get 20 spins of each
- fabfix1 - Get 10 spins of each and 200 seconds of 2x exp
- freereset - Get Stat Reset
- freereset2 - Get Stat Points reset
- freereset3 - Get Stat Points Reset
- happyholidays - Get Race Spins and Magic Spins
- horizon - Get 20 spins of each type
- megaupdate - Get Race Spins and Magic Spins
- mothersday - Get Race Spins and Magic Spins
- preparation - Get Race Spins and Magic Spins
- quickfix - Get 5 spins of each type
- quickfix2 - Get 5 spins of each type
- roballlate - Get Race Spins and Magic Spins
- thankyou1000 - Get 20 Spins of each type + 2x exp
- thankyou1700 - Get 10 Spins
- yetanotherbugfix - Get 10 spins of each type and 2x exp
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution?
You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game and click the Customize button on the screen's left side.
- Now, select the Race & Magic button.
- Enter the code.
- Hit the enter key to redeem the code.
You will get the rewards added to your Roblox account immediately.