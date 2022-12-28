Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon codes (January  2023): Free Coins, Gumdrops, and more 

Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon's gameplay relies on mining Dogecoins (cryptocurrency). The game received a cult following due to its refined gameplay and interactive in-game features.
The ultimate objective of Dogecoin Mining Tycoon is to run a successful mining empire. Players have a variety of in-game tools and equipment that they can use to enhance their mining base.
Furthermore, they can participate in various quests to earn in-game money. They can also unlock new items that can be used to enhance their Dogecoin income. Players can also exchange in-game currencies to establish a successful mining empire.
Newbies will initially struggle as they lack the best GPUs, coolers, and money. Many new players generally use Robux to enrich their mining companies. Instead, they can redeem the promo codes offered by the developers. These codes offer free coins, coolers, and more.
Active codes in Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon
- 100KLIKESFORMYGPU—Redeem for a Haunted Area GPU (New)
- NOVICEMINER—Redeem for 500 million Money
- CooLESTCooLEREVER—Redeem for Coolest Cooler Ever
- DOGECOINMININGTYCOON—Redeem for 15k Money
- JOINURSAMAJORGAMES—Redeem for 27k Money
- MAXIMUMDOGECOIN—Redeem for 20k Money
- LIKEDOGECOIN—Redeem for 5k Money
- PRODOGECOINMINER—Redeem for 50 million Money
- DOGECOINTYCOON—Redeem for 25k Money
- MARCH22—Redeem for 20 Premium Coins
- UPDATE11—Redeem for 40 Premium Coins
- MOREPETS—Redeem for 20 Premium Coins
- DOGE!—Redeem for Gumdrops
- UPDATE10—Redeem for 30 Premium Coins
- FESTIVE!—Redeem for Gumdrops
- FROSTY—Redeem for Large Ice Cube Cooler
- FREEFAN—Redeem for a Desk Fan
- 20M!—Redeem for 30 Premium Coins
Players are advised to redeem the active codes as soon as possible, as they will expire soon.
Players can use Premium Coins (in-game currency) to purchase the best GPUs, coolers, and fans for their mining rigs. They can redeem the Haunted Area GPU as it can help them earn a lot of Dogecoins.
Inactive codes in Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon
Unfortunately, some old codes have gone inactive in Dogecoin Mining Tycoon. Users can expect new codes during patch updates, special events, and collaborations.
WINTER21 – Redeem this code for free gumdrops
- OCEAN – Redeem this code for 30 free premium coins
- UPDATE6! – Redeem this code for 20 free premium coins
- 5MVISITS – Redeem this code for 20 free premium coins
- UPDATE5 – Redeem this code for 15 free premium coins
- ATLANTIS – Redeem this code for 30 free premium coins
- UPDATE8 – Redeem this code for 25 free premium coins
- UPDATE7 – Redeem this code for 20 free premium coins
- JULY – Redeem this code for 10 free premium coins
- 10MIL – Redeem this code for 10 free premium coins
- UPDATE4 – Redeem this code for 20 free premium coins
- MONEY2 – Redeem this code for some money
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the active Roblox codes:
- Launch the Roblox title and get into the server.
- Once inside the server, select the blue settings logo icon under the paw icon.
- A new UI titled 'Settings' will pop up.
- Copy the required code from the list above and paste it in the blue 'Enter Code...' box under the 'Item Codes' menu.
- Press the green 'Redeem' button to claim the freebies instantly.
You can find any redeemed GPUs or coolers in your in-game inventory. The Premium Coins you claim will be added directly to your treasury.
Those who enter the codes manually should avoid making typos or spelling mistakes. They can copy and paste the codes during the redemption procedure for a smoother experience.