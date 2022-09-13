Roblox Defender's Depot codes (September): Free coins, crates, and more 

The Roblox universe has several types of games with unique gameplay in its arsenal. One such title is Roblox Defender's Depot, where players must defend their base against dangerous and powerful enemies.

The entire gameplay revolves around players making strategic decisions and spending their money smartly. Players can enhance their gameplay by redeeming the active codes listed in this article.

With these codes, players can easily purchase the finest defensive and offensive weapons and gear to defend their base till the very end. Players can also stop grinding for coins as they can claim free coins from the active codes.

Newbies can purchase decent equipment at an early level and avoid getting their base swarmed by enemies with the help of the codes.

Forge your names in the Roblox Defender's Depot's global leaderboard by eliminating the toughest enemies

Working codes

tags?! —Redeem for a Chat Token (New)

—Redeem for a Chat Token redYELLOWred —Redeem for a Basic Crate (New)

—Redeem for a Basic Crate spamspam —Redeem for a Chat Token (New)

—Redeem for a Chat Token settingsnoway —Redeem for a Chat Token (New)

—Redeem for a Chat Token ty4100k —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token Ascensions! —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token gaming —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate ascend? —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token killALLpls —Redeem for a Godly Crate

—Redeem for a Godly Crate zoooom —Redeem for +2 Walk Speed

—Redeem for +2 Walk Speed worldWIDE —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token SUPERCHAT —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token tahc labolg —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token thatswild —Redeem for a Trade Token

—Redeem for a Trade Token token? —Redeem for a Trade Token

—Redeem for a Trade Token wal —Redeem for a Free Reward

—Redeem for a Free Reward FONUFO —Redeem for a Free Trade Token

—Redeem for a Free Trade Token O_o —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate ZaP —Redeem for 10,000 Coins

—Redeem for 10,000 Coins speeeed —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate daily —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate spooky —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate bugcatcher —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate 69—Redeem for 69 Coins

Note: Redeem the codes with haste as they will go inactive at any time!

Instead of spending Robux to buy Basic Crates, players can redeem the crate codes and get them for free. When unboxed, crates will reward players with explosives, resources, and, if they're lucky, the best weapons.

Players are advised to spend free coins wisely and not spend them in a hurry. Satellite, Evil Eye, and Fluxium are the three major weaponry players must consider purchasing.

Expired codes

Unfortunately, there are a lot of inactive codes in Roblox Defender's Depot. Some of the crate codes have expired so far. Players can expect new codes in the upcoming update.

50M! —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate 50000000?! —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate Another1 —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards ty450 —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token EASTER2022 —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate newnewnew —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate cencel —Redeem for a Trade Token

—Redeem for a Trade Token snowww —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate fir3ball —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate hd —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate b0x —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate b00m —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate disco —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate soon—Redeem for a Basic Crate

How to redeem codes in Roblox Defender's Depot?

Players can redeem all the active codes in Roblox Defender's Depot within minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps listed below:

Launch the game and get into the server

Once in the game, click the settings icon on the left-hand side of the screen

A new settings UI will appear

Copy the required code from out list and paste it in the "Enter Code" box

Press "Go" to redeem the code

Points to keep in mind while redeeming the codes

The claimed coins will be added to the players' treasuries almost immediately. The obtained crates can be found in the inventories. Players should bookmark this page as it would be easier to access the active codes while redeeming.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Players must double check the codes before hitting the go button. Instead of manually entering the codes, players can copy and paste them throughout the redemption procedure. This method is not only fast but is also safe as it avoids typos and other typographical errors.

Sometimes, an error message can pop up while redeeming a specific code. Players can fix this issue within seconds. They will have to restart the game and try redeeming the same code again. Restarting the game transfers players to a new server where things may work smoothly.

If the code still does not work, then players can conclude that it has expired. If this is the case, please let us know in the comments section.

Where to find new codes and more for Roblox Defender's Depot?

Players must follow @l_eiif, the developer's Twitter account, to get new codes, along with other exclusive game-related content.

Players can easily keep themselves updated by keeping an eye on the developer's official Twitch channel; Special codes might be released during Twitch streams.

New codes will be released during the game's milestones, special events, and updates. Players must monitor the Twitter handle during these times.

